It's tiiiime! Halloween has passed, and the 2026 holiday season is officially upon us. If you thought it would take a couple of weeks for the festive cheer to set in, think again: Netflix's holiday releases begin rolling out as early as this first week of November.
This year, the streaming service has teased a varied selection of new original movies joining its library of Christmas classics and wintertime watches. Below, we're rounding up every Christmas movie and TV special arriving on Netflix in November and December for the 2026 holiday season, from a star-studded baking special to adaptations of BookTok's favorite holiday romances.
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, Jennifer Tilly, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Ethan Loomis, and Thomas Haden Church
The holiday story: Move over Santa—this adaptationfrom the author of A Dog's Purpose follows a canine companion's mission to save a family's holiday. Basset hound Winston (voiced by Thomas Haden Church) teams up with Corgi pup Ruby to bring Christmas cheer to a grandfather (Dennis Quaid) and granddaughter (Brooke Lena Johnson).
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Starring: Tank, Fantasia Barrino, Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Smokie Norful, Ann Nesby, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Hezekiah Walker, Jacky Clark Chisholm, Twinkie Clark, Dorinda Clark, Karen Clark Sheard, CeCe Winans, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong
The holiday story: Tyler Perry's latest Netflix release is an inspiring church story for the holiday season. When a struggling preacher (Tank) inherits an N.Y.C. church headed towards foreclosure, he and his wife (Fantasia Barrino) find it will take a miracle (and a cast full of gospel legends) to regain his faith and save the community.
Starring: Felice Jankell, Happy Jankell, Christian Fandango, Celie Sparre, and Anastasios Soulis
The holiday story: If you've rewatched The Holiday or The Princess Switch one too many times, this Swedish film offers a new take on the Christmas life-swap story. When sisters Mathilda and Freddie (played by real-life sisters Felice and Happy Jankell) are forced to swap lives for the holidays, each "finds love where they least expect it," per Netflix's description.
The holiday story: Netflix is gifting us a Christmas-ified adaptation of Katherine Center's bestselling novel. Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki) is a movie star. Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester) is his new bodyguard. When Hannah's assigned to protect Jack over the holidays, she's recruited for her toughest mission yet: fake-dating.
Starring: Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, Elias Kacavas, Jackie Sandler, and Patton Oswalt
The holiday story: BookTok can't get enough of Christina Lauren—A.K.A. the combined pen name of writers Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings—and their holiday romance is coming to life this year. Maddie Ziegler stars as Mae, who gets stuck reliving the same family Christmas until she solves her love triangle between two brothers.
Starring: Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, and Prue Leith
The holiday story: Every year, a new batch of holiday-themed Great British Baking Show episodes arrive in the U.S. to ring in the season. This installment—the last with former judge Prue Leith—welcomes beloved British celebrities (including Oscar winner Olivia Colman!) and fan-favorite alumni back into the tent.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.