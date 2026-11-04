Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen Is Back With a "Nordic Winter" Take on Scandi Girl Style

With its breezy blouses, casually cool sundresses, and playful flip-flops, Scandi style feels inherently summery. But don't rule out the whimsical aesthetic for winter dressing. To have yourself a merry little Scandi Girl Christmas, all you need are layers from the new Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collaboration, coming on November 19.
Seven months after the Copenhagen Fashion Week-beloved brand and the Japanese label known for its inexpensive, yet high-quality takes on cool-girl trends designed their first round of "pieces to be lived in, worn, and cherished every day," the partners presented a 14-piece collection of primarily fleece fashion. Peplum jackets, cropped vests, and even pencil skirts (a new Scandi girl signature) got a warm, cozy, wool makeover.
"I'm very excited that for this second collaboration with Uniqlo, we have been able to create a collection themed around fleece," Bahnsen said in the press release. "This collection expresses femininity that women and girls of all ages can enjoy. I hope everyone will delight in the charms of the collection through layering and free styling."
The collection's minimalist fleece designs will come in black, dark navy, heather gray, and pale pink, a polished color palette inspired by "Nordic winters." Some of the same casually cool shades apply to everyday winter basics, including a floral-printed, long-sleeve shirt; woven gloves and socks; and fleece beanies.
The new colors are a neutral shift from the first Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen collab (tomato red was the standout shade). This time around, the pieces are also even more affordable, starting at just $7.90. Nothing in the collection costs over $50, a welcome, wallet-friendly gift during the most expensive time of the year. Everyone say, "Thank you, Uniqlo."
As with last spring's launch, Bahnsen has, once again, released children's clothing. For a matching mother-daughter moment, she created familiar fleece outerwear options, skirts featuring classic, floral Cecilie Bahnsen embroidery, and statement socks. Children ages three to 13 will be able to sport Uniqlo x Cecilie Bahnsen styles for just $9.90.
It's been a big year for Uniqlo, following fan-favorite collaborations with partners like JW Anderson, Claire Waight Keller, Francesca Rizzo, and more. The same goes for Cecilie Bahnsen, who reunited with Uniqlo, Asics, and The North Face, all while creating showstopping collections for Paris Fashion Week.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.