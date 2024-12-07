Netflix's new crime thriller Black Doves is a sleek British spy drama that needs to join your list of must-watch TV shows. Created by Giri/Haji director Joe Barton, the six-episode series stars Keira Knightley as a gorgeous politician's wife in contemporary London...who married him in order to feed state secrets to a shadowy organization called the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, Helen and Sam—her old friend called back from a self-imposed exile, played by Ben Whishaw—uncover a vast geopolitical conspiracy while investigating the man's death.

To fill out the twisted fictional underworld of modern-day London, the series gathered a cast of stars who'll be familiar faces to fans of British TV and films, from Pride and Prejudice and Paddington to Broadchurch and I May Destroy You. Read on to learn more about the cast of Black Doves.

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

On the surface, Helen Webb appears as a perfect wife to political Wallace, and a perfect mother to twins Oliver and Jacqueline. But she's secretly a Black Dove, stealing secrets from her husband and passing them on to her employers. When her secret lover Jason is shot dead by a sniper, she’s determined to find whoever killed him.

Keira Knightley, 39, has been known as queen of the period piece since her breakout roles in Pride and Prejudice and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (though who could forget her early contemporary hits like Bend it Like Beckham and Love Actually). Her other most notable roles include 2007's Atonement, 2008's The Duchess, 2010's Never Let Me Go, 2012's Anna Karenina, 2013's Begin Again, and 2014's The Imitation Game.

Black Doves is the actress's second project since taking an extended break from acting during the pandemic, and follows 2023's Boston Strangler. Knightley married her husband, musician James Righton, in 2013, and they share two daughters.

Ben Whishaw as Sam

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Sam is a lethal assassin and a natural killer, but he has never been able to shut out his conscience. Ten years ago, he was brought in to train Helen, and she became his closest friend. At the start of Black Doves, Sam is called back to London after an extended exile, to help Helen investigate Jason's killer.

Ben Whishaw, 44, is a critically-acclaimed English actor best known for playing tech master Q in the James Bond movies staring Daniel Craig, as well as voicing the beloved bear Paddington. His shows and films include 2001's My Brother Tom, 2006's Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, 2015's The Lobster, 2018's Mary Poppins Returns, AMC's This Is Going to Hurt, 2022's Women Talking, and 2023's Passages. The openly-gay actor was previously married to Australian composer Mark Bradshaw from 2012 to 2022.

Sarah Lancashire as Reed

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Reed, Helen’s handler and Sam’s occasional boss, works in the leadership of the Black Doves. As she explains to Helen, her aim is to make money selling secrets to the highest bidder, and she doesn't care whether her clients are good or evil.

Sarah Lancashire, 60, is an award-winning English actress who has starred in dozens of roles across TV, film, and theater over her career of nearly four decades. Previously the UK's highest-paid television actress, her notable roles include the long-running soap Coronation Street, BBC's Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley, Max's Julia, and 2021's Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Helen's husband Wallace is the Conservative minister of state for defense, whose ambition tends to get in the way of his waning desire to do good. He’s been happily married to Helen for the last eight years, not knowing that she's a spy who targeted him as a future Prime Minister.

Andrew Buchan, 45, is an English actor best known internationally for playing Andrew Parker Bowels in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, as well as hedge funder Felim Bichan in HBO's Industry. He began his career in theater and went on to star in shows and films including BBC Two's Party Animals, ITV's Broadchurch, Prime Video's Carnival Row, and 2024's Apartment 7A. Buchan was previously married to actress Amy Nuttal from 2012 to 2022, and they share two children.

Andrew Koji as Jason

(Image credit: Netflix)

Civil servant Jason met Helen by accident and instantly fell in love. In the pair's affair, Helen found that she could truly be herself, and she's devastated by his death. Jason's tragic end starts of the show, leaving the audience to discover why he was killed and how much he knew about Helen's secrets.

Andrew Koji, 37, is a half-English, half-Japanese actor who grew up in Surrey, England. After a brief stint acting in Japan, the martial artist returned to the U.K. and worked as an actor and stunt double, including performing stunts for 2013's Fast & Furious 6. He's best known for starring in 2022's Bullet Train and the Max crime series Warrior.

Omari Douglas as Michael

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Michael (above, left) is a kind and gentle man who has no idea about London's dangerous underworld. Ten years ago, he met Sam and they fell in love, even planning a future together. When Sam returns to London after several years away, he's determined to leave Michael alone.

Omari Douglas. 30, is an English actor of Jamaican heritage who has been nominated for a British Academy Television Award and an Olivier Award. He made his TV debut in the Channel 4 miniseries It's a Sin, and he has also appeared in Max's I Hate Suzie Too and the 2023 rom-com Rye Lane. Last year, he starred alongside Bridgerton's Luke Thompson in the stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's novel A Little Life.

Kathryn Hunter as Lenny

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Lenny, one of the bosses of Black Doves' world of spies and assassins, is the person who gave Sam his first job. She continues to managed Sam as one of her best triggermen, before his mysterious disappearance. Once he comes back, Lenny—who demands loyalty from her clients—says that he owes her.

Kathryn Hunter, 67, is a British-American actor and director of Greek heritage, who's best known for her work in physical theater. She's best known for her scene-stealing roles as Arabella Figg in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, The Witches in 2021's The Tragedy of Macbeth, Eedy Karn in the Star Wars series Andor, and brothel owner Madame Swiney in 2023's Poor Things. Earlier this year, she starred as Solange in the psychological horror movie The Front Room.

Ella Lily Hyland as Williams

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

One of Lenny's freelance killers, Williams (above, right) is played by Ella Lily Hyland, 26. The Irish actress who had her first lead television role last year, as a former tennis prodigy in the Prime Video drama Fifteen-Love. She has also had supporting roles in the shows Intruder and A Thousand Blows.

Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor

Williams' new partner Eleanor (above, left) is a talented assassin with a bleak outlook on the world, but per Tudum, she "hides her need for companionship behind a dark sense of humor."

Gabrielle Creevy, 28, is a Welsh actress who's having a breakout year, starring in both Black Doves and the Starz miniseries Three Women. Her earlier roles include the long-running soap Casualty, the BBC dramas The Pact and In My Skin, and the 2021 movie Operation Mincemeat.

Paapa Essiedu as Elmore Fitch

(Image credit: Ludovic Robert/Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, 34, appears on the spy drama as Elmore Fitch, an ex–SAS soldier turned reluctant hit man. The British actor of Ghanian heritage started his career in theater and television before his breakthrough role as Kwame in the Emmy-winning drama I May Destroy You. His most notable roles include BBC's Press, Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London, Channel 5's Anne Boleyn, and the "Demon 79" episode of Black Mirror season 6. He previously worked with Black Doves creator Joe Barton on the sci-fi series The Lazarus Project.