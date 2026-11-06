Princess Kate Hops on the Barn Jacket Trend in Barbour x Alexa Chung's Limited Edition Collection for a Secret Engagement

The Princess of Wales joins Jennifer Lawrence in showing love for waxed jackets this season.

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Princess Kate wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung barn jacket
(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
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Princess Kate is known for causing products to sell out after she's worn them and her latest appearance is sure to be no exception. Tapping into a celebrity-beloved trend—which was co-signed by Jennifer Lawrence earlier this week—the Princess of Wales stepped out for a secret engagement, sharing previously unseen photos of her sleek outdoor look on Instagram.

On November 6, Princess Kate shared a new Instagram post, which revealed she'd spent time working with a mental health charity called Dose of Nature. In the photos, the royal dressed appropriately for the cooler weather, opting for a waxed jacket, which perfectly ties into Winter 2026's barn jacket trend.

This isn't the first time Princess Kate has worn this particular jacket, but it's several years since she's donned it for a public engagement. She paired the jacket with faded blue jeans from & Other Stories, a turtleneck sweater from Reiss, and a pair of Blundstone boots.

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Princess Kate wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung barn jacket

Princess Kate wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung barn jacket to a secret engagement.

(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung barn jacket

Princess Kate embraces the barn jacket trend for Winter 2026.

(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Kate accessorized her chic outdoor outfit with Missoma's Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, which retail for just $140.

Princess Kate wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung barn jacket

Princess Kate visiting mental health charity Dose of Nature.

(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate captioned her Instagram post: "A wonderful visit to pioneering mental health charity @dose_of_nature_, which supports people experiencing mental health challenges through a clinically led program that combines psychology, connection with nature, and one-to-one guidance."

The Princess of Wales continued, "Founder Dr Alison Greenwood and Clinical Lead Dr Georgina Gould share how spending time in nature can help us feel both calmer and more alert, exploring the science behind this, from the sound of birdsong to air in a woodland."

Princess Kate wears a Barbour x Alexa Chung barn jacket

Princess Kate visiting mental health charity Dose of Nature.

(Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

As well as being right on trend, Princess Kate's barn jacket is also weatherproof, meaning it'll be practical throughout the winter season.

Shop the Barn Jacket Trend

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.