Princess Kate Hops on the Barn Jacket Trend in Barbour x Alexa Chung's Limited Edition Collection for a Secret Engagement

On November 6, Princess Kate shared a new Instagram post, which revealed she'd spent time working with a mental health charity called Dose of Nature. In the photos, the royal dressed appropriately for the cooler weather, opting for a waxed jacket, which perfectly ties into Winter 2026's barn jacket trend.
This isn't the first time Princess Kate has worn this particular jacket, but it's several years since she's donned it for a public engagement. She paired the jacket with faded blue jeans from & Other Stories, a turtleneck sweater from Reiss, and a pair of Blundstone boots.
Kate accessorized her chic outdoor outfit with Missoma's Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings, which retail for just $140.
Princess Kate captioned her Instagram post: "A wonderful visit to pioneering mental health charity @dose_of_nature_, which supports people experiencing mental health challenges through a clinically led program that combines psychology, connection with nature, and one-to-one guidance."
The Princess of Wales continued, "Founder Dr Alison Greenwood and Clinical Lead Dr Georgina Gould share how spending time in nature can help us feel both calmer and more alert, exploring the science behind this, from the sound of birdsong to air in a woodland."
As well as being right on trend, Princess Kate's barn jacket is also weatherproof, meaning it'll be practical throughout the winter season.
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