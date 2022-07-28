The Cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Your Guide

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's time to meet a new set of Liars. Five years after we left Rosewood behind, the HBO Max reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is finally here. The new series, from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, has entirely different vibes from the original, with a new mystery, a new small- town setting in Millwood, Pennsylvania, and a new set of high school-aged girls being tormented by a masked figure only known as A.

The new spin-off also has a generational twist. In addition to the Liars' own secrets, their mothers have been keeping something huge hidden since they were Millwood High students themselves. Read on to meet the Liars and the parents who are all wrapped up in A's motives.

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Imogen's life changes in the show's premiere, when her mother dies under mysterious circumstances. She's determined to figure out her mom's secret and what happened to her, while also dealing with her vindictive ex-friend Karen and being six months pregnant.

Madison started out as a child actor guest-starring in Teen Nick and Disney shows including Unfabulous, Cory in the House, and Wizards of Waverly Place. She also played young Snow White in ABC's Once Upon a Time and Callie's half-sister Sophia on Freeform's The Fosters.

Chandler Kinney as Tabitha "Tabby" Hayworth

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Tabby is an aspiring filmmaker who speaks in movie references and works at the local movie theater. She's also a super determined and loyal friend to Imogen.

California-native Kinney previously acted in shows including Nickelodeon's The Haunted Hathaways and K.C. Undercover, Amazon's Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, and FOX's Lethal Weapon. She was also part of Disney's Z-O-M-B-I-E-S franchise, starring as Willa in the second and third films as well as voicing her for the upcoming "Re-Animated" series.

Zaria as Faran Bryant

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Faran is a poised ballerina who lives with her dad while her mom works in Philadelphia. She's dedicated to her dance career, though a life in ballet is filled with microaggressions and mean girls (including Karen Beasley).

Zaria made her acting debut on an episode of Black-ish's fifth season, and has since appeared in Netflix's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me and Amazon's Bosch: Legacy. She also starred in the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers.

Malia Pyles as Minnie "Mouse" Honrada

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Mouse is the youngest Liar, a shy girl who is raised by her two moms. Though she survived a childhood trauma and spends most of her time online, she can hold her own against A.

Pyles is a seasoned TV actress who's best known for playing Zach Galifianakis’ daughter in the FX comedy Baskets. She has also appeared on the CW's Batwoman, ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, and Freeform's The Fosters.

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Noa is a sardonic track star who's working to get her life back on track after spending the summer in juvie. She spends most of the time with her football player boyfriend Shawn.

Reficco previously starred in the Nickelodeon show Kally's Mashup in Latin America. She's also a theater actress, recently seen in productions of Next to Normal and Evita. She'll soon appear alongside Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the Netflix dark comedy Do Revenge.

Mallory Bechtel as Karen and Kelly Beasley

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Twins Karen and Kelly Beasley are the queen bees of Millwood High School. While Kelly is her twin's quieter partner-in-crime, Karen is outwardly antagonistic and ends up on the bad side of all of the Liars.

Houston native Bechtel made her feature-film debut in the Ari Aster horror film Hereditary. She's also had guest-starring roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and FBI: Most Wanted, and starred in the 2021 horror film Know Fear.

Sharon Leal as Sidney Hayworth

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Tabby's mom Sidney is a realtor who friends with all of the Liars' moms during her own days at Millwood High. She takes in Imogen after her mother dies, though she's keeping a big, decades-long secret from the Liars and the rest of the town.

Leal made her television debut on the long-running soap opera Guiding Light in 1996. She's since appeared in shows including ABC's Private Practice, NBC's Grimm, and the CW's Hellcats and Supergirl. She also starred in the films This Christmas, Dreamgirls, and Why Did I Get Married?.

Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada

(Image credit: Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Mouse's slightly-overbearing mom Elodie is played by musical theater legend Salonga. In addition to being the first Asian woman to win a Tony Award for Miss Saigon, she was also the first Asian woman to play the roles of Fantine and Éponine in Les Misérables. The Disney legend is maybe best-known for providing the singing voices of Jasmine and Fa Mulan in the animated films Aladdin and Mulan.

Zakiya Young as Corey Bryant

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Faran's mom Corey moved to Philadelphia after divorcing Faran's dad, Zeke, but her life in the city may not be as impressive as she leads on.

Young is a seasoned theater actress who has appeared in several TV series, including Marvel's Iron Fist, Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle.

Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Noa's mom Marjorie is a nurse who raises her as a single mom. Like all the Liars' mothers, she has her own secrets in addition to their decades-long shared mystery.

Goode is an NYC native who has worked as an actress and a model. She starred on the soap opera As the World Turns from 2006-2007, and she's also appeared in the CW's Gossip Girl and CBS' Blue Bloods. She also played Dr. Dre's wife Nicole in the biopic Straight Outta Compton.

Carly Pope as Davie Adams

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Imogen's mom Davie was the leader of the moms when they were the popular girls at Millwood High. As an adult, she and Imogen were a tight-knit duo, before a tragedy tore them apart.

Pope is a Canadian actress who get her big break on the WB series Popular in 1999. She's since had recurring roles in Fox's 24, USA Network's Suits, the CW's Arrow, and ABC's The Good Doctor.

Eric Johnson as Sherrif Beasley

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Karen and Kelly Beasley's father is the domineering sheriff of the town, who rules over Millwood with an iron fist. Once he gets tangled up with the Liars, he makes it his life's mission to ruin the five teens' lives.

Johnson has tons of television experience, with roles on ABC's Rookie Blue, Cinemax's The Knick, the CW's Smallville, the History Channel's Vikings, and Starz's American Gods.

Alex Aiono as Shawn

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Noa's boyfriend and popular jock Shawn is played by Aiono, who rose to fame as a popular singer and YouTuber. He's previously acted in the Netflix film Finding Ohana and the DIsney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Carson Rowland as Chip

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Tabitha's best friend Chip (a fellow film buff who's not-so-secretly in love with her) is played by Rowland, a Florida-born singer and actor. The Nickelodeon alum starred in the series I Am Frankie and had a recurring role on the CBS series American Housewife. He's best known for playing Maddie Townsend's son Ty on the feel-good Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.