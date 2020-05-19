The Cast of 'Sweet Magnolias' Includes Some Familiar Faces

If you're looking for a fluffy romance drama to ease the strain of, oh, the whole global pandemic thing, do I have the pick for you: Sweet Magnolias, which dropped on Netflix May 19. Based on the Sweet Magnolias book series, this fluffy small-town drama is created in the vein of Hart of Dixie and Gilmore Girls, with ingredients including: a small, tight-knit town; frequent cocktail nights; love triangles; and a sense of earnestness that doesn't generally feel forced or fake. JoAnna Garcia plays Maddie Townsend, the lovable protagonist who's forced to start over when her husband (Chris Klein) runs off with his pregnant mistress (a very apologetic-looking Jamie Lynn Spears). We have bro-y friendships and curious teenagers, Sunday church services and a beloved local restaurant, not to mention plenty of heavy Southern accents (the show is set in Serenity, South Carolina). The inversion of edgy small-town drama Big Little Lies, this fluffy romance series will do your tired heart some good; it's as soothing as the spa that the three best friends who helm the series found together. Here's your guide to who plays who.