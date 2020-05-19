The Cast of 'Sweet Magnolias' Includes Some Familiar Faces
If you're looking for a fluffy romance drama to ease the strain of, oh, the whole global pandemic thing, do I have the pick for you: Sweet Magnolias, which dropped on Netflix May 19. Based on the Sweet Magnolias book series, this fluffy small-town drama is created in the vein of Hart of Dixie and Gilmore Girls, with ingredients including: a small, tight-knit town; frequent cocktail nights; love triangles; and a sense of earnestness that doesn't generally feel forced or fake. JoAnna Garcia plays Maddie Townsend, the lovable protagonist who's forced to start over when her husband (Chris Klein) runs off with his pregnant mistress (a very apologetic-looking Jamie Lynn Spears). We have bro-y friendships and curious teenagers, Sunday church services and a beloved local restaurant, not to mention plenty of heavy Southern accents (the show is set in Serenity, South Carolina). The inversion of edgy small-town drama Big Little Lies, this fluffy romance series will do your tired heart some good; it's as soothing as the spa that the three best friends who helm the series found together. Here's your guide to who plays who.
Perhaps the most recognizable face in this series is Zoey 101's Jamie Lynn Spears, who has been posting up a storm on Instagram about how excited she is to play Noreen, the pregnant former mistress to Chris Klein's Bill Townsend.
Garcia, who you'll recognize from a plethora of TV shows and movies like Gossip Girl and American Pie 2, plays the main character of Maddie, whose two best friends have to hold her up when her husband leaves her for Noreen.
Elliot, the former Broadway star you'll recognize from Drop Dead Diva, plays Dana Sue Sullivan, the head chef at a top restaurant who faces struggles raising her daughter alone—but is always bolstered by her two best friends.
Like Elliott, Headley is a musical veteran who broke into acting (Chicago Med). She plays Helen, a warm, socially conscious lawyer who adores her little town of Serenity and her friends.
Klein, who will always occupy a special place in our hearts thanks to American Pie, is a small-town bad guy (ish) who leaves his family for his pregnant mistress (Spears).
Bruening, who Grey's Anatomy fans will remember as jilted-groom Matthew, plays the hot coach to Maddie's (Garcia) son. Spoiler: Sparks fly.
Acting newbie Judge steals the show as Annie Sullivan, rebellious and razor-sharp daughter of Dana Sue (Elliott).
Rowland plays Ty, a high schooler caught in the crossfire of his parents' divorce. Formerly a baseball star, Ty's place on the team is thrown in jeopardy.
Former Nickelodeon star Allen plays Kyle, Ty's younger brother. Warning: The sweet rapport between the two siblings might make you tear up.
Johnstone plays pastry-chef-turned-sous-chef Erik, the loyal number two to Dana Sue (Elliott).