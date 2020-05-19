Today's Top Stories
1
Locked Down and Pregnant With Someone Else's Baby
2
At-Home Teeth Whiteners That Work Wonders
3
What It's Like to Undergo Chemo During COVID-19
4
Where Would Hillary Be Without Bill?
5
The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Year

The Cast of 'Sweet Magnolias' Includes Some Familiar Faces

sweet magnolias cast
ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIXNetflix

If you're looking for a fluffy romance drama to ease the strain of, oh, the whole global pandemic thing, do I have the pick for you: Sweet Magnolias, which dropped on Netflix May 19. Based on the Sweet Magnolias book series, this fluffy small-town drama is created in the vein of Hart of Dixie and Gilmore Girls, with ingredients including: a small, tight-knit town; frequent cocktail nights; love triangles; and a sense of earnestness that doesn't generally feel forced or fake. JoAnna Garcia plays Maddie Townsend, the lovable protagonist who's forced to start over when her husband (Chris Klein) runs off with his pregnant mistress (a very apologetic-looking Jamie Lynn Spears). We have bro-y friendships and curious teenagers, Sunday church services and a beloved local restaurant, not to mention plenty of heavy Southern accents (the show is set in Serenity, South Carolina). The inversion of edgy small-town drama Big Little Lies, this fluffy romance series will do your tired heart some good; it's as soothing as the spa that the three best friends who helm the series found together. Here's your guide to who plays who.

nashville, tn june 10 jamie lynn spears attends the 2015 cmt music awards at the bridgestone arena on june 10, 2015 in nashville, tennessee photo by jason merrittgetty images
Jason MerrittGetty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Perhaps the most recognizable face in this series is Zoey 101's Jamie Lynn Spears, who has been posting up a storm on Instagram about how excited she is to play Noreen, the pregnant former mistress to Chris Klein's Bill Townsend.

1 of 10
new york, ny october 19 actress joanna garcia swisher attends build to discuss the show kevin probably saves the world at build studio on october 19, 2017 in new york city photo by jim spellmanwireimage
Jim SpellmanGetty Images
JoAnna Garcia as Maddie Townsend

Garcia, who you'll recognize from a plethora of TV shows and movies like Gossip Girl and American Pie 2, plays the main character of Maddie, whose two best friends have to hold her up when her husband leaves her for Noreen.

2 of 10
arrives at hilarity for charity's third annual new york city variety show at webster hall on june 8, 2017 in new york city
Robin MarchantGetty Images
Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Elliot, the former Broadway star you'll recognize from Drop Dead Diva, plays Dana Sue Sullivan, the head chef at a top restaurant who faces struggles raising her daughter alonebut is always bolstered by her two best friends.

3 of 10
chicago, il september 10 heather headley attends the 2018 press day for chicago fire, chicago pd, and chicago med on september 10, 2018 in chicago, illinois photo by timothy hiattgetty images
Timothy HiattGetty Images
Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Like Elliott, Headley is a musical veteran who broke into acting (Chicago Med). She plays Helen, a warm, socially conscious lawyer who adores her little town of Serenity and her friends.

4 of 10
liverpool, england march 08 chris klein attends comic con liverpool 2020 on march 08, 2020 in liverpool, england photo by shirlaine forrestwireimage
Shirlaine ForrestGetty Images
Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Klein, who will always occupy a special place in our hearts thanks to American Pie, is a small-town bad guy (ish) who leaves his family for his pregnant mistress (Spears).

5 of 10
los angeles, california april 25 justin bruening attends the 2019 mlb foodfest special vip preview night at magic box on april 25, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by tommaso boddigetty images
Tommaso BoddiGetty Images
Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Bruening, who Grey's Anatomy fans will remember as jilted-groom Matthew, plays the hot coach to Maddie's (Garcia) son. Spoiler: Sparks fly.

6 of 10
sweet magnolias
ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIXNetflix
Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Acting newbie Judge steals the show as Annie Sullivan, rebellious and razor-sharp daughter of Dana Sue (Elliott).

7 of 10
hollywood, ca september 25 actor carson rowland at nickelodeons escape from mr lemoncellos library premiere event at paramount studios on september 25, 2017 in hollywood, california photo by charley gallaygetty images for nickelodeon
Charley GallayGetty Images
Carson Rowland as Tyler "Ty" Townsend

Rowland plays Ty, a high schooler caught in the crossfire of his parents' divorce. Formerly a baseball star, Ty's place on the team is thrown in jeopardy.

8 of 10
sweet magnolias
ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIXNetflix
Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Former Nickelodeon star Allen plays Kyle, Ty's younger brother. Warning: The sweet rapport between the two siblings might make you tear up.

9 of 10
beverly hills, ca july 30 actor dion johnstone of up entertainments ties that bind attends the getty images portrait studio powered by samsung galaxy at 2015 summer tcas at the beverly hilton hotel on july 30, 2015 in beverly hills, california photo by tommaso boddigetty images for samsung
Tommaso BoddiGetty Images
Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Johnstone plays pastry-chef-turned-sous-chef Erik, the loyal number two to Dana Sue (Elliott).

10 of 10
Next
85 Movies Everybody Should Watch At Least Once
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From Culture
Why Scottie Pippen Sat Out That Playoff Game
Mindy Kaling Is Writing 'Legally Blonde 3'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Truth Behind Michael Jordan's "Flu Game"
Dennis Rodman Talks 'The Last Dance'
Remember That Time Dennis Rodman Married Himself?
Isiah Thomas Reacts to Michael Jordan's Comments
The Best Reactions to 'The Last Dance Finale'
Where Would Hillary Be Without Bill?
Please, Leave the 'Twilight' Franchise in 2005
Michael Jordan's Mom Had a Profound Impact On Him