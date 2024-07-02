It’s time to head to the pub and pour a bevvy to celebrate: Industry is finally returning for season 3. The HBO financial drama about the young employees and their mentors at the London office of the investment bank Pierpoint & Co. first premiered in 2020 to critical acclaim and has since amassed a devoted cult following who would trust Harper (Myha'la), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) to close any billion dollar deal.

The third season comes just under two years after season 2 arrived in late 2022—and is set to fill a void on HBO, now that Succession is off the air. So if you’re looking for a sexy, messy workplace drama to fill the void of the Emmy-winner, consider this finance series (which is more about corporate greed, ambition, and questionable morality in and out of the workplace) your next must-watch TV show. Ahead of the third season of Industry, here's everything we know about the upcoming installment.

Myha’la, Harry Lawtey and Marisa Abela as Harper, Robert, and Yasmin at the pub in Industry season 3. (Image credit: Nick Strasburg/HBO)

When does 'Industry' season 3 premiere?

Industry season 3 premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, August 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET. HBO announced the show's highly anticipated return in late May.

As with all HBO originals, the drama created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay will air weekly every Sunday throughout its run this season; that way you have time to crunch all those numbers and mull over whatever wild drug-induced poor decisions the young bankers make after hours.

How many episodes are in 'Industry' season 3?

As with seasons 1 and 2 of Industry, season 3 will feature eight episodes. So you can expect the show to be your appointment viewing from mid-August through late September when it wraps up with its season finale on September 29.

Sagar Radia as Rish and Ken Leung as Eric overlooking the Pierpoint & Co office in Industry season 3. (Image credit: Nick Strasburg/HBO)

Who is in the 'Industry' season 3 cast?

Just about every core cast member of Industry is set to return for season 3, as reported by Deadline. Even though Myha'la's character Harper boldly decided to leave Pierpoint & Co at the end of season 2, she's set to return and you can expect the series to follow her latest venture. Over at Pierpoint, junior employees like Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Venetia (Indy Lewis) will still be grinding and bosses like Harper's former point person Eric (Ken Leung), Yasmin's irritating manager Kenny (Conor MacNeill), trader Rish (Sagar Radia), and the company's FICC Bill (Trevor White) will still be calling the shots. You can also expect to see more of Nicole (Sarah Parish), the client who was inappropriate with both Harper and Robert, as well as Yasmin's father Charles (Adam Levy).

In the official cast list shared by Deadline when HBO announced the season 3 premiere date, David Jonsson and Jay Duplass' characters Gus and Jesse Bloom, respectively, were notably not included. It seems as though when Gus was fired from Pierpoint & Co for leaking information to Harper, which she passed on to Bloom and inspired him to hire Gus as an assistant, the two flew to the U.S. and completed their arcs in the Industry world.

Harry Lawtey as Robert and Kit Harington as Henry Muck, a new addition to the Industry season 3 cast. (Image credit: Nick Strasburg/HBO)

While some core cast members won't be back, a handful of exciting names are set to join the ensemble. In April 2023, Deadline reported that former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington had been cast in Industry in a major role. According to the outlet, the British actor will portray Henry Muck, "the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company that’s about to go public."

Myha’la as Harper chatting with her new boss Petra Koenig, played by Sarah Goldberg, in Industry season 3. (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Jon Snow himself isn't the only HBO alum coming to Industry. Shortly after his casting, Variety revealed Barry star Sarah Goldberg as another new addition. She'll play a "portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn" named Petra Koenig. You can expect her to share a lot of screen time with My'hala, as Harper is said to work with her following her Pierpoint & Co departure.

Per Deadline, several other new cast members are Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

Industry Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

Is there a trailer for 'Industry' season 3?

Yes! HBO dropped a teaser for Industry season 3 in early July. The brief clip offers the first footage of Harington and Goldberg in their new roles—with Henry Muck seeming a bit like an unruly, influential tech figure with a lot of money to throw around, and Koenig like a calculated corporate powerhouse. It also reveals how Harper is still wrestling with her toxic allegiance to Pierpoint & Co and Eric—who may have since taken Robert under his wing, as he's seen telling him to repeat, "I'm a man and I'm relentless."

There are gripping chats over dinner and in the office's open floor plan, parties on boats and at casinos, champagne pours into people's mouths, and a shirtless Harington, for good measure. So, it looks like we're in for another unhinged season of Industry.

Marisa Abela as Yasmin and Harry Lawtey as Robert spending time together outside of the office in Industry season 3. (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

What will 'Industry' season 3 be about?

The next season of Industry should be as tense and chaotic as the team's sales calls and post-work benders combined. As fans may remember, season 2 ended with the London office facing a reckoning with multiple sexual assaults and abuses of power coming to light, leading to a major changeover in staff. It also culminated in a fallout between Harper and Eric, who fired her upon learning she never graduated college, meaning a large focus of season 3 will be where she landed on her feet. Yasmin similarly experienced a major change at the end of last season, as her father cut her off after she confronted him about his affairs, leading her to turn to Robert for support.

HBO has shared an official synopsis of what fans can expect: "In season 3, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin, Robert, and Eric find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig."