Meet 'The Later Daters' Cast: What to Know About the Stars of the Netflix Reality Show and Their Ages
The Michelle Obama-produced reality show follows singles in their 50s, 60s, and 70s as they look for love.
Netflix's dating reality series tend to focus more on drama than love, but its new show The Later Daters is full of heartwarming, adorable romance. Executive produced by Michelle Obama, along with the co-creator of Love on the Spectrum, the series follows six Atlanta-based people in their late 50s to early 70s as they embark on dating journeys. With the help and support of their loved ones and dating coach Logan Ury, the "seasoned singles" learn more about themselves and what they want as they search for someone to share the next stage of their lives with.
Now that all eight episodes of the romance series are out on Netflix, following its premiere on November 29, fans are wondering how to keep up with the charming stars. Read on to learn more about The Later Daters' cast.
Anise
Age: 62
Instagram: @anise_in_action
Anise lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and describes herself as a "chief brand/product storyteller, keynote speaker, life coach, and community leader." After losing her husband and childhood sweetheart when their children were young, Anise pursued a college degree (which he'd always encouraged her to do), eventually earning a doctorate while being a single mom.
Supporting Anise on her search for love—and ideally, someone who can keep up with her active lifestyle—is her daughter Dwayna Haley, an Atlanta-based public relations strategist.
Greg
Age: 61
Instagram: N/A
Greg owns a construction business and considers himself a total catch, or as he says, a "beautiful marlin." He's been divorced twice and single for the past 12 years, and he's a devoted dad to his two sons, whom he shares with his first wife. Like many of us, Greg has become burnt out and frustrated by dating apps and ghosting culture.
Supporting Greg as he searches for a family-minded woman with a "good, strong face" are his sons, Kyle and Ryan.
Lori
Age: 57
Instagram: @greydimples
Lori Hanford is an Atlanta-based celebrity media correspondent and behavior coach known around town as Rich Auntie Lori. She's a divorced mom of two adult children who has been single for 15 years and admits that she has "stayed busy" so she doesn't have to worry about dating. However, she's now making dating a priority, since she wants to be in love.
Her kids Sean and Kennede are supporting her as she searches for a partner she can "share her dreams and aspirations with."
Nate
Age: 56
Instagram: @theofficialnatebrown
Nate Brown is a former Army paratrooper who was honorably discharged with a disability after an accident. After welcoming his first daughter with his college ex-girlfriend, he had a second daughter with his wife of 16 years. Since he and his wife separated 12 years ago, Nate has lived alone and is very set in his ways, so he must work through his high standards and trust issues as he begins dating again.
In his search for love with a "curvy-shaped" woman, Nate is supported by his college ex and now best friend, Jackie.
Pam
Age: 70
Instagram: N/A
Pam Marriott Land (née Stephens) is a former flight attendant who has lived a huge life. She welcomed her son with her first husband, English rock musician Steve Marriott, a year to the day after he swept her off her feet. Later, she and her second husband, Will, were together for 21 years before he died from a terminal illness. After 15 years of being single, her family has encouraged her to meet someone new.
Pam is supported in her search for love by her granddaughter Zoë, who moved in with her in the 5th grade and had recently gotten engaged at the time of filming.
Suzanne
Age: 63
Instagram: @dotymama6
Suzanne Kimmons Doty is a retired optometrist and Southern belle who's most devoted to her three children and the Georgia Bulldogs. She was previously married for 27 years to her late husband, Chris, and after throwing herself into her career following his death, the self-proclaimed extrovert is ready to love again.
Supporting Suzanne in her search for a silver fox—who ideally reminds her of her celebrity crush, Matthew McConaughey—is her daughter Allison Doty.
Logan Ury
Logan Ury is also among the stars of The Later Daters. Ury is a Harvard-trained behavioral scientist turned dating coach who wrote the self-help book How to Not Die Alone. She previously ran Google's behavioral science, the Irrational Lab, and she's the current Director of Relationship Science at Hinge.
