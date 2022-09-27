Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Whether you're happily coupled or swiping away on dating apps, a good television romance can always lift a viewer's spirits. Whether in a teen rom-com or a fantasy epic, watching two people discover and fall for each other despite the odds can make a series fly by, until you become one with your couch and the "Continue Watching" button. From period shows like Bridgerton to hilarious comedies to swoon-worthy international shows, these are the best romantic TV shows on Netflix to check out.
Bridgerton
Original run: 2020-Present
Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, and Ruth Gemmell
Why it makes the list: The slow-burn love stories of this Regency-era hit are perfect examples of soulmates falling in love, and they have made millions of fans devoted to the series.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Crash Landing on You
Original run: 2019-2020
Starring: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Jung-hyun
Why it makes the list: This Korean drama takes the "opposites attract" trope to new levels, combining action, comedy, and epic romance through the relationship between a North Korean solider and a South Korean heiress.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Lovesick
Original run: 2014-2018
Starring: Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Hannah Britland, Joshua McGuire, Klariza Clayton, and Yasmine Akram
Why it makes the list: This British rom-com is truly about love: the messiness, hope, joy, and sorrow tied up in dating. Even as it asks existential questions about the nature of relationships, you'll never stop wishing that you knew the main trio of charming friends in real life.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Virgin River
Original run: 2019-Present
Starring: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey
Why it makes the list: Virgin River is a textbook romance-novel adaptation. Take a city girl, drop her in a small town, introduce a couple of handsome bachelors, and watch the sparks fly!
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Heartstopper
Original run: 2022-Present
Starring: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, and Sebastian Croft
Why it makes the list: This adorable high-school show follows the friendship-turned romance between Charlie and new student Nick. In addition to the lovely romance, the show's filled with animations inspired by its source comic, which makes the sparks and floaty feelings between the boys visible on-screen.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Firefly Lane
Original run: 2021-Present
Starring: Katherine Heigl, Ali Skovbye, Sarah Chalke, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman, Brendan Taylor, Ben Lawson, and Beau Garrett
Why it makes the list: This novel adaptation follows two friends from their teens through adulthood, where they deal with old flames and new romances.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Jane the Virgin
Original run: 2014-2019
Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Brett Dier, Andrea Navedo, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil, and Yael Grobglas
Why it makes the list: This telenovela remake follows Jane, a true romantic who plans to stay a virgin until she gets married to her detective boyfriend Michael...but plans change when she becomes pregnant via an accidental artificial insemination. If that isn't enough, the biological father is a married cancer survivor, and her teenage crush! Come for the drama, stay for the heartwarming journey.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Never Have I Ever
Original run: 2020-Present
Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani
Why it makes the list: Devi's adventures in love are a must-watch for anyone whose looking for a boy-crazy coming-of-age story.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Schitt's Creek
Original run: 2015-2020
Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Chris Elliot, Jennifer Robertson, and Sarah Levy
Why it makes the list: While Johnny and Moira Rose's steadfast partnership is lovely, the true romance comes from city boy David falling in love and building a life with his boyfriend, Patrick.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Outlander
Original run: 2014-Present
Starring: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, César Domboy, and Tobias Menzies
Why it makes the list: This beloved novel adaptation shows a love that bridges space and time, between a World War II-era nurse and a 1740s Scottish Highlander. Literal centuries can't keep Claire and Jamie apart, though several schemers (and a couple of historical wars) will try.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Original run: 2021
Starring: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-yi
Why it makes the list: This K-drama follows the sweet, slow-burn romance between Seoul dentist Hye-jin and Du-sik, an unemployed man who does odd jobs for seniors around their seaside village. Though they initially butt heads after Hye-jin takes a job in the small town, they slowly succumb to their chemistry.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Young Royals
Original run: 2021-Present
Starring: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Nikita Uggla, Frida Argento, and Felicia Truedsson
Why it makes the list: This lush Swedish drama takes place at a high school for the rich, where a literal prince falls in love with a fellow student.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Sweet Magnolias
Original run: 2021-Present
Starring: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, and Dion Johnstone
Why it makes the list: This lovely small-town show is just as much about the eternal friendship of the core threesome as their individual romantic adventures. Still, there's no reason we can't get our friendship and romantic goals from the same show.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
The Cook of Castamar
Original run: 2021-Present
Starring: Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez, Hugo Silva, María Hervás, and Fiorella Faltoyano
Why it makes the list: This historical series takes place in 1720s Madrid, and follows the romance between a widowed duke and a new cook working in his manor's kitchen. The forbidden romance fits in among the day-to-day machinations of Spanish court and enough sex to rival Bridgerton.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Emily in Paris
Original run: 2020-Present
Starring: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Why it makes the list: Living vicariously through a single girl in Paris will never be boring. Though Emily's journey may be messier than most, this is still a great show to watch to escape into some rom-com goodness.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Feel Good
Original run: 2020-2021
Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Phil Burges, Adrian Lukas, and Pippa Haywood
Why it makes the list: This semi-autobiographical dramedy immerses viewers in all the butterflies and good vibes of the beginning of a relationship. Once reality sets in for Mae, who's recovering from addiction, and George, who's never dated a woman before, it becomes a charming, candid depiction of the ups-and-downs of relationships.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
The Hookup Plan
Original run: 2018-2022
Starring: Zita Hanrot, Marc Ruchmann, Sabrina Ouazani, Joséphine Draï, and Guillaume Labbé
Why it makes the list: Elsa, the heroine of this French rom-com, is still reeling from a breakup two years later when she meets a man that seems too good to be true. Turns out her two best friends may be hiding something from her about her new love interest.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Cable Girls
Original run: 2017-2020
Starring: Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Maggie Civantos, Martiño Rivas, Ángela Cremonte, and Concha Velasco
Why it makes the list: This 1920s Spanish drama follows a group of women who find freedom through their jobs as telephone operators. Each of the leads have romantic storylines, from first love to a dramatic love triangle.
WATCH IT (opens in new tab)
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
-
The 18 Best Denim Jackets for Women in 2022
I want them all.
By Emma Childs
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know
There's a lot going on when it comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this year—but we probably won't get Lil Jon back.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Blush Brushes That Make Blending a Dream
Splotches? Don’t know her.
By Samantha Holender