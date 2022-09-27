Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you're happily coupled or swiping away on dating apps, a good television romance can always lift a viewer's spirits. Whether in a teen rom-com or a fantasy epic, watching two people discover and fall for each other despite the odds can make a series fly by, until you become one with your couch and the "Continue Watching" button. From period shows like Bridgerton to hilarious comedies to swoon-worthy international shows, these are the best romantic TV shows on Netflix to check out.

Bridgerton

Original run: 2020-Present

Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, and Ruth Gemmell

Why it makes the list: The slow-burn love stories of this Regency-era hit are perfect examples of soulmates falling in love, and they have made millions of fans devoted to the series.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Crash Landing on You

Original run: 2019-2020

Starring: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Jung-hyun

Why it makes the list: This Korean drama takes the "opposites attract" trope to new levels, combining action, comedy, and epic romance through the relationship between a North Korean solider and a South Korean heiress.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Lovesick

Original run: 2014-2018

Starring: Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings, Hannah Britland, Joshua McGuire, Klariza Clayton, and Yasmine Akram

Why it makes the list: This British rom-com is truly about love: the messiness, hope, joy, and sorrow tied up in dating. Even as it asks existential questions about the nature of relationships, you'll never stop wishing that you knew the main trio of charming friends in real life.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Virgin River

Original run: 2019-Present

Starring: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Why it makes the list: Virgin River is a textbook romance-novel adaptation. Take a city girl, drop her in a small town, introduce a couple of handsome bachelors, and watch the sparks fly!

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Heartstopper

Original run: 2022-Present

Starring: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, and Sebastian Croft

Why it makes the list: This adorable high-school show follows the friendship-turned romance between Charlie and new student Nick. In addition to the lovely romance, the show's filled with animations inspired by its source comic, which makes the sparks and floaty feelings between the boys visible on-screen.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Firefly Lane

Original run: 2021-Present

Starring: Katherine Heigl, Ali Skovbye, Sarah Chalke, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman, Brendan Taylor, Ben Lawson, and Beau Garrett

Why it makes the list: This novel adaptation follows two friends from their teens through adulthood, where they deal with old flames and new romances.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Jane the Virgin

Original run: 2014-2019

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni, Brett Dier, Andrea Navedo, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil, and Yael Grobglas

Why it makes the list: This telenovela remake follows Jane, a true romantic who plans to stay a virgin until she gets married to her detective boyfriend Michael...but plans change when she becomes pregnant via an accidental artificial insemination. If that isn't enough, the biological father is a married cancer survivor, and her teenage crush! Come for the drama, stay for the heartwarming journey.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Never Have I Ever

Original run: 2020-Present

Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani

Why it makes the list: Devi's adventures in love are a must-watch for anyone whose looking for a boy-crazy coming-of-age story.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Schitt's Creek

Original run: 2015-2020

Starring: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Chris Elliot, Jennifer Robertson, and Sarah Levy

Why it makes the list: While Johnny and Moira Rose's steadfast partnership is lovely, the true romance comes from city boy David falling in love and building a life with his boyfriend, Patrick.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Outlander

Original run: 2014-Present

Starring: Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Duncan Lacroix, César Domboy, and Tobias Menzies

Why it makes the list: This beloved novel adaptation shows a love that bridges space and time, between a World War II-era nurse and a 1740s Scottish Highlander. Literal centuries can't keep Claire and Jamie apart, though several schemers (and a couple of historical wars) will try.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Original run: 2021

Starring: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, and Lee Sang-yi

Why it makes the list: This K-drama follows the sweet, slow-burn romance between Seoul dentist Hye-jin and Du-sik, an unemployed man who does odd jobs for seniors around their seaside village. Though they initially butt heads after Hye-jin takes a job in the small town, they slowly succumb to their chemistry.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Young Royals

Original run: 2021-Present

Starring: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Nikita Uggla, Frida Argento, and Felicia Truedsson

Why it makes the list: This lush Swedish drama takes place at a high school for the rich, where a literal prince falls in love with a fellow student.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Sweet Magnolias

Original run: 2021-Present

Starring: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, Heather Headley, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, and Dion Johnstone

Why it makes the list: This lovely small-town show is just as much about the eternal friendship of the core threesome as their individual romantic adventures. Still, there's no reason we can't get our friendship and romantic goals from the same show.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

The Cook of Castamar

Original run: 2021-Present

Starring: Michelle Jenner, Roberto Enríquez, Hugo Silva, María Hervás, and Fiorella Faltoyano

Why it makes the list: This historical series takes place in 1720s Madrid, and follows the romance between a widowed duke and a new cook working in his manor's kitchen. The forbidden romance fits in among the day-to-day machinations of Spanish court and enough sex to rival Bridgerton.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Emily in Paris

Original run: 2020-Present

Starring: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Why it makes the list: Living vicariously through a single girl in Paris will never be boring. Though Emily's journey may be messier than most, this is still a great show to watch to escape into some rom-com goodness.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Feel Good

Original run: 2020-2021

Starring: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Phil Burges, Adrian Lukas, and Pippa Haywood

Why it makes the list: This semi-autobiographical dramedy immerses viewers in all the butterflies and good vibes of the beginning of a relationship. Once reality sets in for Mae, who's recovering from addiction, and George, who's never dated a woman before, it becomes a charming, candid depiction of the ups-and-downs of relationships.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

The Hookup Plan

Original run: 2018-2022

Starring: Zita Hanrot, Marc Ruchmann, Sabrina Ouazani, Joséphine Draï, and Guillaume Labbé

Why it makes the list: Elsa, the heroine of this French rom-com, is still reeling from a breakup two years later when she meets a man that seems too good to be true. Turns out her two best friends may be hiding something from her about her new love interest.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)

Cable Girls

Original run: 2017-2020

Starring: Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Maggie Civantos, Martiño Rivas, Ángela Cremonte, and Concha Velasco

Why it makes the list: This 1920s Spanish drama follows a group of women who find freedom through their jobs as telephone operators. Each of the leads have romantic storylines, from first love to a dramatic love triangle.

WATCH IT (opens in new tab)