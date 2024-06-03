Social media, the dance community, and alleged coercive control intersect in Netflix's latest cult documentary, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. In February 2022, the Wilking family went viral on Instagram after they posted an emotional livestream claiming that famed TikTok dancer Miranda Wilking, now known as Miranda Derrick, was under the control of an alleged cult leader named Robert Shinn. As both news outlets and Internet sleuths began to look into Shinn's past, more and more concerning evidence kept coming up that Miranda, her now-husband James Derrick, and the other dancers employed under the talent incubator 7M Films may allegedly live under complete financial and emotional control, despite the sunny, positive image put forth on social media.

Since the docuseries' release on May 29, countless viewers have been on the lookout for any information regarding where Miranda and other subjects of Dancing for the Devil are now. Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Miranda Derrick's whereabouts and whether she is still allegiant to the alleged cult now, two years after the three-part doc was filmed.

Who is Miranda Derrick (née Wilking)?

Miranda Derrick (neé Wilking) was raised in suburban Michigan, where she and her younger sister, Melanie Wilking, began dancing as children. According to her family's interviews in Dancing for the Devil, in which Melanie, mom Kelly, and dad Dean participated, Miranda moved to Los Angeles to pursue dance professionally after graduating high school. Melanie followed soon after, and the sisters found success on social media, creating the joint profile "The Wilking Sisters."

In 2019, Miranda connected with James "BDash" Derrick over Instagram DM, and the krump dancer collaborated with Miranda and Melanie on videos, before Miranda and BDash began dating. In late 2020, the couple started working with 7M Films, a new management company founded by Shekinah Church pastor Robert Shinn. They also joined Shinn's church and moved into a home that he owned.

Miranda Derrick, James "BDash Derrick," and Melanie Wilking, in a still from Netflix's Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. (Image credit: Netflix)

In February 2022, Melanie, Kelly, and Dean Wilking took part in an Instagram Live where they shared their allegations that Miranda had become part of a "cult," claiming that she, BDash, and the other dancers in 7M were allegedly under Shinn's control. They said that Miranda Derrick had cut all ties to the family after officially signing with 7M in January 2021, adding that they believed she had been “brainwashed” by the organization.

Following the Instagram Live, several outlets including Rolling Stone and The Cut published exposés on the group and Robert Shinn's alleged history of abuse, including a former lawsuit brought against him by an ex-Shekinah member. Several dancers left 7M in the months prior, and in 2023, a group of dancers and former church members filed a (still ongoing) lawsuit claiming that Shinn and other defendants subjected people “to brainwashing, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, manipulation, and exploitation.”

Is Miranda Derrick still a member of the alleged '7M TikTok Cult'?

As of the docuseries' May 29 release, Miranda Derrick still appears to be a member of 7M Films. Though the company's website does not have an official roster, she and BDash have credited Robert Shinn's son Isaiah for filming several recent videos , many of which match the 7M filming and content style (such as dances to older songs). She also appears to collaborate with other dancers allegedly under 7M Films, including Vik White, RainO, Kendra "KO" Willis, and Ceasare “Tighteyex” Willis.

Are Miranda Derrick and James "BDash" Derrick still together?

Miranda became engaged to James "BDash" Derrick in August 2021, with BDash proposing during a dance video. The couple was later married, though it is unclear when the ceremony was. Earlier this year, the pair shared throwback photos of themselves dressed in wedding attire. As of June 2024, the Derricks are still married and based in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Miranda Derrick A photo posted by itsmirandaderrick on

Has Miranda Derrick responded to 'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult?'

Since Dancing for the Devil premiered, Miranda has not directly commented on the docuseries. Instead, the dancer has continued to share content centered on her routines, including one clip featuring her husband BDash, soundtracked by Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." Comments have also been limited under her posts.

However, fans have speculated that Miranda could have subtly shaded the docuseries in a June 1 shared post, where she collaborates with another alleged 7M dancer, Kendra “KO” Willis . Willis captioned the post, "Dancing it out with my sis by my side," which some have seen as a possible indirect criticism of Miranda's sister Melanie.

A post shared by Kendra “KO” Willis A photo posted by mizzk.o on

In May 2022, following her family's Instagram Live, Miranda denied all cult allegations in a statement to The Cut .

"I am not held against my will and I've never been a hostage," she said. "I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that. As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will. No one is forcing me to do anything. I am excited to move forward in this incredible walk with God, an amazing marriage and exciting career. I’m also looking forward to moving past all of this and mend my relationship with my family privately."

7M Films have also spoken out about the Wilkings' concerns. In a 2022 statement to The Daily Beast, a representative for 7M Films said, “Miranda Derrick is a successful businesswoman and a loving wife and daughter who cares very much about her family. While the recent portrayals of Dr. Robert Shinn and 7M Films have been wildly offensive and riddled with inaccuracies, those false claims will not deter 7M from supporting Miranda in whichever endeavors she chooses to pursue next.”

What is Miranda Derrick's relationship with her family?

As seen in the documentary, Miranda Derrick eventually reconnected with her family after a period of estrangement, and the Wilking family is still in contact with her today. However, in the doc, Melanie Wilking says that her relationship with her sister feels superficial and admits that she hesitates to include Miranda in major life events, such as her then-upcoming wedding.

On June 2, 2024, Melanie shared her first public statement since filming the documentary, via her Instagram stories. Per Glamour, Melanie (who now does by her husband Austin Ekeler's surname) thanked viewers for the support she and her family have received since Dancing for the Devil premiered on Netflix, while also speaking out on her relationship with Miranda.

A post shared by Miranda Derrick A photo posted by itsmirandaderrick on

“Thankfully, since going public in 2022, we have reunited with my sister, who even attended my wedding,” Melanie wrote. “We believe that one day my sister and the other victims will realize their love for their families and faith was exploited. When that happens, we will be there for them without judgment."

Melanie's wedding took place a few days before the docuseries' premiere, and Miranda did attend, posting pictures from the venue. However, she did not appear to be included in the bridal party.