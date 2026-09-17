Monster, Netflix's anthology series that retells and dramatizesheadline-grabbing murders, returns for a fourth season on September 18, 2026, and will center on a female killer for the first time. The tale of Lizzie Borden, who was accused—and acquitted—of killing her father and stepmother in 1892 in Massachusetts, has been referenced and recreated many times in history, from folk rhymes to radio shows and now television.
Relative newcomer Ella Beatty will step into Borden’s shoes in her second-ever TV role, after appearing in a supporting capacity on another Ryan Murphy-helmed series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Beatty told The TODAY Show that she had “been a fan of the show before." She added, "I knew that Ryan [Murphy] and Ian Brennan were interested in exploring female rage and repression, so I just felt really excited to take on the part.” Ahead, get to know Beatty as you tune into Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.
Everything to Know About 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' Star Ella Beatty
Beatty grew up surrounded by Hollywood as the daughter of actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty.
Ella Beatty was born in 2000, the youngest of the four children of iconic Hollywood couple Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, and the niece of actress Shirley MacLaine. She told The TODAY Show that her famous parents have given her a lot of acting advice over the years, but “listen” is the best tidbit yet. “What the other person is doing is always more interesting than what you could create,” she recounted to the daytime talk show hosts.
In anInterview Magazine interview, Beatty said she never considered changing her name, though she understands why others feel the pressure to do so. “I do feel a kind of responsibility towards an artistic legacy that I don’t feel ashamed of. I would hope that my work would be powerful enough to offer something specific. I’d hope that my work would be enough to make me separate, but I also understand why people do that,” she said.
She always wanted to be an actor.
Beatty reveals in Interview Magazine that she never acted professionally until after she graduated from school, but playing make-believe “was who I was before I knew it was going to be my profession.” She added, “Playing pretend, make-believe, that was the way that I contextualized the world. I think there was a part of me that thought everybody did that. When your friends come over, doesn’t everybody want to play make-believe?”
Beatty is best friends with her 'Monster' co-star Sarah Paulson.
Beatty attended The Juilliard School for drama and began her career on Broadway in 2024 in the play Appropriate. The star-studded ensemble also featured actors like Corey Stoll and Sarah Paulson—Beatty's future Monster co-star.
Beatty calls Paulson “one of my very best friends in the world” and says they “kind of fell in love immediately” after their experience together on Broadway. Paulson has reiterated that fact, mentioning in their Interview Magazine conversation that they fell in love “in a way that was incredibly real and powerful and magical.”
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In that same interview, Paulson admitted that Beatty’s "nepo baby status" was not common knowledge when they met. “I had no idea who your parents were,” Paulson said to Beatty during their Zoom call. “My interest in you, my estimation of you as a performer, had nothing to do with that.” On The TODAY Show, Beatty also revealed that they call each other every 15 minutes and that she often goes to Paulson for advice.
She also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in a theater two-hander.
After wrapping her role on Appropriate, Beatty appeared in the play Ghosts before joining Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, which starred Hugh Jackman and ran twice in 2025 and 2026. She told Interview Magazine in 2025, “The closer we get to each other and the more familiar we become, I have thought about how important it is to maintain a certain amount of that awe that I have for him as a performer, because it’s in the play.”
Next, she’ll co-star in the film adaptation of 'The Bell Jar.'
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.