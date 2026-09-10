The new teen drama, about a star rower (Miku Martineau) who has to find her place at an East Coast prep school after a family scandal implodes her life, arrived on Netflix on Sept. 10. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t know your way around a boat. The sports-romance from creator Vivian Lin gives you the full download on competitive rowing—you’ll know port from starboard and coxswain from stroke seat in no time—while also diving deep into the rivalries, romances, and all-around drama happening Easton Prep.
As Martineau told Netflix's Tudum, the show has "a lot of drama, a lot of abs, a lot of rowing." Read on to learn more about her and the rest of the crewgrabbing the oars on this series, from an Off Campusstar to a Mad Menalum and more.
Everything to Know About the Cast and Characters of 'Crew Girl'
Miku Martineau as Teagan Tao
Teagan is a talented 16-year-old rower who’s forced to relocate with her mom after her father is accused of financial crimes and goes on the run. She arrives at Easton Prep only to find out there’s no girls’ crew team — so instead, she becomes the coxswain (the person responsible for setting the pace and strategy for his or her crew) for the dysfunctional boys’ team. Not only is she trying to steer her way through a new life and a new school, she also has to get her new team to trust her out on the water.
Martineau, 21, is a Toronto-born Canadian actress who starred in the Netflix murder-mystery series Bet, which was renewed for a second season. You've also seen her in the 2021 action-thriller film Kate, the Paramount+ coming-of-age comedy Honor Society, and as the younger version of Michelle Yeoh's character, Phillipa Georgiou, in the sci-fi series Star Trek: Section 31.
Teagan's mother, Ella, is also figuring out how to start over. After her husband’s alleged crimes come to light, she moves them both back to her childhood home in Eagle's Cove to start this next phase of their lives, and enrolls Teagan at Easton Prep.
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Paré, 45, is a Canadian actress and singer best known for playing Megan, Don Draper’s secretary-turned-wife, on the acclaimed series Mad Men. Born in Montreal, Paré has also landed roles on the CBS series Seal Team and films like Wicker Park, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Brooklyn.
Josh is Easton Prep’s golden boy, a wealthy legacy student (his grandfather owns an airline) and the team’s coveted “stroke” seat. He isn’t exactly welcoming to Teagan when she joins the team, and they butt heads when he thinks he knows better than the new coxswain.
Samuel Braun got his start playing young Luke in 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Since then, the Canadian actor has gone on to appear in Voices For Isabelle, Superman & Lois, The Way Home, Time Cut, and more.
Cam is a quiet but determined local who attends Easton on a rowing scholarship and refuses to be underestimated. His working-class background makes him very different from the posh Easton students he (and Teagan) interact with on- and offshore.
Another Canadian-born actor, Clark has appeared in episodes of Riverdale (in an uncredited role as a young version of Jughead’s father, Forsythe “F.P.” Jones), The Baby-Sitters Club, and Home Before Dark.
Coach Hayden is the coach of the Easton Prep boys’ crew team, which means he’s juggling the chaotic team members, school administration, and very rich parents with a lot of opinions. He also grew up with Teagan’s mother, Ella, but stayed in town after graduation to start his own family.
Thomas Cadrot was born in Paris and can be seen in Scream VI, Family Law, So Help Me Todd, and more.
Ryder (above, right) is Josh’s cousin and fellow Easton crew teammate. He’s sick of being stuck in his cousin’s shadow.
Connor Paton made his acting debut in the TV movie Away & Back and has gone onto appear on Riverdale, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, iZombie, Happy Face, and the recent Netflix adaptation of Little House on the Prairie.
Jude Wilson as Bronson "Baloo" Garner
Bronson, aka "Baloo," is a good-natured member of the crew team. His sister, Britney (more on her below), is also an Easton student.
Jude Wilson is a Canadian actor based in Vancouver. You’ve seen him in the 2019 Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot, Riverdale, Firefly Lane, A Million Little Things, and Fellow Travelers.
Juliet (above, right) is Teagan's new friend at Easton. Like many of their classmates, she comes from a wealthy family and boards at school — as opposed to Teagan, who lives at home and commutes.
Olga Petsa, 20, is a Cyprus-born actress who moved to Canada with her family when she was 9. In addition to Crew Girl, her onscreen credits include Mixtape, I Used to Be Funny, and Black Mirror. According to IMDb, she'll also be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie The Mosquito Bowl and season 4 of Yellowjackets.
Straight-laced Noah is another member of the Easton Prep crew team.
Off Campus fans will recognize Riley Davis as Sean, Allie’s ex-boyfriend, on the hit Prime Video series. The Canadian actor has also been seen in Fire Country, the Curious Caterer Mysteries, The Copenhagen Test, and more.
Britney (above, center right) is Easton's resident Queen Bee and the "twibling" of Baloo. (Their mother, a senator, used two different surrogates at the same time.) She’s also Josh's girlfriend.
Sage Linder, 25, was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. She appeared in episodes of Riverdale and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and The Good Doctor, along with starring in the miniseries Harlan Coben's Shelter. She also plays Bronte in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Amber (above, center right) is a friend of Britney's and a fellow member of the cool-kid crowd at Easton.
Alaska Leigh began her career at the age of 3 through dancing and modeling work, according to her IMDb page. Originally from Queensland, Australia, she's appeared in the TV movie Dying for a Family and series like Fire Country, Creepshow, and Dead Boy Detectives. She's also been cast in national tours for the musicalsChicago and Rock of Ages.
Another member of the crew team at Easton Prep, Perry (above, center) is described as "always on trend, never on rhythm."
Connor Wong got his start in dance and theater, per his IMDb, and made his acting debut in 2020's The Baby-Sitters Club. He’s also been seen in Home Before Dark, Monster High: The Movie, and the second season of Cruel Summer.
Jarrett Carlington as Chris "Crab Catcher" Padmore
Chris Padmore is another Easton rower. His nickname, "Crab Catcher," refers to his rowing ability, or lack thereof. (A "crab" in rowing-speak, is when your oar gets stuck underwater mid-stroke.)
Jarrett Carlington is a Canadian-born actor raised in Bermuda. He's landed roles on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Resident Alien, and Fire Country, as well as in the 2020 film Spontaneous.
Richard Regis is Josh's entitled father, who's an Easton alum and former rower himself. He also knew Teagan's mother, Ella, and Coach Harvey from back when they all were students.
Niall Matter is a Canadian-American actor who’s appeared in films like The Predator and Watchmen. On TV, he's appeared in Primeval: New World, Melrose Place, The Good Doctor, and Supernatural, in addition to Hallmark shows and movies like When Calls the Heart and We Met in December.
Jessica Derschowitz is a writer and editor based in New York City. She’s spent her career covering film, TV, theater, and pop culture for publications including Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Variety, Bustle, and more. She also previously managed recommendations content at Tudum, meaning her entire job was telling people which shows and movies what to watch on Netflix. She loves Broadway shows, witty TV comedies, interviewing stars and behind-the-scenes creatives, and figuring out the perfect headline for a story.