Princess Kate's New Skinny Jeans Might Be Polarizing, But She's Actually "Ahead of the Curve"

Apparently, 2026 really is the new 2016.

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Princess Kate wearing a brown trench and skinny jeans playing hockey
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate’s love of skinny jeans is well documented. The future Queen has been wearing slim silhouettes as long as she’s been in the Royal Family, pairing them with everything from Breton-striped tees to cozy knitwear. But even though she’s embraced wider legs in terms of her suits, the Princess of Wales can’t kick the skinny jean habit, as she showed while visiting Scotland with Prince William on Thursday, September 17.

Kate looked autumnal in a new chocolate brown Burberry trench coat during her trip to the Isle of Bute, pairing it with an olive green turtleneck and extra-tight brown Holland Cooper skinny jeans with suede Chelsea boots. My initial reaction can be summed up in a message from my friend and Marie Claire contributor Christine Ross: “Skinny jeans??? In this, the year 2026?”

I immediately sent a Slack to my fashion team colleague, Meguire Hennes, to get her thoughts. “Are skinny jeans…back?” I asked. As it turns out, almost.

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Princess Kate waving in a brown trench and skinny jeans

The Princess of Wales greets fans as she arrives on the Isle of Bute on September 17.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate picking up trash

The princess added a flat cap to her outfit to clean up a local beach.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hennes admits that she “audibly gasped” like I did when first seeing the images of Princess Kate this morning. “I haven't seen jeans look this leggings-adjacent in years, but after scanning some Fall 2026 shows, it seems the royal is ahead of the curve,” she says.

Hennes points to the Gucci, Tom Ford and 7 For All Mankind shows, where “denim clung to models' figures the Princess Kate Way.”

A model walking in skinny jeans on the 7 for All Mankind runway

A model wears skinny jeans on the 7 For All Mankind Fall 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Princess Kate playing shinty as players watch

Princess Kate takes part in the sport of shinty while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, Scotland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Maison Margiela even tucked skintight jeans into boots à la Kate, but they were knee-highs, not Chelseas,” she adds. While extra-skinny pants haven't quite made it to the mainstream quite yet, Hennes says the shift will likely be coming soon.

“Don't be surprised if more A-listers—perhaps some London cool-girls—follow the princess's lead," she shares.

As for the royal's visit to the Isle of Bute, her skinny jeans proved to be perfect for an active afternoon. She tried out the traditional Scottish sport of shinty, played with a stick similar to hockey, and headed to a local beach with Prince William to take part in a litter cleanup initiative, adding a jaunty Baker Boy cap by House of Bruar to her fall outfit.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.