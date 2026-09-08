Since Heated Rivalry debuted in December 2025 and took over pop culture, Canada's Crave has become TV's buzziest international streaming service. Now the streamer has teamed up with co-producer Elliot Page to release a new sapphic comedy perfect for sports-romance fans.
Slo Pitch, based on creator J Stevens' hit web series of the same name, is a mockumentary-style show following the Public Lass Brovaries, an underdog softball team co-founded by Coach Joanne Salo (Jess Salgueiro) and her longtime girlfriend. But when Joanne is dump longtime girlfriend dumps her out-of-the-blue, and her ex transfers to a different team, the coach becomes determined to lead the team to the beer-league championship, whatever it takes.
Stars Karen Knox and Salguiero teased the LGBTQ+ comedy earlier this summer, responding to early hype comparing the show to its predecessor. "I was thrilled to be in any way, shape, or form in the same club," Salgueiro said, per Them. "It’s a little bit different. A few less makeout scenes — there’s a couple."
Thankfully, viewers won't have to wait much longer to check out the series for themselves. Below, read on for everything to know about Slo Pitch, including how to watch the highly-anticipated series in the U.S.
When does 'Slo Pitch' come out?
Crave has confirmed that Slo Pitch is set to premiere on Friday, September 25, 2026. The show will follow a weekly release schedules, with two episodes coming out each Friday up to the season finale on October 23.
According to the official synopsis, the ten-part series will follow the Brovaries as they "navigate a season filled with rivalries, unexpected romances, sponsorship drama, outrageous fundraising efforts, and plenty of post-game beers, discovering that community and friendship matter just as much as winning."
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Where can you watch 'Slo Pitch' in the U.S.?
As of early September, the Canadian series has not given word on when the comedy will become available to stream in the U.S. However, fans are hoping that the comedy will follow in the footsteps of other Crave series like Heated Rivalry, which streams on HBO Max, or Yaga, which is set to premiere on AMC+.
The cast of Slo Pitch includes several alumni from Crave's breakout shows. Letterkenny and The Boys alum Jess Salguiero leads the cast as Coach Joanne, with Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire playing Leanne ahead of joining Heated Rivalry season 2.
Rounding out the main cast are Karen Knox as Boris, Gwenlyn Cumyn as Ann, Chelsea Muirhead as Sasha, Emma Hunter as Barb, Lane Webber as Lee, Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah as Zari, and Amanda Cordner as Mel. Nadine Bhabha, the Heated Rivalry fan-favorite who played Kip's bestie Elena, is also credited as both a writer and a guest star on the new show.
Slo Pitch will also include a cameo by Ayami Sato, the Japanese softball legend who became the first woman to play in a Canadian men’s professional baseball league in 2024.
Slo Pitch | Official Trailer | Crave Original - YouTube
Crave released the Slo Pitch trailer on August 26, offering a first look at the sapphic sports comedy. Despite the recently-dumped Joanne asserting early in the trailer that "love and sports do not mix," the comedy promises a heartwarming, raunchy hangout comedy where the Brovaries balance their beer-league ambitions with several inter-team hookups.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.