The 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans' Cast Give '60s Style a Modern Makeover

"Ladies who lunch"—the age-old sect of rich housewives, socialites, and philanthropists who love preppy dressing, fine jewelry, and jet-set trips—are getting a makeover, thanks to season 2 of Ryan Murphy's "Feud." Dubbed "Capote vs. the Swans," the series' new entry highlights Truman Capote's (played by Tom Hollander) rise and fall within Manhattan society in the '60s and '70s. And its A-list cast, including "Swans" Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Molly Ringwald, and Diane Lane, have fully embraced wardrobes inspired by mid-century muses—on and off screen.

Throughout the Hulu drama's press tour, the star actresses revamp socialite tropes, hinting at the original era's trends—matching handbags and heels, skirt suits, pearls, and leather gloves—with contemporary pieces and a carefree attitude. Moore, who plays Ann Woodward in the show, epitomized that point at the beginning of the press events: The actress wore a windowpane-print Carolina Herrera skirt and coat, an elevated pair of black sunglasses, Malone Souliers' Blythe mules. We assume her pet Chihuahua, Pilaf, was standing by as an as-needed accessory.

Demi Moore promotes "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" in New York City. (Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Naomi Watts, who plays Capote's close friend, Babe Paley, has followed a distinct formula with her wardrobe; stylist Jeannann Williams only dressed the star in black-and-white looks from Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Givenchy, Celine, Victoria Beckham, and more. Though their aesthetics varied, Watts' outfits were still unified—much like the unity between the Swans.

"[Babe's] favorite houses were Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Valentino. So, we went with Givenchy for the premiere look. In the first episode, she goes to a [Givenchy] couture show, so it's just a nice tie-in to Babe," Williams exclusively tells Marie Claire. "There's a lot of French brands, but I think it was more about black, white, modern, clean, honoring the fact that Naomi herself has incredible fashion."

Naomi Watts promotes "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" in New York City. (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

Forever It Girl Sevigny opted for subtly textured looks that mix classic pieces with quiet luxury-inclined hues, including blazers, belted jackets, silky pajamas, and textured dresses in deep brown, black, and tonal blue hues.

The actress' "Swan" attire was in full force during a rainy afternoon of press when she stepped out in a tortoiseshell-buttoned navy peacoat atop a skirt trimmed with sheer black lace. For added formality, the actress' look was complete with a lizard-embossed Vivienne Westwood handbag and smooth black pumps, whimsically tapered by flared kitten heels.

Chloë Sevigny promotes "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" in New York City. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Ringwald and stylist Andrew Gelwicks collaborated together for her "Feud" wardrobe, which included vintage-inspired pieces from Sea New York, Doen, Esprit, Scarosso, and Larroudé—plus a viral red Le Superbe dress, paired with sparkly Mindy Lam earrings and rose-topped Loeffler Randall sandals for an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"We all really loved her 'Fallon' look, where she wore that red sequined Le Superbe dress," Gelwicks exclusively recalls to Marie Claire. "I just loved how gorgeous she looked in it—the red-on-red felt like this really powerful woman, and it felt playful, sexy and really [true to] her."

Molly Ringwald promotes "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" in New York City. (Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Flockhart has taken the opportunity to embrace streamlined style—akin to the matching sets favored by "ladies who lunch"—on tour, stepping out in draped trousers, separates, and suiting in light and dark colors. For a daytime outing, the actress braved the rain in a chic cream suit, white pussybow blouse, and black platform heels.

Calista Flockhart promotes "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" in New York City. (Image credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Diane Lane completed the crew with a dash of elegance, thanks to her press tour wardrobe's jewel-toned suits, dresses, and patterned skirts in brown, red, and green tones. One socialite-worthy outing found the star in a deep green knee-length dress and Malone Souliers' crystal ornament-topped Vilma pumps ; the brand's matching velvet Divine handbag created a formal complement in the spirit of "ladies who lunch." However, Lane's look earned a dash of '70s cool from her dark aviator sunglasses, as well as a brown leopard-patterned coat she nonchalantly draped over her shoulders.

Diane Lane promotes "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" in New York City. (Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In addition to their individual looks, the Swans have also made statements together, as seen at the show's Black and White Ball-themed premiere. Each actress embraced her own tastes in the event's namesake neutrals for the occasion; Moore was on-theme in a swan motif Balmain gown, as was Watts in a 2019 Givenchy couture dress and white Judith Leiber swan clutch (later swapped for a black iteration and a sheer Celine dress). Sevigny wore a whimsical bow-topped Christopher John Rogers dress, while Ringwald (in custom Rodarte), Flockhart (in paneled Zuhair Murad), and Lane (in sharp Cristina Ottaviano) were chicly draped in luxe black velvet.

“The Judith Leiber clutches...their team's incredible, and it was just great that we had both and we switched from one to the other," Williams recalls of Watts' double premiere looks. "They actually gifted her the black one so that she can always remember."

The cast of "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" attends the show's premiere. (Image credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Memory was the clear thread that ran through the "Feud" cast's press wardrobe—thanks to our nostalgia for their vintage looks onscreen, as well as their clear excitement while enjoying the tour. However, this is just the beginning of a fashionable journey for all involved; we're certain to see the cast at New York Fashion Week (which we'll check out in February—with breaks for binging "Feud" and searching for the perfect '60s-inspired heels).

The first two episodes of Feud are now available to stream on Hulu.