K-drama fans, prepare for Hulu to dominate your fall watchlists. The streamer has spent the past year expanding its slate of can't-miss dramas and reality shows, from Perfect Crownto Battle of Fates to A Shop for Killers season 2. Today, Hulu continues its run with the return of its most-acclaimed crime thriller (and one of the most-expensive Korean dramas ever made).
Made In Korea made its debut last holiday season, introducing viewers to a twist-filled crime noir set in the turbulent 1970s. The first season followed two men on different sides of the law: Baek Kitae (played by Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin), a morally-grey officer in the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA); and Jang Geonyoung (Jung Woo-sung), the dogged prosecutor determined to expose Kitae's dirty secrets.
Season 2 picks up nine years later, as Kitae reaches the height of his power and faces a surprising new foe: his younger brother, Baek Kihyun (played by Bloodhounds' Woo Do-hwan). The sibling rivalry adds an engrossing new layer to the three men's quests for power, amid a rapidly-changing political landscape.
Ahead of season 2's premiere on September 9, Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan sat down with Marie Claire in Seoul, South Korea, and teased the family drama at the center of the six-part installment.
"Kitae and Kihyun are brothers, but we also thought of them a lot as father and son," Woo said. "As the son, Kihyun [begins] the process of clashing with his father's thoughts."
Hyun added, "Kitae constantly sees Kihyun trying to do something else, trying to go in a different direction. Kitae experiences a lot of internal conflict, because he's a person with a firm belief that he must protect his family." He continued, "[In season 2], not only Kitae, but all the characters fight even more fiercely to gain the upper hand."
For its second and final season, Made in Korea reunited its all-star roster of award-winning Korean actors and global stars. Below, read on for a breakdown of the main cast and characters of Hulu's historical K-drama.
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Everything to Know About the Cast of 'Made in Korea' Season 2
Hyun Bin as Baek Kitae
Baek Kitae is a top agent at the KCIA, a government agency modeled after the American CIA which serves as the enforcing arm of a military dictatorship. By season 2, Kitae is next in line to run the agency. He also balances his government career with his off-hours work smuggling illegal drugs.
Hyun Bin, 43, made his acting debut in the early 2000s and rose to fame with roles in classic K-dramas like My Lovely Sam Soon, Worlds Within, and Secret Garden, as well as box-office hits like Confidential Assignment. He's best known globally for starring alongside his eventual wifeSon Ye-jin in the beloved romantic K-dramaCrash Landing on You. In 2022, the couple got married and welcomed a son.
Earlier this year, Hyun won Best Actor at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards, for his performance in season 1 of Made in Korea.
Jung Woo-sung as Jang Geonyoung
Busan prosecutor Jang Geonyoung first enters the KCIA's crosshairs due to his narcotics investigation targeting the Manjae Gang. Geonyoung determination to take down Kitae's smuggling operation is driven by a traumatic familial history with drugs. After hitting rock bottom at the end of season 1, Geonyoung will "transform from a man pursuing justice into one consumed by revenge," per The Korea Times.
Jung Woo-sung, 53, is one of Korea's most-famous leading men. He spent his career starring in blockbuster films like Musa (2001); A Moment to Remember (2004); The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008); Cold Eyes (2013); Beasts Clutching at Straws (2020); and 12.12: The Day (2023). Before Made In Korea, he starred in the K-dramas Asphalt Man, Athena: Goddess of War, and Tell Me That You Love Me.
In 2016, Jung and his best friend, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, co-founded the talent agency Artist Company. The agency is now home to many of Korea's top actors, including Park So-dam, Kim Hye-yoon, and Lim Ji-yeon.
At the start of Made in Korea, Kitae's younger brother Baek Kihyun (above, right) is a rising soldier torn between patriotic duty and loyalty to the brother who raised him after his parents' death. By season 2, Kihyun has a position in the Defense Security Demand that puts him fully at odds with Kitae.
Woo Do-hwan, 34, rose to fame with roles in K-dramas like Save Me,Mad Dog, Tempted, My Country: The New Age, and The King: Eternal Monarch. His leading roles as Kim Geon-woo in Bloodhounds and Hae Jo in Mr. Plankton propelled him to global fame. In 2021, Woo won Korea's Golden Cinema Festival’s best new actor award for his role in the film The Divine Fury.
Kitae spends season 1 building a business relationship with Ikeda Yuji, a lobbyist and an influential figure in the Ikeda yakuza clan. Born Choi Yuji, she was adopted by Ikeda Osamu, the clan's leader, as a child. Though she wants to inherit the position, many members of the clan will never accept a Zainichi (an ethnic Korean living in Japan) as their boss.
Netflix K-drama fans may recognize Won Ji-an, 27, from her fan-favorite role as Se-mi (No. 380) on Squid Game season 2. Last year, the actress made her Hulu debut in the contemporary political thriller Tempest before joining Made in Korea. She also led her first romance drama, starring alongside Park Seo-joon in Surely Tomorrow.
In season 1, Oh Yejin is a determined officer working on Geunyoung's narcotics investigation. Though she's talented, she faces an uphill battle in the male-dominated police force. Nine years later, Yejin has become Korea's first female prosecutor in the narcotics division.
Seo Eun-soo, 32, is best known for her standout roles in K-dramas like My Golden Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Unlock My Boss, and Chief Detective 1958. She also starred alongside Shin Si-ah and Park Eun-bin in the Korean horror movieThe Witch: Part 2. The Other One.
Cheon Seokjung, the president's close advisor and Kitae's most powerful ally, is played by Jung Sung-il, 46. A prolific theater actor, Jung became a global breakout star in 2022, with his performance as Ha Do-yeong in Netflix's revenge drama The Glory. His other K-drama credits include Birthcare Center, Bad and Crazy, Our Blues and Unmasked.
In 2024, Jung won a Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actor for his role in the Netflix historical film Uprising.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.