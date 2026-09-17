There's no time to waste when Bella Hadid debuts a new street style look. Hadid-approved pieces always run the risk of selling out in record time. But on September 16, I didn't search for ways to shop her orange-and-camel color combination. I checked Google Maps for the nearest pumpkin patch or apple orchard: She got me in the spirit for signature fall fashion and festivities.
The second I saw Hadid wearing such spot-on seasonal shades in New York City, Ella Fitzgerald's "Autumn in New York" started playing in my head. Her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, continued the week's dress series with a three-quarter-length sleeve style from the L.A.-based label Oddli. Beige buttons beneath the chic boat neckline popped against the pumpkin-tinted piece, which is sadly already sold out. (The style is still available in other colors.)
It was a crisp 65-degree day in NYC, so Hadid layered a corduroy, camel-colored coat on top. By itself, the mini-and-outerwear-moment would've made her the best-dressed guest at any local cider mill. But her accessories took the daytime look to a new level of festive.
From there, Hadid styled knee-high Sergio Rossi boots with Staud's new Maude Carryall Bag, both in rich chocolate brown colors. Not only did her orange-tinted sunglasses from Side Eye NYC get the moody autumn memo, but Hadid also wrapped a red-and-cream gingham bandana around her head (which matched the pattern on a picnic blanket you might bring to a pumpkin patch).
To finish the made-for-fall outfit, she sourced Chopard for a $44,800 watch, a slim rose gold bangle, and matching hoop earrings.
Oddli
3/4 Sleeve Boat Neck Dress
STAUD
Large Maude Carryall | Espresso
Side Eye New York
1225 Madison Ave
Because she's Bella Hadid—a style icon and no stranger to Fashion Month trends—her orange-and-camel look wasn't just a master class in seasonal dressing. Tangerine attire played a part in some of Fall 2026's most interesting color combinations, including cool blue and orange at Prada. Meanwhile, on Onitsuka Tiger's catwalk, models showcased amber-colored velvet looks with plum purses. Before long, Marni went full jack-o-lantern mode with a satin carrot-colored shift dress and a black drop-waist belt.
Orange and camel also earned a color combination endorsement from Calvin Klein and Ferragamo. For the former, creative director Veronica Leoni paired an apricot mock-neck dress with warm-toned tan stilettos. Then, Ferragamo blended the two contrasting colors into one collarless quilted coat.
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So, when I visit my local pumpkin or apple patch in an orange-and-camel look, my fellow pickers won't know I'm wearing a fresh-from-the-runway color combination with Hadid's endorsement. But I will, and that's all that matters. To join me in serving a look at your local fall fest, shop the pieces below.
Shop Orange Dresses and Camel Coats Inspired by Bella Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.