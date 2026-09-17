Harriet Sperling Takes a Page From Princess Kate in a Bold Red Beulah Dress and Aspinal Clutch on Date Night With Peter Phillips

Sperling wore a bright red dress from one of Princess Kate’s favorite brands, Beulah London, choosing the label’s high-necked Nyra dress. The $1,280 belted wool crepe midi dress—which is similar to a short-sleeved pink style Kate once wore—features a swishy, full skirt and pearl buttons marching up the front.
Harriet added camel-colored pumps to her outfit, carrying a deep green croc-print clutch by another royally-approved brand, Aspinal of London.
Like the Princess of Wales, Sperling has been a Beulah fan for some time now. The newest member of the Royal Family wore a white lace dress by the ethically-focused brand to Royal Ascot just two weeks after her wedding this summer, and also chose the label for her first Easter appearance with the Windsors.
Her new red dress was the perfect choice for Wednesday night's opening of "Reviving Craft: Reflection of the Mind," which features more than 70 artists representing China's heritage. Along with being an elegant look for the evening, its bold red shade reflects the main color of the Chinese flag—a touch of diplomatic dressing that the Princess of Wales would surely approve.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.