'Zero Day' Ending Explained: Breaking Down Episode 6 of the Netflix Miniseries
The Robert De Niro-led political thriller results in more than a few twists and turns.
The new political thriller Zero Day hit Netflix on February 20, 2025, and the six-episode series details the aftermath and investigation into a deadly cyber-attack that claims over 3,000 lives via a blackout event and threatens to destabilize the entire world. Robert De Niro leads the cast as former President Mullen, a well-liked official who comes out of retirement and back into the spotlight to lead the Zero Day Commission with the help of his confidante Roger Carlson (Jesse Plemons) and his former chief-of-staff with whom he had an affair Valerie Whitesell (Connie Britton).
But as Mullen gets deeper into the investigation, he has to contend with an incendiary right-wing talk show host (Dan Stevens) aiming to discredit him by spreading disinformation, a deeply partisan Congressional body, and a top-secret cyber weapon impacting Mullen’s cognitive abilities. Zero Day is wildly realistic in depicting our current political moment and exposing how vulnerable we are to a potential cyber attack, as much of our technological power is currently being consolidated amongst a few individuals.
So how does Zero Day end and do we find out exactly how—and why—the attack was carried out? Read on for a breakdown of the Zero Day ending.
Who was behind the Zero Day attack?
It’s revealed that Monica Kidder (Gaby Hoffmann), a tech billionaire with her own financial interests, played a large role in releasing the malicious code onto people’s phones, as her company owned 80 percent of the apps on people’s devices. But she didn’t act alone. Kidder had insider help, namely from Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer (Matthew Modine) and former President Mullen’s daughter, Congresswoman Alexandra Mullen (Lizzy Caplan), among other government officials across both sides of the aisle. They also received financial backing from billionaire Robert Lyndon (Clark Gregg).
Why did they execute Zero Day?
The series hits close to home when describing the partisan and divided environment we live in, as Speaker Dreyer explains that the group intended to utilize the attack as a way “to cut off the political fringe on both sides, to expose a vulnerability that has been mistaken for freedom, and to restore a shaken faith in the ability to govern.”
Executive producer, co-creator, and co-showrunner Eric Newman has expounded upon that, telling Netflix’s Tudum, “They weren’t looking for money, they weren’t looking for revenge; they were looking to make the world a better place. And a lot of the worst endeavors in human history begin that way.”
Of course, too much power can lead to corruption, and former President George Mullen rightfully warned that concentrating power and manipulating systems are the work of dictators, not democracies.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Is the truth revealed to the American public in 'Zero Day?'
Yes. During the live broadcast of President Mullen’s congressional address, he abandons his prepared remarks that would have pinned the entire catastrophe on Kidder. Instead, he reads a letter from his daughter Alexandra indicating her intention to turn herself in before outing the other parties involved. Mayhem begins to break loose in the room but by the end of his speech, Mullen receives a significant round of applause for exposing the crimes committed within their own walls. Newman told Tudum, “There are going to be a lot of questions about whether this is a happy ending.”
Before the speech, the sitting president, President Mitchell (Angela Bassett), asks President Mullen to keep the exact findings under wraps to protect her future reelection aspirations, claiming that the country can’t handle the truth. However, the last time we see her, she has a sly smile on her face—perhaps indicating that she knows she can claim this win as her own.
Does anyone die in the 'Zero Day' finale?
Kidder is killed in the penultimate episode, and there is a vicious mob that attacks President Mullen right after a second blackout event, but both he and his wife Sheila (Joan Allen) make it out alive. Mullen’s team does use the chaos of the protesters to fake his death momentarily to gain access to the group behind the attack, but there aren’t any further casualties in the finale.
What is the future of Valerie and George's relationship in 'Zero Day?'
One thing that is not revealed to the public is that Valerie’s 12-year-old daughter Lily (Charlotte Ewing) is the product of her affair with President Mullen while he was in office. Lily and George don’t know about each other until the end of the series, and Valerie gives Lily the choice to pursue a relationship with her biological father.
It’s unclear whether Sheila knows that Lily is her husband’s daughter, but Joan Allen’s performance exudes a certain air of poise and knowingness, indicating this probably isn’t news to her.
Is George Mullen cured of Proteus in 'Zero Day?'
Proteus—the top-secret technological weapon that severely impedes memory and invokes hallucinations—was administered on Mullen, and he doesn’t seem to recover from the attack. It manifests in a fixation on the Sex Pistols song “Who Killed Bambi” throughout the series and Mullen sees the words on the teleprompter during his speech to Congress; later he has visions of his late son.
Mullen finds a mysterious object in a bird feeder on his property that he assumes is connected to Proteus, but the tests come back inconclusive; this ambiguity was intentional. “When Noah [Oppenheim] and I designed the season and wrote the show, we made a pact with each other that Proteus was being used, but that it should be open to interpretation,” Newman told Tudum. “Our personal belief when we were writing the show was, yes, Proteus was being used on Mullen. Having now watched the show, I’m not so sure.”
By the end of the finale, Mullen seems to have kept the symptoms mostly at bay as he returns to his quiet private life. The final sequence reveals President Mullen burning the pages of his memoir manuscript—his legacy has been irrevocably altered for better or worse—before heading out for a walk with his dog.
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Style Connection
It's unexpectedly touching.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I’m Swapping My Winter Layers For These Sale Spring Must-Haves
Usher in the new season with under-$150 finds from Gap, Banana Republic, and Mango
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams Make an Ode to the Early 2000s
Are we sure this didn't air on the Disney Channel?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Best 'SNL' Hosts of All Time
They gave us the sketches, musical numbers, and the right amount of cowbell that we can't stop thinking about after 50 seasons.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'Study Group' Season 2: Everything We Know
The Viki K-drama became an instant hit—and fans are dying for more.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Everything to Know About the 2025 Oscars, From How to Watch to the Nominations
It's bound to be an unpredictable ceremony.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'Zero Day'
The miniseries marks Hollywood legend Robert De Niro's first leading TV role.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Meet 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast: Your Guide to the Guests and Staff in Thailand
HBO rounded up a handful of A-listers for the anthology's Thailand-set installment.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The 15 Best Japanese Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now
They're some of the streamer's most underrated shows.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Mary Ellen Matthews Is the Woman Behind Every Portrait on 'Saturday Night Live' Since 1999
The late-night show's resident photographer shares her favorite memories and insights from shooting all the talent who come through Studio 8H.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
What to Know About 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Standout Madison Errichiello
Fans already have thoughts on the love square between her, Alex, Mason, and Meg.
By Quinci LeGardye Published