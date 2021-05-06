9 Rainy Day Outfits You'll Want to Leave the House In
Your hair may be ruined, but the rest of you will look great.
By Taylor Ayers , Rachael Noll published
Rainy days aren't just bad for your hair—they can wreak havoc on your outfit, too. I can't count the number of times my soaked jeans stuck to my legs and my feet squished wet in my shoes because I didn't check the weather or bring an umbrella before leaving for work. But who are we to let a little rain stand in the way of a good outfit? There's no need to settle for leggings and rain boots (though there are plenty of cute options available)—you could wear a colorful, mood-boosting rain jacket to brighten up your day and everyone else's, or skip the jacket altogether for another pretty water-repelling accessory. Take a scroll through our favorite rainy-day inspo, and you'll be waiting eagerly for the next storm.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
