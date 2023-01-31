Rain boots might be the least sexy boot in your collection, but along with your most-trusted snow boots, rain boots are the most practical type of boots you own. They’re the boots you turn to when the weather goes south, the footwear you rely on to keep you safe and dry on your morning commute. Consider our list of the best rain boots for women, below, your be-all-and-end-all guide to finding rain boots that you’ll actually want to wear all day long, not just on your wet morning and evening commutes.

Ahead, editors from the Marie Claire team share their favorite rain boots that will pair seamlessly with the chic rain jacket you already rely on to keep you dry.

What to Look For in the Best Rain Boots

Rain boots need to be waterproof—that goes without saying. But more than that, the objective is to look like you're not wearing a rain boot rain boot. More like, a fabulous boot you just so happen to be wearing in the rain.

Additionally, I'm of the mindset that when you’re shopping for a pair of great boots to add to your collection, they need to match the rest of your pieces. So, when shopping for rain boots, it’s key to look for a pair that effortlessly blends fashion and function. The best way to do this? Turn to the timeless boots brands that come fashion-editor approved. A classic pair of knee-high boots from Hunter will never go out of style, for instance, but brands like Everlane and Ugg also make waterproof ankle boots that you could wear in lieu of your favorite leather or suede Chelsea boots .

The Best Rain Boots

Best Classic Rain Boots (opens in new tab) Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots $175 at Hunter Boots (opens in new tab) $81.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $160 (opens in new tab) at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) “My mom bought these boots when I was still in high school (read: a shockingly long time ago) and I’ve never had to replace them. They’re great because they’re so simple: they go with everything, hit just below my knee cap, and are lightweight on my foot. I have tiny feet and tiny ankles—size 35 friends, hi!—and the smallest size doesn’t make me feel like i’m swimming in the boot. A chunky pair of socks keeps me covered in the warmth department because they’re unlined but long story short, I am obsessed with these boots.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Pros: Editor-approved; Come in several colors; Runs true-to-size; Can be personalized. Cons: No half-sizes. Customer Review: "I find these boots incredibly comfortable, so they’re perfect for long, muddy, and wet walks. Wonderful quality so they should last a long time." — Hunter

Best Sustainable Rain Boots (opens in new tab) Everlane The Rain Boot $85 at Everlane (opens in new tab) "I'm a regardless-of-the-weather dresser, meaning I check the weather but don't let it deter me from wearing the outfit I've already fully crafted in my mind. It's pouring buckets? Too bad—I'm wearing my cute kitten heels because that's my vision. But after way too close of a call with my satin ballet flats, it was time to invest in rain-proof footwear. Enter: Everlane's Rain Boots. They're made of 100 percent water-resistant rubber, so, of course, they get points for their practicality. But they're also incredibly stylish and I actually look forward to styling these galoshes." — Emma Childs, Style Editor

Pros: Comes in several colors; Under $100; Lightweight. Cons: No half-sizes; Doesn't come up to the knee. Customer Review: "I rarely write reviews, but these are worthy of a positive review. I have wide feet (8W in women’s) and was worried that I would never find a comfortable rain boot. Not so. I walked around the house with these before wearing them outside and have been wearing them all day now. They are surprisingly comfortable, with good traction and a snug fit. It took a little oomph to get them on, but now they fit so well. I’m truly impressed Everlane!" — Everlane

Best Rain Boots for Heavy Rain (opens in new tab) Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Boot $110 at Sperry (opens in new tab) Of course Sperry makes a great waterproof bootie! Available in two different widths, and in half sizes, this pair of preppy Duck Boots from the brand are made to withstand almost anything you throw at them. They’re outfitted with the brand’s classic Wave-Siping design on the sole for added traction, for instance, promise a super secure fit courtesy of Sperry’s barrel-tie lacing design, and are available in three cute-but-neutral color combinations. They even have a zipped closure so they’re easy to get on and off.

Pros: Available in two widths; Available in half-sizes; Available in several colors. Cons: Run a half-size small. Customer Review: "These boots are completely waterproof, warm (even in double-digit below zero temps), cute, well made, very easy to slip on and off, and the only boots that fit my feet comfortably in all areas - toes, heel, arch, and ankle. They’re a 10/10 and I’m very picky." — Sperry

Best Printed Rain Boots (opens in new tab) Joules Welly Print Waterproof Rain Boot $85 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Not all rain boots have to come in neutral colors, and this pair of knee-high boots from Joules is proof. The brand is known for its signature use of patterns, so it makes sense that this pair is available in tons of bright prints and colors including this cutesy dotted version, and tons of floral iterations, too. The removable insole adds a boost of comfort and while they’re not available in half-sizes (a common theme amongst many on this list), the brand recommends sizing up if you’re between sizes.

Pros: Comes in 17 colors; Comes with a removable insole; Under $100. Cons: No half-sizes. Customer Review: "Great buy, support, and quality! Size held true, I wear a 7-1/2 purchased an 8, perfect fit." — Nordstrom

Best Simple Rain Boots (opens in new tab) UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot $75 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) If you want a rain boot that’s just as warm as your favorite fuzzy pair of socks, buy a pair from UGG. These ankle boots from the cozy brand are lined with a wool blend designed to feel like snuggly shearling yet still feel lightweight throughout the day. You can shop them in black or pick from several other fun colors like bright pink, bright orange, and cherry red, so feel free to find a pair that best suits your personal style.

Pros: Comes in seven colors; Lined; Lightweight. Cons: Doesn't go up to the knee; No half-sizes. Customer Review: "Cute little Boot! Classy and stylish and keeps your feet warm and dry....a bonus is that it's not too heavy or hard and can be comfortably worn for long periods!" — Nordstrom

Best Snug-Fitting Rain Boots (opens in new tab) Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot $65 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These aren’t your regular black ankle Chelsea boots! Cut from a sturdy faux-leather material rather than rubber, these best-selling rain boots from Jeffrey Campbell are available to shop in women’s sizes 5 through 11. They’re not available in half-sizes, sadly, but the brand recommends sizing up if you’re unsure of which one to buy. Some reviewers say that there was a bit of a breaking-in process but note that they’re supremely comfortable and snug after you properly get them going.

Pros: Under $100; Comes in two colors; Runs true-to-size. Cons: No half-sizes; Doesn't come up to the knee. Customer Review: "I love them, the color the size everything was perfect my feet are slim so they fit good i can’t wait to wear them all the time they’re pretty comfortable too" — Nordstrom

Best Rain-Snow Boot Hybrid (opens in new tab) UGG. Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot $150 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These white UGG ankle boots are great if you want to pick up a fuzzy rain boot that also works well in snowy conditions. Like all UGG boots, these ones are lined with a soft and fuzzy fabric that promises to keep you both warm and dry in the wettest, coldest temperatures. Plus, the platform adds a stylish touch and a bit of extra height if you’re on the petite side—they're so cute, you'll want to wear them on your commute and during the entire day at work.

Pros: Costs under $200. Cons: No half-sizes; Ankle boots. Customer Review: "These are true to size. Lightweight. Stylish. Maybe too narrow for wide-width feet. Ordered the same size ordered in traditional Uggs." — Nordstrom

Best Rain Boots on Amazon (opens in new tab) Asgard Women's Ankle Rain Boots $50 on Amazon (opens in new tab) These ankle boots from Asgard didn’t become the top-selling pair of rain boots on Amazon for no reason. With over 13,000 five-star reviews, these boots are great if you want to buy a new pair of boots that will last without breaking the bank since they only cost $50. If buying another black pair of boots isn’t what you’re looking for, consider checking them out in one of the other 12 colors that they come in! I’m a fan of the bright yellow shade, personally.

Pros: Run true-to-size; Available in half-sizes; Comes in 13 colors; Lightweight. Cons: Not insulated. Customer Review: "Let me tell you, get the boots! I did not expect them to look this cute. The boots are super cute in person. They look like they would be hard to slip on but they were easy for me to slip in. I have wide feet and I have plenty of room for my feet. The boots do not look like rubber which I like. Overall really impressed with the boots. Get them!"

Best Lace-Up Rain Boot (opens in new tab) Cougar Madrid Rain Boot $75 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) If you’re looking for a pair of rain boots that will earn you a few extra style points, consider this pair from Cougar. Available in a few fun colors like this icy blue hue, the combat-style boot looks super luxe despite retailing for less than $100. Reviewers say they’re great for more active activities like hiking while still maintaining their polished look, too. The main drawback? They don’t come in half-sizes! If you’re between sizes, however, the brand recommends ordering the next size up.

Pros: Comes in several colors; Under-$100. Cons: No half-sizes; Doesn't come up to the knee. Customer Review: "These look and feel more expensive than they are. I got the pavement color and it’s a great grey with a hint of green. I normally wear a 6.5 and sized up to a 7. They’re a little big but fit ok with a thick pair of socks. They’re technically rain boots but I have worn them hiking on several occasions without any blisters, pain, or rubbing on my feet and ankles. Will definitely buy another color but will probably try a 6." — Nordstrom

Best Designer Rain Boots (opens in new tab) OFF-WHITE Rubber and Jersey Ankle Boots $535 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) If you’re looking to really invest in a new pair of designer boots this season, let it be this graphic pair from Off-White. The jersey at the sides gives them a hint of a stretch but also guarantees that they fit close to your leg to keep out the rain and sludge on your commute. The chunky soles also mean business against ice and snow, so you won’t be slipping and sliding on the sidewalk as you move throughout your day.

Pros: Runs true-to-size. Cons: No come in half sizes; Customer Review: None available