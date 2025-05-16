Here's How to Style Zara's Pretty Summer Dresses Like a New York Cool Girl

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I certainly know how to style a wardrobe staple in a way that feels cool, so I’ve decided to share my tried-and-true styling tips for one of my favorite warm-weather staples: the summer dress.

Ahead, I've curated a definitive list of the coolest, most current ways to style a classic frock—and every single one is straight from Zara. Whether you’re leaning into one of summer’s biggest shoe trends (hello, mesh ballet flats) or getting more mileage out of your winter boots (yes, even now), these styling tweaks prove that a simple dress doesn’t have to mean a simple outfit. Consider this your cheat sheet for getting out of a fashion rut—without overthinking it.

And because you can’t style something you don’t own, I perused Zara’s new-in summer collection for the cutest dresses that deserve a spot in your rotation. Keep scrolling through for some well-curated outfit inspiration and shop for these mostly under-$100 finds that you can buy now to recreate those looks at home.

Some of my favorites come in trendy colors like blood orange, while other summer basic silhouettes are perfect for building your minimalistic wardrobe.

With a Pair of Boots

Chunky boots add an unexpected twist to a classic dress.

Floral sundresses gain instant edge with a chunky pair of boots. Consider this the perfect reason not to tuck away your winter footwear just yet.

Printed Poplin Midi Dress
ZARA
Printed Poplin Midi Dress

Leather Platform Ankle Boots
ZARA
Leather Platform Ankle Boots

Satin Print Midi Dress
ZARA
Satin Print Midi Dress

With Some Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks are the shoe style of the summer.

White dresses are the quintessential summer staple. Pairing them with trendy footwear, like slingback flats or heels, gives the outfit a more current feel.

Zw Collection Slit Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Slit Dress

Leather Slingbacks
ZARA
Leather Slingbacks

Zw Collection Minimal Strap Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Minimal Strap Dress

With Some Platform Sandals

Platform flip flops prove the early aughts are back.

Early aughts-era footwear is back—but in a cool way! Take, for instance, a pair of platform flip-flops. They might seem a bit too retro, but I recommend pairing them with a classic floral slip.

Printed Dress ZW Collection
ZARA
Printed Dress ZW Collection

Satin Finish Platform Sandals
ZARA
Satin Finish Platform Sandals

Long Floral Tulle Dress
ZARA
Long Floral Tulle Dress

With a Pair of Loafers

Whip out your chunky loafer for a borrowed-from-the-boys vibe.

This is another case of making your cold-weather footwear work with your summer wardrobe. Ditch jeans and knits, and style your loafers with a mini dress for a cool-girl-approved outfit.

Openwork Embroidered Mini Dress
ZARA
Openwork Embroidered Mini Dress

Gathered Tassel Leather Loafers
ZARA
Gathered Tassel Leather Loafers

Openwork Embroidered Mini Dress
ZARA
Openwork Embroidered Mini Dress

With Some Strappy Sandals

Upgrade your favorite dress with a pair of on-trend strappy sandals.

You can create another easy white dress ensemble by swapping your usual ballet flats for a pair of strappy sandals. The style is super trendy, but I believe the white midi dress's classic quality makes it feel timeless.

Linen Corset Midi Dress
ZARA
Linen Corset Midi Dress

Flat Sandals With Metallic Detail
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metallic Detail

Embroidered Poplin Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Poplin Dress

With Some Sweet Mary-Janes

Butter yellow continues to trend.

Butter yellow is the it-color of this season. It's the perfect shade to accentuate an early-summer tan, and a pair of white Mary Jane-style flats enhances the sweetness of the hue.

Strapless Mini Dress
ZARA
Strapless Mini Dress

Metal Strap Ballet Flats
ZARA
Metal Strap Ballet Flats

Short Ruffle Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Short Ruffle Dress Zw Collection

With Chic Mesh Flats

Blood orange has major "I just got back from Italy" vibes.

If you want to evoke "I just got back from Italy" vibes, consider a blood orange gown. The color looks incredibly rich.

Embroidered Midi Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Midi Dress

Double Strap Mesh Ballet Flats
ZARA
Double Strap Mesh Ballet Flats

Draped Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Draped Dress Zw Collection

With Elegant Mules

If you're not into butter yellow, consider its brighter lemon-hued sister.

If butter yellow isn't your vibe, try this lemon-yellow hue. Zara's selection is full of this rich shade, and you can easily pair it with black mules for a simple date-night look.

Midi Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Midi Dress Zw Collection

Leather Heeled Mules
ZARA
Leather Heeled Mules

Zw Collection Linen Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Dress

With Some Bold Sneakers

Red sneakers are an unexpectedly cool addition to your wardrobe.

I will always be a fan of wearing a slightly formal dress with a pair of ultra-casual shoes. In this case, that means teaming a pink slip with a pair of retro red sneakers.

Satin Effect Midi Dress
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Dress

Padded Running Shoes
ZARA
Padded Running Shoes

Ruched Stretch Dress
ZARA
Ruched Stretch Dress

