Here's How to Style Zara's Pretty Summer Dresses Like a New York Cool Girl

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I certainly know how to style a wardrobe staple in a way that feels cool, so I’ve decided to share my tried-and-true styling tips for one of my favorite warm-weather staples: the summer dress.

Ahead, I've curated a definitive list of the coolest, most current ways to style a classic frock—and every single one is straight from Zara . Whether you’re leaning into one of summer’s biggest shoe trends (hello, mesh ballet flats) or getting more mileage out of your winter boots (yes, even now), these styling tweaks prove that a simple dress doesn’t have to mean a simple outfit. Consider this your cheat sheet for getting out of a fashion rut—without overthinking it.

And because you can’t style something you don’t own, I perused Zara’s new-in summer collection for the cutest dresses that deserve a spot in your rotation. Keep scrolling through for some well-curated outfit inspiration and shop for these mostly under-$100 finds that you can buy now to recreate those looks at home.

Some of my favorites come in trendy colors like blood orange, while other summer basic silhouettes are perfect for building your minimalistic wardrobe.

With a Pair of Boots

Chunky boots add an unexpected twist to a classic dress. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Floral sundresses gain instant edge with a chunky pair of boots. Consider this the perfect reason not to tuck away your winter footwear just yet.

With Some Sleek Slingbacks

Slingbacks are the shoe style of the summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

White dresses are the quintessential summer staple. Pairing them with trendy footwear, like slingback flats or heels, gives the outfit a more current feel.

With Some Platform Sandals

Platform flip flops prove the early aughts are back. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Early aughts-era footwear is back—but in a cool way! Take, for instance, a pair of platform flip-flops. They might seem a bit too retro, but I recommend pairing them with a classic floral slip.

With a Pair of Loafers

Whip out your chunky loafer for a borrowed-from-the-boys vibe. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This is another case of making your cold-weather footwear work with your summer wardrobe. Ditch jeans and knits, and style your loafers with a mini dress for a cool-girl-approved outfit.

With Some Strappy Sandals

Upgrade your favorite dress with a pair of on-trend strappy sandals. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You can create another easy white dress ensemble by swapping your usual ballet flats for a pair of strappy sandals. The style is super trendy, but I believe the white midi dress's classic quality makes it feel timeless.

With Some Sweet Mary-Janes

Butter yellow continues to trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Butter yellow is the it-color of this season. It's the perfect shade to accentuate an early-summer tan, and a pair of white Mary Jane-style flats enhances the sweetness of the hue.

With Chic Mesh Flats

Blood orange has major "I just got back from Italy" vibes. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you want to evoke "I just got back from Italy" vibes, consider a blood orange gown. The color looks incredibly rich.

With Elegant Mules

If you're not into butter yellow, consider its brighter lemon-hued sister. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If butter yellow isn't your vibe, try this lemon-yellow hue. Zara's selection is full of this rich shade, and you can easily pair it with black mules for a simple date-night look.

With Some Bold Sneakers

Red sneakers are an unexpectedly cool addition to your wardrobe. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I will always be a fan of wearing a slightly formal dress with a pair of ultra-casual shoes. In this case, that means teaming a pink slip with a pair of retro red sneakers.