These Zara Vacation Outfits Make Me Want to Book a Luxe European Getaway
Someone please take me somewhere warm!
Hello from New York City, where it has rained almost every day for the last two weeks. I'm officially tired of reaching for my rain jacket, so I’m instead choosing to focus on the vacation pictures that are filling up my Pinterest boards. Do I have any flights booked? No. But are my fictional vacation outfits (all of which hail from Zara) ready and planned out? Of course.
These outfits check all the necessary boxes. They’re affordably priced (nothing on this list costs more than $200), come in mostly neutral colors (plus a few trendy summer hues), and work both on vacation and in your real life. Plus, they all look incredibly luxe despite their price tag— which is why I turned to Zara to pull them together in the first place. The brand has long been my go-to for creating easy summer outfits comprised of pieces that hang around in my wardrobe for years after I purchase them.
So, if you’re like me, make sure to bookmark this page. Some truly inspiring outfit ideas are ahead. Now, all I need is a vacation to wear them on...
I love wearing my all-white outfits when I'm on vacay, but I always look for ways to make them feel fresh and new. Enter: my favorite pink ballerina sneakers.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is this all-red look. Keep your accessories neutral since your outfit will be so loud.
Don't leave your summer office outfit staples at home. I know it sounds counterintuitive, but picks like slip skirts and white tanks (and the odd linen jacket), can make for the cutest vacation looks.
Bermuda shorts might be a controversial summer trend, but I couldn't recommend them enough. They're especially chic when styled with a coordinating linen top and silver sneakers.
As an all-black outfit devotee, I'm shocked by how much I love chocolate brown this season. In fact, I'm this close to ditching black all together.
Save this look for the hottest days of the year. A white bralette top is made cool when worn with a white midi skirt.
I turn to my favorite crochet picks the minute the weather turns warm. However, teaming them with a pair of knee-high boots grounds the boho-feeling pick into my usual rotation.
I fear some habits are hard to break, so one all-black look made it onto this list. This midi dress works for all occasions, while mesh flats feel particularly perfect for summer.
Butter yellow is the summer neutral fashion people have been obsessed with for months now. Get in on the look with an affordable two-piece set.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.