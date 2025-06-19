Hello from New York City, where it has rained almost every day for the last two weeks. I'm officially tired of reaching for my rain jacket, so I’m instead choosing to focus on the vacation pictures that are filling up my Pinterest boards. Do I have any flights booked? No. But are my fictional vacation outfits (all of which hail from Zara) ready and planned out? Of course.

These outfits check all the necessary boxes. They’re affordably priced (nothing on this list costs more than $200), come in mostly neutral colors (plus a few trendy summer hues), and work both on vacation and in your real life. Plus, they all look incredibly luxe despite their price tag— which is why I turned to Zara to pull them together in the first place. The brand has long been my go-to for creating easy summer outfits comprised of pieces that hang around in my wardrobe for years after I purchase them.

So, if you’re like me, make sure to bookmark this page. Some truly inspiring outfit ideas are ahead. Now, all I need is a vacation to wear them on...

Pops of pink upgrade a white outfit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love wearing my all-white outfits when I'm on vacay, but I always look for ways to make them feel fresh and new. Enter: my favorite pink ballerina sneakers.

All red is surprisingly wearable in the summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the opposite end of the spectrum is this all-red look. Keep your accessories neutral since your outfit will be so loud.

Bring your summer work essentials with you on vacay. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't leave your summer office outfit staples at home. I know it sounds counterintuitive, but picks like slip skirts and white tanks (and the odd linen jacket), can make for the cutest vacation looks.

Bermuda shorts will always be cool. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bermuda shorts might be a controversial summer trend, but I couldn't recommend them enough. They're especially chic when styled with a coordinating linen top and silver sneakers.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pack a chocolate-hued midi dress away on vacay. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As an all-black outfit devotee, I'm shocked by how much I love chocolate brown this season. In fact, I'm this close to ditching black all together.

This is an all-white look I can get behind. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Save this look for the hottest days of the year. A white bralette top is made cool when worn with a white midi skirt.

Crochet anything screams summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I turn to my favorite crochet picks the minute the weather turns warm. However, teaming them with a pair of knee-high boots grounds the boho-feeling pick into my usual rotation.

Found: the perfect black midi dress. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I fear some habits are hard to break, so one all-black look made it onto this list. This midi dress works for all occasions, while mesh flats feel particularly perfect for summer.

Butter yellow is my favorite summer neutral. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Butter yellow is the summer neutral fashion people have been obsessed with for months now. Get in on the look with an affordable two-piece set.