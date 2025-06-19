These Zara Vacation Outfits Make Me Want to Book a Luxe European Getaway

Someone please take me somewhere warm!

women wearing striped tops in Copenhagen
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Hello from New York City, where it has rained almost every day for the last two weeks. I'm officially tired of reaching for my rain jacket, so I’m instead choosing to focus on the vacation pictures that are filling up my Pinterest boards. Do I have any flights booked? No. But are my fictional vacation outfits (all of which hail from Zara) ready and planned out? Of course.

These outfits check all the necessary boxes. They’re affordably priced (nothing on this list costs more than $200), come in mostly neutral colors (plus a few trendy summer hues), and work both on vacation and in your real life. Plus, they all look incredibly luxe despite their price tag— which is why I turned to Zara to pull them together in the first place. The brand has long been my go-to for creating easy summer outfits comprised of pieces that hang around in my wardrobe for years after I purchase them.

So, if you’re like me, make sure to bookmark this page. Some truly inspiring outfit ideas are ahead. Now, all I need is a vacation to wear them on...

a woman at fashion week wearing a white dress with pink accessories

Pops of pink upgrade a white outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I love wearing my all-white outfits when I'm on vacay, but I always look for ways to make them feel fresh and new. Enter: my favorite pink ballerina sneakers.

Satin Effect Stitched Ballet Flats
Zara
Satin Effect Stitched Ballet Flats

Tank Top
Zara
Tank Top

Pleated Midi Skirt
Zara
Pleated Midi Skirt

a woman at copenhagen fashion week wearing a red outfit

All red is surprisingly wearable in the summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the opposite end of the spectrum is this all-red look. Keep your accessories neutral since your outfit will be so loud.

Contrast Poplin Peplum Top
Zara
Contrast Poplin Peplum Top

Mini Skirt Zw Collection
Zara
Mini Skirt Zw Collection

Zara Chain necklace
Zara
Metal Link Chain

a group of women at copenhagen fashion week wearing neutrals

Bring your summer work essentials with you on vacay.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't leave your summer office outfit staples at home. I know it sounds counterintuitive, but picks like slip skirts and white tanks (and the odd linen jacket), can make for the cutest vacation looks.

Satin Midi Skirt
Zara
Satin Midi Skirt

Sleeveless Knit Top 50th Anniversary
Zara
Sleeveless Knit Top 50th Anniversary

ZARA, Cropped Jacket Limited Edition
Zara
Cropped Jacket Limited Edition

a woman in copenhagen wearing bermuda shorts

Bermuda shorts will always be cool.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bermuda shorts might be a controversial summer trend, but I couldn't recommend them enough. They're especially chic when styled with a coordinating linen top and silver sneakers.

ZARA, 100% Linen Combination Bermuda Shorts Limited Edition
Zara
100% Linen Combination Bermuda Shorts Limited Edition

ZARA, Metallic Effect Slingback Sneakers
Zara
Metallic Effect Slingback Sneakers

Limited Edition 100% Linen Combination Vest
Zara
Limited Edition 100% Linen Combination Vest

woman wearing a brown halter dress

Pack a chocolate-hued midi dress away on vacay.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As an all-black outfit devotee, I'm shocked by how much I love chocolate brown this season. In fact, I'm this close to ditching black all together.

Linen Buckle Midi Dress
Zara
Linen Buckle Midi Dress

Leather Mules
Zara
Leather Mules

Mini Bag With Metallic Handle
Zara
Mini Bag With Metallic Handle

woman wearing a white bra and white midi skirt

This is an all-white look I can get behind.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Save this look for the hottest days of the year. A white bralette top is made cool when worn with a white midi skirt.

Lace Trim Pointelle Bra
Zara
Lace Trim Pointelle Bra

Semi-Sheer Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Zara
Semi-Sheer Midi Skirt Zw Collection

Metallic Bow Heeled Sandals
Zara
Metallic Bow Heeled Sandals

a woman wearing a crochet outfit in Copenhagen

Crochet anything screams summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I turn to my favorite crochet picks the minute the weather turns warm. However, teaming them with a pair of knee-high boots grounds the boho-feeling pick into my usual rotation.

Crochet Strappy Dress
Zara
Crochet Strappy Dress

ZARA, Pull-On Heeled Leather Boots
Zara
Pull-On Heeled Leather Boots

Striped Woven Shopper
Zara
Striped Woven Shopper

woman wearing a black dress and mesh flats

Found: the perfect black midi dress.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I fear some habits are hard to break, so one all-black look made it onto this list. This midi dress works for all occasions, while mesh flats feel particularly perfect for summer.

Linen Blend Midi Dress
Zara
Linen Blend Midi Dress

ZARA, Double Strap Mesh Ballet Flats
Zara
Double Strap Mesh Ballet Flats

Canvas Shopper
Zara
Canvas Shopper

a woman in a butter yellow set during copenhagen fashion week

Butter yellow is my favorite summer neutral.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Butter yellow is the summer neutral fashion people have been obsessed with for months now. Get in on the look with an affordable two-piece set.

Embroidered Eyelet Knit Top
Zara
Embroidered Eyelet Knit Top

Eyelet Embroidered Knit Mini Skirt
Zara
Eyelet Embroidered Knit Mini Skirt

Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses
Zara
Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses

