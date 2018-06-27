Ilyse Hogue
Victoria Beckham's Anniversary Dinner Dress Is the Perfect Date-Night Outfit

David Beckham will LOVE it.

Getty Images

As Victoria Beckham knows, what one wears to one's anniversary dinner can be very important. The star is planning to celebrate her wedding anniversary with David Beckham (they were married on July 4, 1999) and she revealed to fans the dress she plans to wear.

Beckham shared a video of herself on Instagram, writing, "Shopping for a dress for my anniversary dinner!! X I’m super happy! The perfect date night dress!! X well done Team VB!!"

Beckham fans know the star often wears clothes from her own fashion label, and this sequin black dress is from her Spring 2018 collection. Of course, when every piece in Beckham's line is super stylish and of luxe quality, finding the right date-night look isn't too difficult. She confirmed that she'll wear the silk-chiffon midi dress in her last snap, which read, "Yep this is the one!!"


The celebrity couple will be celebrating 19 years of marriage (!!). Earlier this month, the two were embroiled in divorce rumors, to which Victoria's rep responded that "This [was] nonsense."

Instagram user victoriabeckham
Instagram user victoriabeckham

Shop Beckham's exact anniversary dress, below.

Courtesy

Victoria Beckham, $2,995 SHOP IT

