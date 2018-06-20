Victoria Beckham Wore so Many Stunning Outfits in NYC, I Can't Keep Up​

Victoria Beckham touched down in New York City on June 18 for business, and she packed the most colorful outfits we’ve seen yet. Over the past couple of days, she has easily turned the concrete streets into her own fashion runway.

On her very first day in the city, the star stepped out in pastel separates paired with mint-green pumps from her own collection. The Spring 2018 look was a Beckham signature—she’s known for wearing her own designs. While this outfit was sweet, Beckham then changed into a slightly more edgy look (she is in NYC, after all) with a cameo print T-shirt and jeans.

For day two, Beckham proved she's truly not afraid of color by walking out in a Pepto Bismol-pink dress. She wore the sleeveless number, along with a pair of blue pumps, both from her own line, for the Forbes Women's Summit. The designer shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with her Céline visor top sunglasses all three days. Take a peek at all her NYC ensembles (so far), ahead.