Victoria Beckham Wore so Many Stunning Outfits in NYC, I Can't Keep Up​

The pink dress is my fave.
Victoria Beckham touched down in New York City on June 18 for business, and she packed the most colorful outfits we’ve seen yet. Over the past couple of days, she has easily turned the concrete streets into her own fashion runway.
On her very first day in the city, the star stepped out in pastel separates paired with mint-green pumps from her own collection. The Spring 2018 look was a Beckham signature—she’s known for wearing her own designs. While this outfit was sweet, Beckham then changed into a slightly more edgy look (she is in NYC, after all) with a cameo print T-shirt and jeans.
For day two, Beckham proved she's truly not afraid of color by walking out in a Pepto Bismol-pink dress. She wore the sleeveless number, along with a pair of blue pumps, both from her own line, for the Forbes Women's Summit. The designer shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with her Céline visor top sunglasses all three days. Take a peek at all her NYC ensembles (so far), ahead.
The star truly brought her fashion A game to the big apple on June 18. Beckham stepped out in a striped ensemble and gave her sherbet-colored look another pop of color with minty green pumps.
Jeans are a staple, especially when you're traveling. Beckham packed a pair of versatile dark blue skinnies, which she wore with a boyish cameo shirt on June 18. Beckham dress tip: Tuck your top in to make the outfit look pulled together.
Beckham stepped out on June 19 for the Forbes Women's Summit in a sleeveless pink dress and blue pumps, all from her own collection. She has a history of wearing different colored shoes with her outfits. And, she rocks the hell out of it.