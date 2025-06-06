Leighton Meester and the little black dress go way back. As Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, she first styled a bell-sleeve mini from Anna Sui. Throughout the next six seasons, various versions from Valentino, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Marc Jacobs solidified the style as a Blair staple.

Her former character's loyalty to LBDs stuck with Meester long after the series wrapped in 2012. Most recently, she channeled her inner Blair at an Urban Jürgensen soirée in Santa Monica, California. To celebrate the Danish watchmaker's historic relaunch, Meester wore her black-tie best to meet up with Rashida Jones, Ego Nwodim, and more stars. With help from her stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, the Gossip Girl alum embodied timeless elegance in an off-the-shoulder black gown by Carolina Herrera, complete with a plunging neckline and a floor-length skirt. The subtle gathering on the bodice added some variation to the otherwise sleek, column silhouette.

Instead of her usual pointy pumps, Meester slipped on peep-toe platform heels, also in black. She's not the only A-lister to go the platform route recently. Taylor Swift, Demi Moore, Miley Cyrus, and Jenna Ortega (to name a few) have sported similar sky-high styles.

Leighton Meester's off-the-shoulder little black dress feels right up Blair Waldorf's alley. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In honor of the brand's first new collection in over a decade, Meester frosted herself with just one accessory: an Urban Jürgensen watch. She chose a classic timepiece with a silver face and a black band. It appears to be a rare limited-edition piece, which retails for nearly $40,000 at select vintage stores.

Leighton Meester accessorizes her little black dress with an Urban Jürgensen dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Blair would be proud to know this wasn't Meester's only LBD of the year. On April 24, she secured an invite to the opening party for Jacquemus's L.A. boutique. The Monte Carlo actor stood out in front of the butter yellow storefront in a sleeveless noir number, courtesy of Jacquemus (naturally). The boatneck silhouette provided a more daytime feel, contrary to her latest look. To finish, she accessorized with the snakeskin La Pochette Rond Carré clutch and black mules, both from the French label.

Leighton Meester arrives at a Jacquemus event in a little black dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Take it from Meester: the little black dress streak is still picking up steam. This season, the style muse joins Swift, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson, and more in swapping their summer whites for LBDs. But there's no surprise here—Blair wore them all year long.