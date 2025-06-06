Leighton Meester's Little Black Dress Is a Blair Waldorf Look-Alike
Her 'Gossip Girl' character would've approved.
Leighton Meester and the little black dress go way back. As Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, she first styled a bell-sleeve mini from Anna Sui. Throughout the next six seasons, various versions from Valentino, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Marc Jacobs solidified the style as a Blair staple.
Her former character's loyalty to LBDs stuck with Meester long after the series wrapped in 2012. Most recently, she channeled her inner Blair at an Urban Jürgensen soirée in Santa Monica, California. To celebrate the Danish watchmaker's historic relaunch, Meester wore her black-tie best to meet up with Rashida Jones, Ego Nwodim, and more stars. With help from her stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, the Gossip Girl alum embodied timeless elegance in an off-the-shoulder black gown by Carolina Herrera, complete with a plunging neckline and a floor-length skirt. The subtle gathering on the bodice added some variation to the otherwise sleek, column silhouette.
Instead of her usual pointy pumps, Meester slipped on peep-toe platform heels, also in black. She's not the only A-lister to go the platform route recently. Taylor Swift, Demi Moore, Miley Cyrus, and Jenna Ortega (to name a few) have sported similar sky-high styles.
In honor of the brand's first new collection in over a decade, Meester frosted herself with just one accessory: an Urban Jürgensen watch. She chose a classic timepiece with a silver face and a black band. It appears to be a rare limited-edition piece, which retails for nearly $40,000 at select vintage stores.
Blair would be proud to know this wasn't Meester's only LBD of the year. On April 24, she secured an invite to the opening party for Jacquemus's L.A. boutique. The Monte Carlo actor stood out in front of the butter yellow storefront in a sleeveless noir number, courtesy of Jacquemus (naturally). The boatneck silhouette provided a more daytime feel, contrary to her latest look. To finish, she accessorized with the snakeskin La Pochette Rond Carré clutch and black mules, both from the French label.
Take it from Meester: the little black dress streak is still picking up steam. This season, the style muse joins Swift, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Dakota Johnson, and more in swapping their summer whites for LBDs. But there's no surprise here—Blair wore them all year long.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
