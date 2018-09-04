image
The Queen Gave Meghan Markle the Earrings the Duchess Wore at the Wellchild Awards

They're so sparkly!

image
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

She's an international fashion icon for a reason, and Meghan Markle added a little heirloom flair to her fantastic look at the 2018 Wellchild Awards on Tuesday. Arriving at The Royal Lancaster Hotel this afternoon for the annual event, which honors sick children and their caregivers, the Duchess of Sussex donned an all-black outfit, consisting of a gorgeously tailored Altuzarra suit and a Deitas "Coco Shantung" blouse. The best detail, however, were her delicate pearl and diamond drop earrings, a gift from Queen Elizabeth to Meghan from earlier this year at the Duchess's first solo public outing in June.

The earrings were accented by Meghan's signature messy bun. They made their first appearance in June at a day of royal engagements.

It's not the first time Meghan has repeated an outfit, either: She first wore an Alexander McQueen blazer to the Endeavour Fund Gala this past February, only for it to re-appear in April at the a reception for the Invictus Games in London.

The earrings' appearance at the Wellchild Awards were first pointed out by Twitter user GabiK:

And they were first identified as being a gift from the Queen to Meghan back in June:

Her Majesty and her new granddaughter have a close relationship–so any opportunity to continue the family legacy is clearly welcomed.

