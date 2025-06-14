Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Outfit Features a Special Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Catherine made sure the late monarch's presence was felt at the prestigious event.
Trooping the Colour 2025 was packed with cheeky antics from Prince Louis, important royal references, and adorable mother-daughter moments. While Kate Middleton's aquamarine Catherine Walker coat dress referenced her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to another relative with her jewelry.
Princess Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, both opted for aquamarine color palettes for the occasion, showcasing their incredible mother-daughter style. For jewelry, the Princess of Wales rewore Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, which was the perfect way to include the late monarch in the special day.
Kate has worn the jaw-dropping earrings on numerous occasions, and is clearly fond of the late Queen's style. Queen Elizabeth was gifted 7 "large pearls from the Hakim of Bahrain," as a wedding gift in 1947, 2 of which "were used to create a spectacular pair of earrings suspending the pearls from large and small round diamonds and 3 baguette diamonds," per The Royal Watcher.
Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning pearls during her royal tour of Canada in 1951, and on several subsequent occasions. However, the monarch didn't wear the earrings for decades, retrieving them from storage for a rare appearance at the Annual Festival of Remembrance in 2015.
Having essentially retired her Bahrain Pearl Earrings, Queen Elizabeth decided to loan them out to other members of the Royal Family, including Princess Kate.
The Princess of Wales regularly wears the late Queen's Bahrain Pearl Earrings for important events, such as the Qatari State Visit, which took place in December 2024.
Kate's decision to wear the special item for Trooping the Colour in 2025 highlights the late Queen's importance to the Royal Family. She is most certainly not forgotten.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
