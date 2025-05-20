Princess Eugenie Brings the Bling to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party With $20,000 Diamond Earrings

Go big or go home.

Princess Eugenie wearing a navy dress and hat
(Image credit: Alamy)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

Although she doesn't make many official appearances each year, royal fans can always count on Princess Eugenie to make a bold fashion statement. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter supported cousin Prince William and Princess Kate at the final Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on Tuesday, May 20—and she stood out in a sea of florals and pastels with her dotted dress (and some major sparkle).

Eugenie, 35, gave Princess Diana energy in a navy short-sleeve dress with white polka dots by Rixo, adding a coordinating blue hat to her look. But one thing I couldn't stop staring at was her glittering sapphire and diamond earrings. Upon closer investigation, the 18-carat white gold Garrard design—which feature ombré sapphires fading into white diamonds—is part of the luxury jeweler's Lotus Flower collection and carries a casual $20,000 price tag.

Princess Eugenie wearing a navy polka dot dress and blue hat at a garden party

Princess Eugenie went with navy polka dots and glittering Garrard earrings on May 20.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Garrard sapphire lotus flower earrings
Garrard
Lotus Flower Sapphire and Diamond Drop Earrings

Rixo London polka dot navy dress
Rixo London
Evie Silk Dress

It comes as no surprise that the show-stopping earrings are from royal favorite Garrard. Princess Diana's engagement ring (now worn by Princess Kate) hails from the brand, and Garrard previously served as the official crown jeweler for the Royal Family.

Eugenie most recently attended the Chelsea Flower Show on May 19 in a halter-style white Rebecca Vallance dress featuring a blue floral pattern, and she joined the Royal Family for an Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor last month. For the holiday, she sported a belted white trench coat over a beige dress—both by Reiss—with a sleek white pillbox hat by Emily London.

Princess Eugenie wearing a white halter dress with blue florals smiling outside

Eugenie wore a summery Rebecca Vallance dress to the Chelsea Flower Show's press day on May 19.

(Image credit: Poppy Jamie/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie wearing a white coat and hat standing next to Jack Brooksbank on Easter 2025

Eugenie chose a classic white and beige outfit for Easter Sunday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton standing with Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward

Princess Kate repeated a yellow Emilia Wickstead dress, while Duchess Sophie wore a pink Beulah dress with Kate's go-to shoe of the 2010s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Floral-Motif Midi Dress | 8
Rebecca Vallance
Floral-Motif Midi Dress

Mikela Pink Floral Dress - Uk 6 / Us 2
Beulah
Mikela Pink Floral Dress

Aside from Eugenie's polka dot moment, Princess Kate and the rest of the Royal Family brought out their best springtime looks at Tuesday's garden party.

The Princess of Wales repeated a butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress she wore during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, pairing it with a floral-topped hat by Philip Treacy and her diamond wedding earrings.

Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie both went for classic floral dresses at the party, with the former repeating a white Anna Mason midi she wore to Royal Ascot last year and the latter dressed in a pretty pink Beulah London style with a crystal-trimmed neckline. The Duchess of Edinburgh also gave fans a fashion flashback by wearing Princess Kate's old favorite (and often repeated) nude shoe, the L.K. Bennett Sledge pump. What goes around, comes around.

Rixo Sandrine Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Rixo Sandrine Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Rosie Godet Tea Dress-French Navy, Abstract Dot
Boden
Rosie Godet Tea Dress

Conditions Apply V-Neck Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Conditions Apply V-Neck Maxi Dress

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸