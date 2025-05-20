Princess Eugenie Brings the Bling to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party With $20,000 Diamond Earrings
Go big or go home.
Although she doesn't make many official appearances each year, royal fans can always count on Princess Eugenie to make a bold fashion statement. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter supported cousin Prince William and Princess Kate at the final Buckingham Palace garden party of the season on Tuesday, May 20—and she stood out in a sea of florals and pastels with her dotted dress (and some major sparkle).
Eugenie, 35, gave Princess Diana energy in a navy short-sleeve dress with white polka dots by Rixo, adding a coordinating blue hat to her look. But one thing I couldn't stop staring at was her glittering sapphire and diamond earrings. Upon closer investigation, the 18-carat white gold Garrard design—which feature ombré sapphires fading into white diamonds—is part of the luxury jeweler's Lotus Flower collection and carries a casual $20,000 price tag.
It comes as no surprise that the show-stopping earrings are from royal favorite Garrard. Princess Diana's engagement ring (now worn by Princess Kate) hails from the brand, and Garrard previously served as the official crown jeweler for the Royal Family.
Eugenie most recently attended the Chelsea Flower Show on May 19 in a halter-style white Rebecca Vallance dress featuring a blue floral pattern, and she joined the Royal Family for an Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor last month. For the holiday, she sported a belted white trench coat over a beige dress—both by Reiss—with a sleek white pillbox hat by Emily London.
Aside from Eugenie's polka dot moment, Princess Kate and the rest of the Royal Family brought out their best springtime looks at Tuesday's garden party.
The Princess of Wales repeated a butter yellow Emilia Wickstead dress she wore during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, pairing it with a floral-topped hat by Philip Treacy and her diamond wedding earrings.
Zara Tindall and Duchess Sophie both went for classic floral dresses at the party, with the former repeating a white Anna Mason midi she wore to Royal Ascot last year and the latter dressed in a pretty pink Beulah London style with a crystal-trimmed neckline. The Duchess of Edinburgh also gave fans a fashion flashback by wearing Princess Kate's old favorite (and often repeated) nude shoe, the L.K. Bennett Sledge pump. What goes around, comes around.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
