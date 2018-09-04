After attending Hamilton together last week and hanging out with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the evening at the WellChild Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London in what's sure to be an emotional night for the royal couple.

According to the U.K. charity's site, the awards "celebrate the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives." This is Meghan's first time attending, and Harry will give a speech and present one of the awards.

Harry and Meghan arrived hand-in-hand to the event. Meghan chose to stray from her midi skirt uniform and wore an Altuzarra suit (you can replicate the look here) and a blouse by Deitas. Meanwhile, Harry is wearing his signature black suit once again (gotta love him!). When she saw Hamilton last week, Meghan surprised everyone by wearing a gorgeous Judith and Charles tuxedo dress.

Within minutes of arriving, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began to meet with the award recipients. One of the children, Matilda, who has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the chest downwards, told royal reporter Rebecca English that she gave Meghan a box of white roses. Meghan gave one back to her to keep in her memory box, then Harry and Meghan made Matilda "pinky promise" to never stop smiling.

Meghan and Harry with Matilda at the @WellChild awards pic.twitter.com/fubmV7ufsM — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 4, 2018

Now Harry and Meghan are meeting McKenzie Brackley @WellChild pic.twitter.com/NWPFsa4lHP — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 4, 2018

Seeing the royal couple interacting with children has left Meghan and Harry stans wondering when the couple will have their own children together. There's mixed reports on timing, but Harry has definitely alluded to children in the future.