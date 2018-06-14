Today's Top Stories
1
Let's Talk About Kanye's New Yeezy Campaign
2
How Old Meghan Photos Will Be Used To Hurt Kate
3
The Best Underwear for Every Occasion
4
LGBTQ Youth: You Don't Have to Define Yourself
5
Lucy Hale Told Me to Buy This Anti-Aging Toner

See Photos of Meghan and the Queen at Their First Official Event Together

They traveled 205 miles (!) by train without Prince Harry.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last weekend, Meghan Markle celebrated Her Majesty's annual birthday celebration known as Trooping the Colour alongside Prince Harry and other immediate royal family members. Today, she's spending time with her grandmother-in-law in Chester, England, for her first royal event without her husband.

The Duchess of Sussex is wearing a Givenchy dress, the designer label that was behind her wedding gown, and the Queen chose her go-to shade of lime green. Unsurprisingly, Meghan chose a more formal look that covers her shoulders dress since, you know, she's traveling solo with the Queen.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getty Images
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Related Story
Meghan Attends Her First Event as a Duchess

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan traveled 205 miles by royal train with the Queen to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge and the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre museum. FYI, the Queen's personal train is typically reserved for more senior members of the family, so clearly Meghan already has the whole royal thing nailed down. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, didn't make an appearance with the Queen until almost a year after her and Prince William's wedding.

As for Meghan and the Queen's itinerary, according to the Catalyst Science Discovery Centre website, it's "the only museum in the U.K. which explores the science and technology behind the chemical industry and its impact on our lives." After the royals open the museum, they'll travel to Chester, England that's about a half hour away from Cheshire to open the Storyhouse Theater before having lunch at the Chester Town Hall.

Sounds like a fun day with granny!

Related Stories
Harry and Meghan Had Their First Balcony Moment
The Queen Gave Meghan and Harry York Cottage
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Meghan vs. Kate's First Event with the Queen
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle reception car The Meaning of Meghan Markle's 2nd Wedding Outfit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Oprah Winfrey Hung Out With Meghan Markle's Mom
People Think Meghan Markle Is a Robot in This Vid
Prince Harry Gives Meghan Markle Fashion Advice
I Need Kate Middleton's $70 Zara Dress
George and Charlotte Have a Park Playdate
See Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour
princess charlotte trooping the colour Princess Charlotte Tripped at Trooping the Colour
Check out Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's Hats