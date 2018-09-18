Fashion enthusiasts will already know Micaela Erlanger by name. The celebrity stylist has dressed some of the most famous stars in Hollywood, from Lupita Nyong’o and Meryl Streep to Jared Leto. (Remember this Nyong'o look? Yes, Erlanger was responsible for it.)

Erlanger's career can be traced back to 2013, when she officially launched her own studio and began styling clients under her own name. Fast forward to 2018:The Hollywood Reporter named her as one of the most powerful stylists to the stars (again), an accolade that shouldn't be taken lightly, alongside other women such as Kate Young and Samantha McMillen.

As Erlanger's Rolodex of celebrity clients grows, she somehow manages to stay grounded and take on even more tasks, like giving me a personal sneak peek into what life's like as a celebrity stylist. (Spoiler alert: it's not all glitz and glam.) The timing could not be more perfect as it's the start of award season.

First up: the 2018 Emmy Awards. I tapped Erlanger for any behind-the-scenes details as a stylist to the stars and though she did not divulge anything about her clients (she respects their privacy), she did give a special glimpse at the moments leading up to Emmys night.

This year, she dressed three different women: Tatiana Maslany, Michelle Dockery, and Constance Wu for the red carpet. To see how exactly she pulled off this fantastic feat, read her own words and check out her BTS photos below.

Got it in the Bag

Micaela Erlanger

"A clutch in every color to create the perfect Emmys look. I can’t wait to see what fun colors hit the red carpet."



#Trending

Micaela Erlanger

"From bright, bold hues and neons to statement ruffles and boho-inspired looks, the Emmys red carpet trends are sure to be MAJOR."



Pick a Heel

Micaela Erlanger

"There’s nothing like an amazing heel to elevate a look. You can never have too many shoe options!"

Doorstep Delivery

Micaela Erlanger

"Signed sealed and delivered on Sunday morning by our friends at Worldnet."

Reuse, Recycle

Micaela Erlanger

"The unglamorous side of award season! Neatly setting these aside to reuse for returns later this week."

Emergency Kit

Micaela Erlanger

"Styling kits are stocked and ready to go. Some of my kit essentials include static spray, safety pins, fashion tape and stain remover."



Bling It On

Micaela Erlanger

"One of my favorite jewelry trends this season is statement everything. From earrings and necklaces to eye-catching rings, my motto is always go big or go home!"

It's Showtime

Micaela Erlanger

"On our way to our three final client fittings! #TeamErlanger"

The final looks, as styled by Erlanger

Michelle Dockery

Dockery wore a Carolina Herrera dress, Harry Winston jewels, and Sophia Webster shoes underneath her dress. Getty Images Jeff Kravitz

Tatiana Maslany

Maslany wore a custom Christian Siriano look and Christian Louboutin pumps. She wore various jewels by Borgioni, Marli, Effy Jewelry, Graziela Gems, and Shiffon Co. Getty Images Steve Granitz

Constance Wu