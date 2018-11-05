Mickey Mouse turned 90 this year (a big milestone in anyone's life), so to celebrate in the fashion world, brands created special collections to honor this beloved character. Levi's launched Mickey motif denim jackets, while Rag & Bone offered a Mickey-covered button-down shirt. One designer in particular, Gigi Burris, has a special, nostalgic tie to Disney and ended up creating some wearable pieces for her eponymous label Gigi Burris Millinery.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I grew up in Central Florida, so I went to visit Walt Disney World all through out my childhood," said Burris in a statement. "One of my absolute favorite things for this collection has been trips back to the Walt Disney World Parks for 'research.'"

The designer collaborated with Disney to create a handful of Mickey Mouse hats and headpieces, a topic she happens to specialize in. (Burris studied under couture milliner Leah Chalfen at Parsons School of Design and then apprenticed with Chalfen in her personal studio.) The accessories range from $210 to $450 and help us celebrate the magic Mickey brought into our lives. "My favorite piece in the collection is the 1928 cap, which is named after the year of Mickey's inception," Burris said.

The collection will be available at Club 33 inside Walt Disney World in Orlando, but if you can't book a flight out there, not to worry. The pieces are also available for purchase on her website and on Nordstrom Space.

Check out some images from the campaign, then shop our favorite Mickey pieces.

Courtesy ©Disney Drex Drechsel

Courtesy ©Disney Drex Drechsel