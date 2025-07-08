As Marie Claire’s resident celebrity style expert covering A-list arrivals at Paris Couture Week, I thought the biggest surprises would be over-the-top opulent. (24 hours later, Cardi B's raven-clad Schiaparelli look is still on my mind.) On July 7, however, Keira Knightley defied the extravagance of Fall/Winter 2025 Couture collections with a humble bucket hat: the one headpiece I expect to see stateside, not outside Parisian fashion shows. Mere hours before she watched Chanel's couture presentation, paparazzi captured the Pride & Prejudice star outside her hotel with the bucket hat in tow.

Multiple Chanel pieces not-so subtly confirmed her attendance at the upcoming show, starting with the aforementioned cap. Knightley chose a black bucket monogrammed with a Chanel brooch atop the crown. The outstretched brim was slightly bleached and wrapped around her entire head, contrary to the visor-esque newsboy cap revival.

Keira Knightley pulled off a bucket hat during Paris Couture Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It seems Knightley curated her co-ord around the Chanel hat, because each piece matched its minimalism. On top, she layered a black T-shirt underneath a wool blazer from Blaze Milano. Then, her white Citizens of Humanity jeans summer-ified the winter staple with raw cropped hems.

She also slipped on rare Chanel Mary Janes in black. Each signature strap across the upper was covered in gold charms—a footwear reimagining of the bag charm trend.

Knightley's Chanel theme continued with her accessories, including the now-classic Chanel 25 Bag. Beloved by Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and more, the quilted cargo bag carried all of Knightley's essentials in the spacious pockets.

The $6,900 is available in nine versatile shades (pale pink, metallic silver, burgundy, butter yellow, silver, etc.), but the Oscar nominee chose the tried-and-true black version with gold hardware. It matched her fine jewelry, also from the French atelier. She paired a vintage Lion Medallion from a late '90s line with the Chanel Coco Crush Ring.

The next day, Knightley went bucket-less at the Chanel Couture Fall 2025 show. She maintained her black-and-white monochrome with a halter-neck gown, courtesy of Chanel Fall 2025 ready-to-wear.

Similar to Gracie Abrams's LWD at the same presentation, Look 47 from the 70-piece line featured tiered ruffles with satin hemlines. Once again, her peep-toe ankle-strap heels hailed from Chanel. $6,900 Coco Crush Earrings in silver with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds finished her front-row set.

The next day, Keira styled a tiered black-and-white gown at the Chanel Couture show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the newsboy, which is rapidly resurfacing at Jennifer Lopez's hands, bucket hats are slowly picking up speed among A-listers from Taylor Swift to Jodie Turner-Smith. The latter took a checkered Burberry bucket hat for a spin at a local L.A. farmer's market this April.

Jodie gave a bucket hat a go at an L.A. farmer's market. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the bucket hat is chic enough for Paris Couture Week, it definitely deserves a spot in my rotation. Right next to my Kendall Jenner-approved newsboy.