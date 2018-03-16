Today's Top Stories
Blake Lively Campaigns to Be the Next Disney Princess

And she has an epic braid battle with Elsa from 'Frozen'.

Blake Lively Disney Princess
Instagram

Blake Lively proved that she was enjoying a trip to Disneyland this week by posting some super cute photos on Instagram. But there was one person she wasn't impressed with—and that was Elsa from Frozen.

In a hilarious showdown between the two blondes, Lively asked, "Who wore it better..." as she held on tightly to Disneyland Elsa's braid. While Elsa looked pretty happy to be meeting Serena van der Woodsen in person, Lively looked less impressed about meeting the Disney icon. It's okay though—pretty certain that Elsa's braid is a wig; just sayin'.

Who wore it better...

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

And Lively's fun didn't stop there. In her Instagram story, she put out a call to Disney to make her the next Disney princess... or she'd even play Beast, apparently. She wants it that much:

Blake Lively Disney Princess
Instagram
In the photo, posing alongside Disney icons Ariel, Snow White, and Cinderella, Lively wrote, "@disneyland this is my official submission. Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be The Beast. Your move…"

She also met Mickey Mouse and found it pretty hard to keep her cool. Ryan Reynolds, watch out:

Play. It. Cool.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Plus, she even bought the obligatory "screaming on a ride" photo. When in Disneyland, after all...

Blake Lively Disney Princess
Instagram
Earlier this year, Lively revealed that she's now lost the 61 pounds she gained during her pregnancy. In a typically hilarious caption, Lively revealed the secret to getting back in shape. She said, "Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape."

