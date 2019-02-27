In recent years, fashion brands have placed increasingly emphasis on sustainability—from Stella McCartney, who pioneered the movement, to contemporary eco-friendly brands like Everlane and Amur. And now Madewell has joined the conversation with its first-ever line of sustainable swimsuits, the Madewell Second Wave Collection. Everything is this collection is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Here's how it breaks down: Eight plastic bottles are used for a one-piece swimsuit, while four plastic bottles make a bikini. In total, Madewell used approximately 50,920 bottles to make its Second Wave collection.

Not to mention, the swimsuits are pretty cute, too. The 32-piece collection comprises a mix of feminine and sporty one-pieces and simple—but elegant—bikinis in colors like sea blue and bright marigold. Since the silhouettes are so classic, you can buy them this spring and not have to worry they'll go out of style. Take a quick peek at some of my personal favorites from the Second Wave collection, below, and scoop one up. (I already know which one I'm getting.)

