Everlane's First-Ever Unisex Sneakers Are Eco-Friendly and Under $100

They come in seven different colors.

By Marina Liao
Fans of Everlane have been asking for sneakers and now the company has turned everyone's wishes into reality. The eco-conscious brand just announced it's launching sneakers. The unisex style, called Tread by Everlane, costs less than $100 (love) and is available in men’s sizes 7 to 13 and women’s sizes 5 to 12. They're slightly chunky, but not on a dad sneaker level, and come in seven (!!) different colors, from your basic white and black to silver and blush pink. The sneaker will officially be available to shop on April 25.

As for why it took so long for Everlane to come out with a sneaker (they currently sell a mix of flats, sandals, boots, and loafers), it's because the brand was busy perfecting the recipe for an earth-friendly shoe. The trainers are made with leather for durability and almost no virgin plastic—the sole is 94.2 percent free of virgin plastic, which means 18,000 pounds of rubber were kept out of landfills. Meanwhile, the laces, lining, and strobel board (a part that attaches the upper to the midsole) are made with recycled plastic.

This launch is in line with Everlane's mission to remove all virgin plastic from its supply chain by 2021. Just last fall, the brand introduced its ReNew line, featuring clothes and sweaters made from recycled plastic bottles. While you wait for the sneakers to become shoppable (next week can't come soon enough), check out all the colors so you can easily add your favorite one to cart when it's time.

