22 Luxe Sneakers I’d Splurge on During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
My cart? It's full.
It should come as no surprise that I’m telling you about the best sneakers hidden in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. I’m the unofficial sneaker editor at Marie Claire, which means my closet is packed with the season's trendiest styles. Now that Nordstrom’s biggest sale is here, I’m going all-in on the sneakers included in the sale—in my mind, at least.
I’ve been overspending lately, so think of these styles as my ideal sneaker wishlist that I would buy if money were no object. This roundup features retro-inspired styles and chunkier options in summer’s hottest colors, like cherry red and chocolate brown, including options from celebrity-approved brands like New Balance.
And if you’re new to the Nordstrom sale, here’s what you need to know: the discounts run from July 12 to August 3, with offers up to 70 percent off on various brands and categories. You’ll find affordable fashion finds, an LED face mask that actually works (I’ve tested it!), and much more. In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop the best sneakers in the sale so far, and stay tuned for more Nordstrom coverage as the Anniversary Sale unfolds.
The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)
- Best Colorful Sneakers: Sam Edelman Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Originally $100), Now $40
- Best White Sneakers: Axel Arigato Dice Platform Sneakers (Originally $325), Now $195
- Best Black Sneakers: Vince Oasis Sneakers (Originally $250), Now $150
- Best Chunky Sneakers: New Balance Gender-Inclusive 530 Sneakers (Originally $100), Now $80
All-white sneakers are perfect for everyday wear.
Stuart Weitzman makes some of the most comfortable shoes on the market.
What Is Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest of the year. It follows the Half-Yearly Sale and offers deals of up to 70 percent off.
How Long Do Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Last?
The deals kicked off for Nordstrom cardmembers (Aka Nordy Club members) on August 8, and opens to everyone on August 12. The deals will be running until August 3, and prices will increase on August 4.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.