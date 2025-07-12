22 Luxe Sneakers I’d Splurge on During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

My cart? It's full.

woman wearing white sneakers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published
in News

It should come as no surprise that I’m telling you about the best sneakers hidden in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. I’m the unofficial sneaker editor at Marie Claire, which means my closet is packed with the season's trendiest styles. Now that Nordstrom’s biggest sale is here, I’m going all-in on the sneakers included in the sale—in my mind, at least.

I’ve been overspending lately, so think of these styles as my ideal sneaker wishlist that I would buy if money were no object. This roundup features retro-inspired styles and chunkier options in summer’s hottest colors, like cherry red and chocolate brown, including options from celebrity-approved brands like New Balance.

And if you’re new to the Nordstrom sale, here’s what you need to know: the discounts run from July 12 to August 3, with offers up to 70 percent off on various brands and categories. You’ll find affordable fashion finds, an LED face mask that actually works (I’ve tested it!), and much more. In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop the best sneakers in the sale so far, and stay tuned for more Nordstrom coverage as the Anniversary Sale unfolds.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

These slim red sneakers are so easy to style.

Axel Arigato, Dice Platform Sneaker
Axel Arigato
Dice Platform Sneakers (Were $325)

Fashion girls have been secretly obsessed with sneakers from Axel Arigato.

Oasis Sneaker
Vince
Oasis Sneakers (Were $250)

Or, choose this black pair for the office.

Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers (Were $100)

Chunky New Balance sneakers are having a real moment.

rag & bone, Retro Runner Sneaker
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Sneakers (Were $248)

Retro-inspired sneakers have been my go-to's for a while now.

Sam Edelman, Kallen Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Kallen Sneakers (Were $90)

Pink sneakers are great if you want to try a fun color but don't want to step too far out of your comfort zone.

Veronica Beard, Riviera Sneaker
Veronica Beard
Riviera Sneakers (Were $275)

Chocolate brown is a popular summer color, which means brown sneakers are everywhere too.

Talia Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Talia Sneakers (Were $95)

These hit on two trends at once—velcro styles and the bright silver look.

327 Sneaker
New Balance
327 Sneakers (Were $100)

If you want to try a pair of chunky sneakers but don't want to go all-in, try this pair of New Balances.

rag & bone, Retro Runner Slim Sneaker
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers (Were $278)

Transition your wardrobe from summer to fall with this pair of brown kicks.

Vince, Mojave Trainer Sneakers

Vince
Mojave Trainer Sneakers (Were $275)

Vince creates some of the most stylish sneakers on the market, and this pair is available for under $200.

New Balance, 574 Sneakers

New Balance
574 Sneakers (Were $90)

New Balance's 574 sneakers are an all-time classic.

Monza Sneaker
P448
Monza Sneakers (Were $295)

I personally own these Monza sneakers and they're so comfortable.

Zoe Platform Sneaker
Vagabond Shoemakers
Zoe Platform Sneakers (Were $130)

All-white sneakers are perfect for everyday wear.

Converse, Gender Inclusive Run Star Trainer Sneaker
Converse
Gender Inclusive Run Star Trainer Sneakers (Were $95)

Converse is the brand behind these super-cool sneakers.

Mixed Media Sneaker
Mango
Mixed Media Sneakers (Were $100)

Who knew Mango made such easy-to-style sneakers?

Reagan Sneaker
Veronica Beard
Reagan Sneakers (Were $295)

Velcro styles are the definition of easy-on, easy-off.

Runaround Sneaker
Stuart Weitzman
Runaround Sneakers (Were $295)

Stuart Weitzman makes some of the most comfortable shoes on the market.

Jenn Sneaker
Splendid
Jenn Sneakers (Were $109)

This sandal-sneaker hybrid is perfect if you hate showing your toes.

Rebel Sport Sneaker
Dr. Scholl's
Rebel Sport Sneakers (Were $100)

Dr. Scholl's is the designer behind these surprisingly chic suede sneakers.

Champion Sneaker
Keds®
Champion Sneaker

I'm calling it now—Keds is about to have a moment.

Irma Low Top Sneaker
Sam Edelman
Irma Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Orange is a change of pace from the pinks and reds on this list.

What Is Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest of the year. It follows the Half-Yearly Sale and offers deals of up to 70 percent off.

How Long Do Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Last?

The deals kicked off for Nordstrom cardmembers (Aka Nordy Club members) on August 8, and opens to everyone on August 12. The deals will be running until August 3, and prices will increase on August 4.

