22 Luxe Sneakers I’d Splurge on During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

It should come as no surprise that I’m telling you about the best sneakers hidden in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. I’m the unofficial sneaker editor at Marie Claire, which means my closet is packed with the season's trendiest styles. Now that Nordstrom’s biggest sale is here, I’m going all-in on the sneakers included in the sale—in my mind, at least.

I’ve been overspending lately, so think of these styles as my ideal sneaker wishlist that I would buy if money were no object. This roundup features retro-inspired styles and chunkier options in summer’s hottest colors, like cherry red and chocolate brown, including options from celebrity-approved brands like New Balance.

And if you’re new to the Nordstrom sale, here’s what you need to know: the discounts run from July 12 to August 3, with offers up to 70 percent off on various brands and categories. You’ll find affordable fashion finds, an LED face mask that actually works (I’ve tested it!), and much more. In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop the best sneakers in the sale so far, and stay tuned for more Nordstrom coverage as the Anniversary Sale unfolds.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

What Is Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest of the year. It follows the Half-Yearly Sale and offers deals of up to 70 percent off.

How Long Do Nordstrom Anniversary Deals Last?

The deals kicked off for Nordstrom cardmembers (Aka Nordy Club members) on August 8, and opens to everyone on August 12. The deals will be running until August 3, and prices will increase on August 4.