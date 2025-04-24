Slender Sneakers Are Everywhere—I Can't Get Enough of These 17 Nordstrom, Zara, and Mango Pairs
The trend is inescapable.
The days when chunky sneakers reigned supreme are behind us. Slender silhouettes have taken over as a dominant 2025 sneaker trend with their foot-hugging, subtly retro-inspired look that feels more like ballet flats than traditional runners. If you want to get a pair for yourself, I found the best ones to shop at Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom.
My favorite picks include the in-demand Adidas sneakers that Jennifer Lawrence can’t stop wearing and a pair of Mary-Jane sneakers from Zara’s new summer collection that give the term "sneakerina"—one of editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's favorite shoe trends—a new meaning. Plus, some options come in the season’s trendiest shades, like butter yellow and chocolate brown. The best part, though, is that every pair on this list clocks in at less than $200. Read: You can build your perfect summer shoe wardrobe while sticking to your budget.
Keep scrolling to shop all of the slender sneakers I have my eyes on this season. I own several pairs on this list, so trust that they're shopping-editor approved.
These fire-engine red sneakers from Zara are my all-time favorite pair, just on the color alone.
Everyone—and I do mean everyone, from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence—loves these Adidas Tokyo sneakers.
If you love the look of the original Taekwondo sneakers but feel that a lace-up pair is more your speed, try these.
The name doesn't lie: These kicks are some of the slimmest on my list, and the most versatile.
A little sporty and a little sleek, these sneakers are the coolest option.
If Rihanna loves a pair of Puma Speedcats, then I will (consider) buying them.
These Jeffrey Campbell sneakers come in a few fun colors, but the black version is my favorite.
The butter yellow takeover hasn't slowed down yet—and these sneakers will keep up with the trend.
Not quite white, not quite tan—these cream sneakers are the perfect happy medium. (Meaning, they're incredibly easy to style.)
I'm so obsessed with this latest Vans launch, I already own it in two colors.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
