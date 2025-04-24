Slender Sneakers Are Everywhere—I Can't Get Enough of These 17 Nordstrom, Zara, and Mango Pairs

The days when chunky sneakers reigned supreme are behind us. Slender silhouettes have taken over as a dominant 2025 sneaker trend with their foot-hugging, subtly retro-inspired look that feels more like ballet flats than traditional runners. If you want to get a pair for yourself, I found the best ones to shop at Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom.

My favorite picks include the in-demand Adidas sneakers that Jennifer Lawrence can’t stop wearing and a pair of Mary-Jane sneakers from Zara’s new summer collection that give the term "sneakerina"—one of editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's favorite shoe trends—a new meaning. Plus, some options come in the season’s trendiest shades, like butter yellow and chocolate brown. The best part, though, is that every pair on this list clocks in at less than $200. Read: You can build your perfect summer shoe wardrobe while sticking to your budget.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the slender sneakers I have my eyes on this season. I own several pairs on this list, so trust that they're shopping-editor approved.

ZARA, Padded Running Shoes
ZARA
Padded Running Shoes

These fire-engine red sneakers from Zara are my all-time favorite pair, just on the color alone.

Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneaker
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers

Everyone—and I do mean everyone, from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lawrence—loves these Adidas Tokyo sneakers.

Taekwondo Shoe
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

These Taekwondo sneakers are another top-trending Adidas silhouette.

Silent D Samantha Ballet Sneakers
ZARA
Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers

How sweet are these mesh sneaker-flat hybrids?

Taekwondo Sneaker
adidas
Taekwondo Sneakers

If you love the look of the original Taekwondo sneakers but feel that a lace-up pair is more your speed, try these.

ZARA, Soft Athletic Sneakers
ZARA
Soft Athletic Sneakers

These hit on two major trends—brown and suede—so they're a must-have.

ZARA, Ultra-Thin Sole Leather Sneakers
ZARA
Ultra-Thin Sole Leather Sneakers

The name doesn't lie: These kicks are some of the slimmest on my list, and the most versatile.

MANGO, Sneakers With Contrasting Stripe and Suede Panels - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Sneakers With Contrasting Stripe and Suede Panels

A little sporty and a little sleek, these sneakers are the coolest option.

adidas, Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneakers

The Adidas Gazelles are an OG favorite of mine.

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers

If Rihanna loves a pair of Puma Speedcats, then I will (consider) buying them.

MANGO, Suede-Blend Sneakers With Laces
MANGO
Suede-Blend Sneakers With Laces

I love the two-tone look on this pair.

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers

These Jeffrey Campbell sneakers come in a few fun colors, but the black version is my favorite.

ZARA, Metallic Effect Sneakers
ZARA
Metallic Effect Sneakers

Metallic sneakers are so cool for the summer.

ZARA, Combination Running Sneakers
ZARA
Combination Running Sneakers

The butter yellow takeover hasn't slowed down yet—and these sneakers will keep up with the trend.

MANGO, Suede-Blend Sneakers With Laces
MANGO
Suede-Blend Sneakers With Laces

Not quite white, not quite tan—these cream sneakers are the perfect happy medium. (Meaning, they're incredibly easy to style.)

MANGO, Satin Lace-Up Sneakers
MANGO
Satin Lace-Up Sneakers

These satin sneakers are so ballerina-coded.

Super Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Super Lowpro Sneakers

I'm so obsessed with this latest Vans launch, I already own it in two colors.

