Anti-choice laws are sweeping America, affecting states like Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and more. For Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, it was time to make a bold statement: Gucci's cruise 2020 collection was all about women's reproductive rights, with messages both implicit and explicit.

Michele sent several pieces down the runway that spoke out against those trying to restrict women's reproductive rights. First, there was a blue jacket with a feminist slogan from the '70s that read "My Body My Choice," then a white long-sleeve dress with a bright red uterus embroidered on it. Michele also paid homage to Italy's own abortion law with outfits that read "May 22, 1978" —the date abortion was legalized in the country.

"It’s unbelievable that around the world there are still people who believe that they can control a woman’s body, a woman’s choice. I will always stand behind the freedom of being, always," said Michele to WWD. "The only world that I can imagine is a world where every single person can be who they would like to be, without any sort of restriction or judgement."

Vittorio Zunino Celotto Getty Images

In addition to voicing his thoughts for freedom and equality, the brand founded and is part of CHIME FOR CHANGE, a global campaign aimed to "convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for girls and women around the world, with a focus on using innovative approaches to raise funds and awareness for Education, Health and Justice projects." On the runway, Michele paid tribute to this with a yellow shirt that read "Chime."

Estrop Getty Images

The show was held in Rome's Capitoline Museums and front row guests who witnessed this powerful moment from the runway include Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana, Elton John,Naomi Campbell, and A$AP Rocky.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE