image
Today's Top Stories
1
Serena Wore a Fierce Cape at the French Open
image
2
'The Farm' Is #ReadWithMC's June Pick
Street Style - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
3
The Coolest Pairs of Sneakers This Summer
image
4
Your Guide to Getting Out of a Bad Mood
image
5
The MC Beauty Guide: Mexico City

﻿Gucci's Cruise 2020 Collection Boldly Supported Women's Reproductive Rights

"My Body My Choice."

image
By Marina Liao
Gucci Cruise 2020 - Runway
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

Anti-choice laws are sweeping America, affecting states like Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and more. For Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, it was time to make a bold statement: Gucci's cruise 2020 collection was all about women's reproductive rights, with messages both implicit and explicit.

Michele sent several pieces down the runway that spoke out against those trying to restrict women's reproductive rights. First, there was a blue jacket with a feminist slogan from the '70s that read "My Body My Choice," then a white long-sleeve dress with a bright red uterus embroidered on it. Michele also paid homage to Italy's own abortion law with outfits that read "May 22, 1978" —the date abortion was legalized in the country.

"It’s unbelievable that around the world there are still people who believe that they can control a woman’s body, a woman’s choice. I will always stand behind the freedom of being, always," said Michele to WWD. "The only world that I can imagine is a world where every single person can be who they would like to be, without any sort of restriction or judgement."

View this post on Instagram

‘My Body My Choice’ is a feminist slogan from the 70s which appears on the reverse of this jacket seen before the #GucciCruise20 fashion show by @alessandro_michele. This piece echoes the Creative Director’s continuing vision of freedom, equality and self-expression. Since founding @chimeforchange in 2013—the global campaign that represents and advocates for gender equality—@gucci has a longstanding commitment to women and girls by funding projects around the world to support sexual and reproductive rights, maternal health, and the freedom of individual choice. Learn more about the global partners for sexual and family health rights the campaign is donating to in 2019, which can be found in @chimeforchange’s link in bio. @museiincomuneroma #AlessandroMichele #MuseiCapitolini

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

Gucci Cruise 2020 - Runway
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

In addition to voicing his thoughts for freedom and equality, the brand founded and is part of CHIME FOR CHANGE, a global campaign aimed to "convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for girls and women around the world, with a focus on using innovative approaches to raise funds and awareness for Education, Health and Justice projects." On the runway, Michele paid tribute to this with a yellow shirt that read "Chime."

Gucci Cruise 2020 - Fashion Show in Rome
EstropGetty Images

The show was held in Rome's Capitoline Museums and front row guests who witnessed this powerful moment from the runway include Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana, Elton John,Naomi Campbell, and A$AP Rocky.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Bags at Chanel's Resort 2020 Show Are So Good
image
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show
image
Watch the Louis Vuitton Resort Show at JFK
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The ﻿Best Summer Jumpsuits for Every Occasion
image Serena Wore a Fierce Cape at the French Open
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" in Seoul - Premiere Sophie Turner's Sheer Chainmail Dress Is FIRE
Street Style - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
The Coolest Pairs of Sneakers This Summer
image Cool Gifts for Father's Day That Will Ship Quickly
image Topshop Is Closing All of Its U.S. Locations
image Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Finally Here
image Shop These Amazing MDW Sales Before They End
image
What 40 Celebrities Wore to Meet the President
image Chic Ways to Style a Romper for Summer