Dakota Johnson is a longtime Gucci girl. She styled the brand's streetwear years before she became an ambassador in 2017. And even though her close friend Alessandro Michele left the creative director post in 2022, her loyalty to the Italian label hasn't faded. On June 4, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor proved her fidelity with a new Gucci tote bag.

Nearly all of Johnson's New York outings this week have featured Gucci pieces. Her newest addition is a "fits everything" Giglio bag fresh from the brand's Cruise 2026 show. Designed by the Gucci studio team, the monogrammed canvas creation is the "ludicrously capacious" meme embodied, complete with an 18.5" opening. In true Gucci form, the brown and beige silhouette was lined with red and green canvas trim—one of the company's house codes. It could be carried as a clutch or an elongated crossbody, but Johnson used the built-in handles.

From there, Johnson proved she's mastered the art of high-low dressing. Rather than sporting head-to-toe Gucci, she paired the monogram moment with an oversized pull-over sweatshirt in blue. Then, the A-lister slipped on her tried-and-true black leggings from Lululemon.

Dakota Johnson masters high-low dressing with a Gucci tote and affordable Nike V2K sneakers. (Image credit: Splash News)

Gucci Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag $1,950 at Gucci

Always on board for athleisure attire, Johnson continued her sneaker streak with her current favorites: the chunky Nike V2Ks. She already owns the all-black version, so she decided to expand her roster with a new white-and-blue color-way. Contrary to her tried-and-true Adidas Sambas or fresh cow print Taekwondos, these running shoes are pumped up with extra-cushioned toes and heels. According to Nike's website, their chunky silhouette took cues from early 2000s workout gear.

Nike Nike V2k Run Women's Shoes $101 at nike

It seems Johnson is fully committed to her Nike V2K era. On June 2, she wore the same heightened trainers in black with another gym-ready 'fit. Post SoulCycle-session, the 35-year-old was snapped by the paparazzi in the Nike V2Ks, which matched her Lululemon Align leggings and crewneck. She still made space for a designer credit, too: If you look closely enough, you'll see gold Gucci sunglasses peek out from underneath her baseball cap.

Dakota Johnson sports her signature black Nike V2K sneakers in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike Nike V2k Run by You Custom Women's Shoes $145 at nike

In Johnson's world, Nike V2K sneakers are the summer 2025 equivalent of Sambas. So, get your hands on a pair (or two) before her endorsement sells them out.