Dakota Johnson Styles a Giant $1,950 Gucci Tote Bag With a Fresh Pair of Nike V2K Sneakers
She's doubling down on her favorite footwear.
Dakota Johnson is a longtime Gucci girl. She styled the brand's streetwear years before she became an ambassador in 2017. And even though her close friend Alessandro Michele left the creative director post in 2022, her loyalty to the Italian label hasn't faded. On June 4, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor proved her fidelity with a new Gucci tote bag.
Nearly all of Johnson's New York outings this week have featured Gucci pieces. Her newest addition is a "fits everything" Giglio bag fresh from the brand's Cruise 2026 show. Designed by the Gucci studio team, the monogrammed canvas creation is the "ludicrously capacious" meme embodied, complete with an 18.5" opening. In true Gucci form, the brown and beige silhouette was lined with red and green canvas trim—one of the company's house codes. It could be carried as a clutch or an elongated crossbody, but Johnson used the built-in handles.
From there, Johnson proved she's mastered the art of high-low dressing. Rather than sporting head-to-toe Gucci, she paired the monogram moment with an oversized pull-over sweatshirt in blue. Then, the A-lister slipped on her tried-and-true black leggings from Lululemon.
Always on board for athleisure attire, Johnson continued her sneaker streak with her current favorites: the chunky Nike V2Ks. She already owns the all-black version, so she decided to expand her roster with a new white-and-blue color-way. Contrary to her tried-and-true Adidas Sambas or fresh cow print Taekwondos, these running shoes are pumped up with extra-cushioned toes and heels. According to Nike's website, their chunky silhouette took cues from early 2000s workout gear.
It seems Johnson is fully committed to her Nike V2K era. On June 2, she wore the same heightened trainers in black with another gym-ready 'fit. Post SoulCycle-session, the 35-year-old was snapped by the paparazzi in the Nike V2Ks, which matched her Lululemon Align leggings and crewneck. She still made space for a designer credit, too: If you look closely enough, you'll see gold Gucci sunglasses peek out from underneath her baseball cap.
In Johnson's world, Nike V2K sneakers are the summer 2025 equivalent of Sambas. So, get your hands on a pair (or two) before her endorsement sells them out.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Is Getting a Reunion After That Bombshell Finale—But Not All of #MomTok Will Be Back
Here's everything we know about the upcoming special.
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Introduced Me to My Dream Beach Bag
If only it wasn't $1,090.
-
Hailey Bieber Pulls Off a Boxer-Skirt Hybrid With Ease
Her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers help.
-
Zoë Kravitz's Raffia The Row Tote Is My Dream Beach Bag
If only it wasn't $1,090.
-
Hailey Bieber Makes Boxer Skirts a Thing With Onitsuka Tiger Sneakers
Her Onitsuka Tiger sneakers help.
-
This Elegant Ballet Flat Is Katie Holmes's Key to Leveling Up Her Sweatpants
She can make any basics look so much chicer.
-
Sydney Sweeney Brings Back the Ballgown in Custom Crimson Vera Wang
She got the night started in a look fit for Hollywood royalty.
-
The Summer 2025 Anklet Trend Elevates Any and All Celebrity-Approved Shoes
Celebrities say the anklet is indisputably back.
-
Taylor Swift's Little Black Dress Era Continues on a Florida Date With Travis Kelce
She packed the signature for another Florida date night.
-
The Mango x Supriya Lele Collaboration Has Me Considering a Summer Vibe Shift
Out with warm-weather basics, in with hip cut-out leggings.
-
Zoe Saldaña Swerves to the Cherry Red Trend From Her Usual Neutrals
She's broadening her color palette this summer.