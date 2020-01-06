image
Kerry Washington Paired a Blazer and Skirt With a Glittering Belly Chain for the Golden Globes

image
By Jenny Hollander
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

It's the start of a new decade, and Kerry Washington is ready. Her look at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5 was bold and brilliant: The former Scandal star wore a black blazer and a matching silk skirt with a thigh-high split—and decided to eschew a top altogether, wearing instead a glittery silver knotted chain that stretched from her shoulders down to her hips. It was, as the kids say, a Look.

Washington is presenting at the Globes, though she isn't nominated this year (she's been nominated twice in the past—once in 2017, for the Anita Hill-inspired movie Confirmation and once in 2014 for her hit show Scandal). For the red carpet, she paired her silver chain ensemble with a ruby lip, and wore her hair in a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob. She added strappy silver sandals with their own glittery chain detailing to match her belly chain.

Here's the full look, including the shoes:

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

For your viewing pleasure, more angles:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Twitter, of course, was agog:

In an Instagram post, Washington tagged Jimmy Choo and Altuzarra as responsible for the capital-L Look.

