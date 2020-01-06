It's the start of a new decade, and Kerry Washington is ready. Her look at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5 was bold and brilliant: The former Scandal star wore a black blazer and a matching silk skirt with a thigh-high split—and decided to eschew a top altogether, wearing instead a glittery silver knotted chain that stretched from her shoulders down to her hips. It was, as the kids say, a Look.

Washington is presenting at the Globes, though she isn't nominated this year (she's been nominated twice in the past—once in 2017, for the Anita Hill-inspired movie Confirmation and once in 2014 for her hit show Scandal). For the red carpet, she paired her silver chain ensemble with a ruby lip, and wore her hair in a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob. She added strappy silver sandals with their own glittery chain detailing to match her belly chain.



Here's the full look, including the shoes:

Todd Williamson/NBC Getty Images

For your viewing pleasure, more angles:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Twitter, of course, was agog:

I’m a sucker for Kerry Washington’s topless dress, I always think this is such a power move pic.twitter.com/rQpVdfjPE5 — Leila, but pronounced wrong. (@leilaclaire) January 6, 2020

Kerry Washington is slaaaaaying with this outfit choice 🤤🤤 #GoldenGlobes — S.W 🤍 (@saoirseweir) January 6, 2020

In an Instagram post, Washington tagged Jimmy Choo and Altuzarra as responsible for the capital-L Look.

