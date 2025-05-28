Anya Taylor-Joy Elevates a Hannah Montana-Favorite Trend for Miley Cyrus's 'Something Beautiful' Listening Party

It's the best of both worlds.

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a black dress in new york city
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

At this point, there are very few early-2000s trends that have remained untouched by the Y2K-obsessed hands of Gen Z. The age group has spent years rifling through the Millennial archives, unearthing some of our most traumatic fashion memories for their own amusement. They've successfully brought back low-rise flare jeans, micro mini skirts, visible thongs, and mini bags. But there's one single look they haven't dared resurrect: the chunky waist belt.

Back in the '10s, Disney Channel stars and Paris Hilton-wannabes regularly wrapped four-inch-wide belts around their waists, embodying the era's delightfully tacky aesthetic. And as the leading lady of Disney's hit show Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus was one of the prime suspects.

Miley Cyrus stars as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus wore bold prints and statement belts as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus was one of the original creators of the archetypal "Disney Channel layers," having worn some of the most chaotic looks in network history during the show's four-season run. Though she's completely shed the kitschy aesthetic today, Anya Taylor-Joy recently paid tribute to the look at Cyrus's album listening party.

On May 27, Taylor-Joy was seen leaving the Something Beautiful listening party in Los Angeles with husband Malcom McRae. Her outfit was all-black and utterly refined—the polar opposite of Hannah Montana's intentionally eclectic style. Even so, the early 2000s elements were most certainly present.

Anya Taylor-Joy and husband Malcom McRae exit the Miley Cyrus Listening event in LA. The couple joined a slew of stars, which included Rita Ora, Bono, and Hilary Duff, among others.

Anya Taylor-Joy tapped the statement belt trend at Cyrus's May 27 album listening party.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The Queen's Gambit actor wore noir from head to toe, dressed in slim-cut trousers, a matching sweater, and a plush coat made of ivory faux fur. Her shoes were more '90s than '10s—as the star wore a pair of leather glove flats—but her belt was nothing short of nostalgic.

Taylor-Joy brought back the accessory with complete sophistication. She topped her outfit with a jumbo statement belt made from luxe black leather. Fitted with a large gold buckle, the piece was a refined interpretation of the croc skin belt look Cyrus wore 16 years prior. It truly was the best of both worlds.

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸