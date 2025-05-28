At this point, there are very few early-2000s trends that have remained untouched by the Y2K-obsessed hands of Gen Z. The age group has spent years rifling through the Millennial archives, unearthing some of our most traumatic fashion memories for their own amusement. They've successfully brought back low-rise flare jeans, micro mini skirts, visible thongs, and mini bags. But there's one single look they haven't dared resurrect: the chunky waist belt.

Back in the '10s, Disney Channel stars and Paris Hilton-wannabes regularly wrapped four-inch-wide belts around their waists, embodying the era's delightfully tacky aesthetic. And as the leading lady of Disney's hit show Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus was one of the prime suspects.

Miley Cyrus wore bold prints and statement belts as Miley Stewart on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyrus was one of the original creators of the archetypal "Disney Channel layers," having worn some of the most chaotic looks in network history during the show's four-season run. Though she's completely shed the kitschy aesthetic today, Anya Taylor-Joy recently paid tribute to the look at Cyrus's album listening party.

On May 27, Taylor-Joy was seen leaving the Something Beautiful listening party in Los Angeles with husband Malcom McRae. Her outfit was all-black and utterly refined—the polar opposite of Hannah Montana's intentionally eclectic style. Even so, the early 2000s elements were most certainly present.

Anya Taylor-Joy tapped the statement belt trend at Cyrus's May 27 album listening party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Queen's Gambit actor wore noir from head to toe, dressed in slim-cut trousers, a matching sweater, and a plush coat made of ivory faux fur. Her shoes were more '90s than '10s—as the star wore a pair of leather glove flats—but her belt was nothing short of nostalgic.

Taylor-Joy brought back the accessory with complete sophistication. She topped her outfit with a jumbo statement belt made from luxe black leather. Fitted with a large gold buckle, the piece was a refined interpretation of the croc skin belt look Cyrus wore 16 years prior. It truly was the best of both worlds.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors