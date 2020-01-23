Doutzen Kroes Takes You Behind the Scenes of Dior's Couture Show

For Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring 2020 Dior Haute Couture collection, Chiuri worked with renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago to create a show space that would celebrate women and remind everyone of their power. Together, they unveiled a womb-shaped runway and sent models down the catwalk in goddess-like pieces. (Think metallic gold fringe power ensembles and breezy sheer Grecian-inspired dresses.)

At the end of the runway hung a giant tapestry that posed the question: What If Women Ruled the World? (My answer? The world would be a better place.) This question is on the mark for Chiuri who, ever since joining Dior in 2016, has made clear the fashion house's support for women's rights. (Chiuri famously designed the "We Should All Be Feminists" and "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" tees.)

Wondering what happens behind the scenes at the Dior shows? Catch the video below. Model Doutzen Kroes helps reveal it all.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

