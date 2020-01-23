Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Today's Top Stories
1
Doutzen Kroes Goes Behind the Scenes at Dior
image
2
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
3
Jot Down These 2020 Voter Registration Deadlines
image
4
How You Should Do Your Nails This Spring
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Doutzen Kroes Takes You Behind the Scenes of Dior's Couture Show

It was as fabulous as you'd expect.

image
By Marina Liao
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Christian VierigGetty Images

For Maria Grazia Chiuri's spring 2020 Dior Haute Couture collection, Chiuri worked with renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago to create a show space that would celebrate women and remind everyone of their power. Together, they unveiled a womb-shaped runway and sent models down the catwalk in goddess-like pieces. (Think metallic gold fringe power ensembles and breezy sheer Grecian-inspired dresses.)

At the end of the runway hung a giant tapestry that posed the question: What If Women Ruled the World? (My answer? The world would be a better place.) This question is on the mark for Chiuri who, ever since joining Dior in 2016, has made clear the fashion house's support for women's rights. (Chiuri famously designed the "We Should All Be Feminists" and "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" tees.)

Wondering what happens behind the scenes at the Dior shows? Catch the video below. Model Doutzen Kroes helps reveal it all.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Most Stunning Looks of Couture Week
image
The Spring Trends That'll Shake Up Your Wardrobe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image PSA: Anthropologie Is Having a Sale All Weekend
image
Treat Yourself to These Pretty Lingerie Pieces
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Louis Vuitton Unveils Its Spooky Pre-Fall Lookbook
image Meghan Markle's $65 Sunglasses Have Been Restocked
image
The Best Work-Appropriate Pieces Under $130
image These Are the Best Work-to-Weddings Pumps
image I Need Kate Middleton's Leopard Print Skirt
image
North West Inspires Me to Dress Better
image
The Swimsuit Trends to Invest In for Summer
image
The Most Stunning Looks of Couture Week