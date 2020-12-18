Today's Top Stories
1
Winter Dresses We Love and Are Ordering Right Now
2
Winter Nail Shades to Beat Your Cold-Weather Blues
3
Lebanese Designers on Creating Art Post-Blast
4
See the Cambridges' 2020 Christmas Card
5
Thoughtful Gift Ideas Your Mom Will Appreciate

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Katie Holmes Wore Her Frame Boots Two Days in a Row—They're That Good

The Frame boots are snowstorm-approved.

By Marina Liao
katie holmes boots
Getty Images

Snow might deter most people from leaving their homes, but New Yorkers are known for braving the elements and trekking outside anyways (if it's not too bad). Katie Holmes was one of those troopers, stepping out on Wednesday and Thursday in NYC to run some errands. Holmes bundled up from head to toe in a camel coat and winter boots. We spotted her re-wearing the same pair of shoes on Thursday—in other words, they're the perfect snow boots to walk around in.

We tracked down the exact style: Frame's Canon Boot in the color noir. The shoes are 100 percent leather and have rubberized heels and soles—this is super important if you're walking on an icy street. At $728, the shoes are quite the investment, but just check out how Holmes is able to style them slightly differently with each wear.

celebrity sightings in new york city december 16, 2020
Robert KamauGetty Images

celebrity sightings in new york city december 16, 2020
Robert KamauGetty Images
katie holmes frame boots
BACKGRID

The boots look great with either of Holmes' coats and provides a cool winter snow boot option if you're not about to step out in puffy, pillow-esque styles. Shop Holmes' exact boots, plus similar ones, below.

Le Canon Boot Noir
Le Canon Boot Noir
Frame frame-store.com
$728.00
SHOP IT
Low Heeled Leather Boots
Low Heeled Leather Boots
Zara zara.com
$149.00
SHOP IT
Hudson Waterproof Boot
Hudson Waterproof Boot
BOS. & CO. nordstrom.com
$234.95
SHOP IT
Nayya Knee High Boot
Nayya Knee High Boot
FITFLOP nordstrom.com
$129.90
SHOP IT
Scout Tall Boot
Scout Tall Boot
Rag & Bone nordstrom.com
$477.00
SHOP IT
Anaba Tall Boot
Anaba Tall Boot
Paloma Barcelo nordstrom.com
$415.00
SHOP IT
Neuman Knee High Boot
Neuman Knee High Boot
Camper nordstrom.com
$235.00
SHOP IT
Wayde Black Leather Boots
Wayde Black Leather Boots
Steve Madden stevemadden.com
$189.95
SHOP IT
Related Stories
Katie Holmes Loves Her 3.1 Phillip Lim Bag
Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death
Katie Holmes and This Royal Love Veja Sneakers
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Outfits We Love
J.Lo's $100,000 Birkin Is Now Her Gym Bag
Is There Any Outfit Zendaya Can't Pull Off?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Lady Gaga Dropped Off Her Ballot Without Pants
Irina Shayk Pulled a ﻿Regina George﻿ in This Top
﻿﻿﻿Irina Shayk's Bright Pink UGGs Are a Lewk
Katie Holmes Got Her Hands on These Sold-Out Shoes
Shop Katie Holmes' Ulla Johnson Floral Dress
Katie Holmes Wore the Most Low-Key, Casual Hoodie
Katie Holmes Loves Your Dad's Fave Shoe
Katie Holmes Nails Simple Summer Style on a Stroll