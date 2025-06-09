Bella Hadid Summer-ifies Her Aspen Ugg Micro Boots With Jean Shorts and a Bomber Jacket
Who said this après-ski essential is just for the snow?
When I think of Aspen, Colorado, I imagine Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's après-ski outfits or Kylie Jenner's fur coats. I also picture Ugg outfits of the comfy, cozy, and heavily layered variety: the type for snuggling up next to a chalet's fire with a glass of champagne as snow falls outside. What I don't typically envision is Bella Hadid styling Ugg micro boots like they're a summertime staple—but my mind has officially been changed.
Hadid was snapped making a gas station pit stop in Aspen on June 8. Whether she was heading into the mountainside town for off-season hiking or heading home from a weekend in nature, it's hard to say. One thing is certain, though: She ditched her Nike sneakers and rare vintage heels for a pair of Ugg's newly-released Classic Micro boot.
Before I could write off the suede-lined slip-ons as another example of celebrities dressing for their climate controlled cars, I read up on the revamped shoe. Turns out, they're crafted with a type of sheepskin that naturally keeps cool. Meaning: It's totally reasonable for Hadid to test-drive them on a summer errand run.
The rest of the Ôrebella founder's outfit made it clear her Uggs aren't reserved for below-40 temperatures. She built up her casual look with Levi's cut-off shorts, a white T-shirt, and a red bomber jacket—a stack that could just as easily pair with retro sneakers or her favorite ballet-inspired styles. Combined with fresh honey blonde dye-job and some oversize sunglasses, her formerly winter-only Ugg outfit was actually a June road trip personified.
Ugg Minis have been a celebrity staple since the dawn of the tabloid, more or less. And while stars from Kaia Gerber to Gigi Hadid usually save their Ugg boots for fall, a few street style innovators have also pushed Uggs to their seasonal limits. Earlier this spring, Kendall Jenner tried out plush, open-toe Ugg slides with one of her signature The Row errand outfits. A couple states away from Bella Hadid on June 8, Jennifer Lopez stacked Uggs with an $80,000 Birkin bag.
I'm not nearly as on-the-go as Bella Hadid, but her Aspen Ugg Micros have me convinced: As I run errands around New York City this summer, I might just check off my to-do list in a pair of Ugg slippers after all.
Shop Summertime Ugg Micros Inspired by Bella Hadid
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.
