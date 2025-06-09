When I think of Aspen, Colorado, I imagine Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's après-ski outfits or Kylie Jenner's fur coats. I also picture Ugg outfits of the comfy, cozy, and heavily layered variety: the type for snuggling up next to a chalet's fire with a glass of champagne as snow falls outside. What I don't typically envision is Bella Hadid styling Ugg micro boots like they're a summertime staple—but my mind has officially been changed.

Hadid was snapped making a gas station pit stop in Aspen on June 8. Whether she was heading into the mountainside town for off-season hiking or heading home from a weekend in nature, it's hard to say. One thing is certain, though: She ditched her Nike sneakers and rare vintage heels for a pair of Ugg's newly-released Classic Micro boot.

Before I could write off the suede-lined slip-ons as another example of celebrities dressing for their climate controlled cars, I read up on the revamped shoe. Turns out, they're crafted with a type of sheepskin that naturally keeps cool. Meaning: It's totally reasonable for Hadid to test-drive them on a summer errand run.

Bella Hadid stopped at a gas station in Aspen, Colorado, on June 8 wearing a ski town essential: Ugg Micros. (Image credit: DIGGZY / Backgrid, Courtesy of Ugg)

The rest of the Ôrebella founder's outfit made it clear her Uggs aren't reserved for below-40 temperatures. She built up her casual look with Levi's cut-off shorts, a white T-shirt, and a red bomber jacket—a stack that could just as easily pair with retro sneakers or her favorite ballet-inspired styles. Combined with fresh honey blonde dye-job and some oversize sunglasses, her formerly winter-only Ugg outfit was actually a June road trip personified.

Hadid paired her Uggs with cut-off Levi's shorts, a red bomber, and a white T-shirt. (Image credit: DIGGZY / Backgrid, Courtesy of Ugg)

Ugg Minis have been a celebrity staple since the dawn of the tabloid, more or less. And while stars from Kaia Gerber to Gigi Hadid usually save their Ugg boots for fall, a few street style innovators have also pushed Uggs to their seasonal limits. Earlier this spring, Kendall Jenner tried out plush, open-toe Ugg slides with one of her signature The Row errand outfits. A couple states away from Bella Hadid on June 8, Jennifer Lopez stacked Uggs with an $80,000 Birkin bag.

I'm not nearly as on-the-go as Bella Hadid, but her Aspen Ugg Micros have me convinced: As I run errands around New York City this summer, I might just check off my to-do list in a pair of Ugg slippers after all.

