Boots will forever be the backbone of my winter footwear rotation. What other style can withstand frigid temperatures and pair seamlessly with everything in my winter wardrobe? Every type of boot holds a special place in my collection, too, since there is truly a pair for every situation. With this in mind, I'm adding a few new, on-sale boots to freshen up my collection this season. Luckily, winter 2025's shoe trends have a fresh slate of styles to inspire my wishlist.

For starters, I'm on the hunt for a soft, slouchy boot inspired by Chloé's Fall 2024 collection to tap into my bohemian side. An animal-printed pair is also on my to-buy list after the leopard print trend kicked off last year. Several A-listers (hello, J.Lo!) have also made a strong case for buying a pair of Ugg boots in 2025. My shopping list goes on and on, but my favorite retailers have every trendy winter boot style I'm looking for at a discount. Even better, my finds ring in at $200 or under.

If that price tag sounds too good to be true, keep scrolling for proof. Ahead, you'll find 23 pairs of on-sale boots I have my eye on. You'll find picks from my go-to brands, like Vince Camuto, Schutz, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, and more.

Steve Madden Ruskin Boots (Were $180) $108 at Nordstrom The street stylers at Paris Fashion Week made moto boots a must-buy item, and the style has only gained momentum since. These would look so, so cool with frilly skirts and dresses.

Ugg Classic Twin Seam New Height Boots (Were $190) $133 at Revolve Lopez loves these platform Ugg boots. The added heel gives them a more mature feel than the ever-popular flat styles from the early aughts, but don't worry—they're still just as comfortable as you remember.

Vince Camuto Avriah Knee High Boots (Were $229) $137 at Nordstrom The suede trend makes any outfit instantly feel more luxe. Throw these boots on with a cute winter dress, and you'll feel like a million bucks. Did I mention they come in wide and extended calf sizes?

Marc Fisher LTD Paityn Slouch Pointed Toe Boots (Were $269) $130 at Nordstrom Soft, slouchy boot styles are the reigning shoe trend of winter 2025, so pick up a pair while they're on sale. This pair, which also comes in a taupe shade, has a cool conical heel for added edge.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Amari Pointed Toe Boots (Were $230) $150 at Nordstrom Gone are the days of high-heeled boots—your favorite fashion girls have ushered in a new era of kitten-heeled boots, and I'm here for it. The tiny heel on these knee-high bots adds major sophisticated appeal.

Nordstrom Kindy Pointed Toe Boots (Were $140) $100 at Nordstrom Don't sleep on Nordstrom's in-house shoe line. As you can see by this pair, the line has some stunning styles. These also come top-rated, with reviewers praising their comfort.

Marc Fisher LTD Yanaraly Genuine Calf Hair Booties (Were $199) $100 at Nordstrom The leopard-print trend may still be going strong for 2025, but I'd argue you can wear these boots for years to come. I'd style them as neutral, like any black ankle boot, for a pop of fun in my winter looks.

Kenneth Cole Meryl Pointed Toe Boots (Were $189) $113 at Nordstrom Cherry red is a key color trend for winter 2025 and a low-lift way to incorporate it into your look is through your footwear. The wider shaft on these boots makes them the perfect pairing for your of-the-moment skinny jeans.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Luna Leather Slouchy Boots (Were $275) $193 at Saks Fifth Avenue I'm honestly shocked that I found these boots on sale for under $200. With their arched heel and luxe-looking leather fabrication, I expected these shoes to have a much higher price tag.

Bernardo Tyra Moto Booties (Were $358) $199 at Saks Fifth Avenue For an ankle-height version of the moto boot, try these on for size. Picture how well they would pair with a casual winter outfit.

Ugg Classic Chillapeak Boots (Were $250) $175 at Ugg You would be hard-pressed to find a more comfortable pair of shoes than this pair of Ugg boots. They're a bold take on the classic style with a platformed sole and a slightly puffy look.

22élevé Suede Kitten-Heel Booties (Were $375) $197 at Saks Fifth Avenue Not only do these boots feature a sensible and chic kitten heel, but they also hit on one of the season's biggest shoe trends—suede. Talk about a trend double-hitter!

Schutz Analeah Snake-Embossed Leather Tall Boots (Were $258) $181 at Saks Fifth Avenue Animal prints of all kinds are making their return this year, so why not add these snakeskin boots to your winter rotation?

Schutz Dellia 65MM Leather Mid-Calf Boots (Were $258) $181 at Saks Fifth Avenue Don't mistake these for your average pair of knee-high boots. The extra-pointy toe and kitten heel give them a fresh look for 2025.

Ugg Classic Mini Alpine Boots (Were $180) $126 at Ugg If you're tired of seeing the same pairs of Uggs on the street style circuit, switch it up with this cute on-sale pair.

Michael Kors Women's Luna Pointed Booties (Were $98) $59 at Bloomingdale's The most stylish people I know gravitate toward sculptural heels. Naturally, I'm following suit with this pair of boots. I'm also obsessed with the metallic gold detail—it ties in perfectly with my favorite gold hoop earrings.

Sam Edelman Women's Margo Boots (Were $114) $68 at Bloomingdale's I already have the black version of these boots, and they are so comfortable that I wear them on a weekly basis. Now that I found them in a new color (and for under $100!) I'm considering getting another pair.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Flexa Fabi Booties (Were $200) $150 at Nordstrom Burgundy will forever remain a classic winter shade, so you can't go wrong with these boots if you're looking to add more color to your wardrobe.

Madewell The Justine Knee Boots with Extended Calf (Were $328) $130 at Madewell I'm obsessed with every detail on these boots, from the chic pointed toe to the curved heel and padded insoles. They would even fit my extra-wide calves, a feat that doesn't happen often!

Sam Edelman Paige Booties (Were $170) $115 at Nordstrom As someone who's clumsy and who walks to and from the office, I'm not one for sky-high heels during the week. So, I appreciate the sensible height on these boots.

Coach Madeline Buckled Leather Boots (Were $295) $177 at Bloomingdale's Lug-soled boots had their heyday in 2024, but sleek riding styles are poised to take over this year. Take this Coach pair, for instance, which exudes a French girl style sensibility.

Marc Fisher LTD. Myleea Pointed Toe Slouched Boots (Were $279) $84 at Bloomingdale's With their suede finish, Western details, and slouchy look, these boots hit three trends simultaneously. At nearly $200 off, they're a steal to add to your closet, too.

Dolce Vita Tyrone Pointed Toe Knee High Boots (Were $260) $159 at Nordstrom Maybe you're not ready to commit to a pair of cowboy boots. If that's the case, look for western-inspired details to try the trend without going all in, like a curved shaft, buckled strap, and stacked block heel. This boot has all of those.