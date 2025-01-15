Winter’s Trendiest Boots Are Hiding in the Sale Section—23 Under-$200 Pairs to Prove It
The season's must-buy styles don't have to be an investment.
Boots will forever be the backbone of my winter footwear rotation. What other style can withstand frigid temperatures and pair seamlessly with everything in my winter wardrobe? Every type of boot holds a special place in my collection, too, since there is truly a pair for every situation. With this in mind, I'm adding a few new, on-sale boots to freshen up my collection this season. Luckily, winter 2025's shoe trends have a fresh slate of styles to inspire my wishlist.
For starters, I'm on the hunt for a soft, slouchy boot inspired by Chloé's Fall 2024 collection to tap into my bohemian side. An animal-printed pair is also on my to-buy list after the leopard print trend kicked off last year. Several A-listers (hello, J.Lo!) have also made a strong case for buying a pair of Ugg boots in 2025. My shopping list goes on and on, but my favorite retailers have every trendy winter boot style I'm looking for at a discount. Even better, my finds ring in at $200 or under.
If that price tag sounds too good to be true, keep scrolling for proof. Ahead, you'll find 23 pairs of on-sale boots I have my eye on. You'll find picks from my go-to brands, like Vince Camuto, Schutz, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, and more.
The street stylers at Paris Fashion Week made moto boots a must-buy item, and the style has only gained momentum since. These would look so, so cool with frilly skirts and dresses.
Lopez loves these platform Ugg boots. The added heel gives them a more mature feel than the ever-popular flat styles from the early aughts, but don't worry—they're still just as comfortable as you remember.
The suede trend makes any outfit instantly feel more luxe. Throw these boots on with a cute winter dress, and you'll feel like a million bucks. Did I mention they come in wide and extended calf sizes?
Soft, slouchy boot styles are the reigning shoe trend of winter 2025, so pick up a pair while they're on sale. This pair, which also comes in a taupe shade, has a cool conical heel for added edge.
Gone are the days of high-heeled boots—your favorite fashion girls have ushered in a new era of kitten-heeled boots, and I'm here for it. The tiny heel on these knee-high bots adds major sophisticated appeal.
Don't sleep on Nordstrom's in-house shoe line. As you can see by this pair, the line has some stunning styles. These also come top-rated, with reviewers praising their comfort.
The leopard-print trend may still be going strong for 2025, but I'd argue you can wear these boots for years to come. I'd style them as neutral, like any black ankle boot, for a pop of fun in my winter looks.
Cherry red is a key color trend for winter 2025 and a low-lift way to incorporate it into your look is through your footwear. The wider shaft on these boots makes them the perfect pairing for your of-the-moment skinny jeans.
I'm honestly shocked that I found these boots on sale for under $200. With their arched heel and luxe-looking leather fabrication, I expected these shoes to have a much higher price tag.
For an ankle-height version of the moto boot, try these on for size. Picture how well they would pair with a casual winter outfit.
You would be hard-pressed to find a more comfortable pair of shoes than this pair of Ugg boots. They're a bold take on the classic style with a platformed sole and a slightly puffy look.
Not only do these boots feature a sensible and chic kitten heel, but they also hit on one of the season's biggest shoe trends—suede. Talk about a trend double-hitter!
Animal prints of all kinds are making their return this year, so why not add these snakeskin boots to your winter rotation?
Don't mistake these for your average pair of knee-high boots. The extra-pointy toe and kitten heel give them a fresh look for 2025.
If you're tired of seeing the same pairs of Uggs on the street style circuit, switch it up with this cute on-sale pair.
The most stylish people I know gravitate toward sculptural heels. Naturally, I'm following suit with this pair of boots. I'm also obsessed with the metallic gold detail—it ties in perfectly with my favorite gold hoop earrings.
I already have the black version of these boots, and they are so comfortable that I wear them on a weekly basis. Now that I found them in a new color (and for under $100!) I'm considering getting another pair.
Burgundy will forever remain a classic winter shade, so you can't go wrong with these boots if you're looking to add more color to your wardrobe.
I'm obsessed with every detail on these boots, from the chic pointed toe to the curved heel and padded insoles. They would even fit my extra-wide calves, a feat that doesn't happen often!
As someone who's clumsy and who walks to and from the office, I'm not one for sky-high heels during the week. So, I appreciate the sensible height on these boots.
Lug-soled boots had their heyday in 2024, but sleek riding styles are poised to take over this year. Take this Coach pair, for instance, which exudes a French girl style sensibility.
With their suede finish, Western details, and slouchy look, these boots hit three trends simultaneously. At nearly $200 off, they're a steal to add to your closet, too.
Maybe you're not ready to commit to a pair of cowboy boots. If that's the case, look for western-inspired details to try the trend without going all in, like a curved shaft, buckled strap, and stacked block heel. This boot has all of those.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
