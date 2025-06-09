Since the forecast first hit 70° Fahrenheit, I've rotated between flip-flops, slides, and occasional Mary Jane sneakers. My closet is still missing one particularly unseasonal style, according to celebrities: Ugg boots. This season, Cynthia Erivo, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and most recently, Jennifer Lopez have summer-ified the winter staple long after its supposed expiration date.

While some fans expected Lopez to attend the 2025 Tony Awards on June 8 (given her role in the upcoming movie-musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Lopez swapped the red carpet for the street style scene in L.A. Around lunchtime on Sunday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted in her trusty Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots, which she's worn more than 15 times since early 2024. At first glance, they may seem inappropriate for the season. However, as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage, notes, "they're crafted with a type of sheepskin that naturally keeps cool."

Jennifer Lopez summer-ifies her Ugg boots with jeans and an Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez's Uggs set a wintery tone for the rest of her OOTD, including distressed light-wash jeans. She cinched her denim with a thick tan belt shade-matched to her boots. On top, Lopez styled a ribbed gray turtleneck, even though the forecast predicted a high of 80°.

Lopez's accessories proved she's a master of high-low dressing. Her carry-all of the day was one of her many Hermès Birkin 30s. Instead of her crocodile, cargo, or colorful options, J.Lo carried the limited edition "Grizzly Birkin" in the two-tone brown shade known as "Alezan and Chamois." Complete with suede, herringbone canvas, and leather, the signature style retails for up to $80,000. Why? Mainly because the French atelier rarely creates all-over suede Birkins.

The iconic tote's gold hardware complemented the Maid in Manhattan star's oversized hoop earrings and statement sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez pulls off Ugg boots with an $80,000 Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sure, Uggs and a Birkin are a divisive duo, but it certainly isn't new to J.Lo's rotation. In fact, her signature shopping set usually features jeans, the same Uggs, and a Birkin bag of her choosing. On Nov. 11, 2024, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore wide-leg jeans alongside the same platform slip-ons. Then, she styled a chunky cashmere knit from Brunello Cucinelli. Her Birkin of the day was the rare Himalayan Crocodile 30: one of her most expensive totes at an estimated $350,000.

On Nov. 11, 2024, Jennifer Lopez shopped in Ugg Boots and an Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

And just like that, Lopez's latest look got me to pull my Uggs out of storage. While I don't have a Birkin yet (manifestation works, people), they'll look just as chic alongside my signature Coach bag.

