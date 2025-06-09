Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Trusty Ugg Boots With an $80,000 Hermès Birkin Bag
She's swapping flip-flops for the Bella Hadid-approved slippers.
Since the forecast first hit 70° Fahrenheit, I've rotated between flip-flops, slides, and occasional Mary Jane sneakers. My closet is still missing one particularly unseasonal style, according to celebrities: Ugg boots. This season, Cynthia Erivo, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and most recently, Jennifer Lopez have summer-ified the winter staple long after its supposed expiration date.
While some fans expected Lopez to attend the 2025 Tony Awards on June 8 (given her role in the upcoming movie-musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Lopez swapped the red carpet for the street style scene in L.A. Around lunchtime on Sunday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted in her trusty Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots, which she's worn more than 15 times since early 2024. At first glance, they may seem inappropriate for the season. However, as Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage, notes, "they're crafted with a type of sheepskin that naturally keeps cool."
Lopez's Uggs set a wintery tone for the rest of her OOTD, including distressed light-wash jeans. She cinched her denim with a thick tan belt shade-matched to her boots. On top, Lopez styled a ribbed gray turtleneck, even though the forecast predicted a high of 80°.
Lopez's accessories proved she's a master of high-low dressing. Her carry-all of the day was one of her many Hermès Birkin 30s. Instead of her crocodile, cargo, or colorful options, J.Lo carried the limited edition "Grizzly Birkin" in the two-tone brown shade known as "Alezan and Chamois." Complete with suede, herringbone canvas, and leather, the signature style retails for up to $80,000. Why? Mainly because the French atelier rarely creates all-over suede Birkins.
The iconic tote's gold hardware complemented the Maid in Manhattan star's oversized hoop earrings and statement sunglasses.
Sure, Uggs and a Birkin are a divisive duo, but it certainly isn't new to J.Lo's rotation. In fact, her signature shopping set usually features jeans, the same Uggs, and a Birkin bag of her choosing. On Nov. 11, 2024, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore wide-leg jeans alongside the same platform slip-ons. Then, she styled a chunky cashmere knit from Brunello Cucinelli. Her Birkin of the day was the rare Himalayan Crocodile 30: one of her most expensive totes at an estimated $350,000.
And just like that, Lopez's latest look got me to pull my Uggs out of storage. While I don't have a Birkin yet (manifestation works, people), they'll look just as chic alongside my signature Coach bag.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
Natalie Portman’s Lob Is Having the Best Euro Summer
If I were a hairstyle, I’d be this one.
-
Duchess Sophie Curtsies So Low to King Charles That She Loses Her On-Trend Wedges at Flower Show
Royal job hazards.
-
I Still Hate Capsule Wardrobes—But Everyone Needs These 7 Pieces
From button-down shirts to beaded necklaces, here are the summer essentials that belong in your closet.
-
Bella Hadid Summer-ifies Her Aspen Ugg Micro Boots With Jean Shorts and a Bomber Jacket
Take notes for your next road trip.
-
Cynthia Erivo Pulls Off 11 Outfit Changes While Hosting the 2025 Tony Awards
She deserves it.
-
Katie Holmes's Unexpected 2025 Tony Awards Red Carpet Color Combination Is a Surefire Summer Hit
I suddenly know exactly which shades to pair this summer.
-
Amal Clooney's Pearl-Covered Dress at the 2025 Tony Awards Hails from a Celebrity-Beloved Collection
Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and more have worn the same collection.
-
Jennifer Lopez's 5 WorldPride Outfit Changes Include a Flame Bikini and a Plunging Bodysuit
J.Lo's wardrobe also featured a latex catsuit, a spidery gown, and a mirror bodysuit.
-
Miley Cyrus's Naked Schiaparelli Net Dress Is Dripping With Crystal Water Drops
The singer plucked the nude haute couture outfit straight from the runway.
-
Anne Hathaway's $11,200 Bulgari Watch Instantly Elevates Her Cuffed-Jeans-and-Cardigan Outfit
This timepiece proves size isn't everything.
-
Leighton Meester's Little Black Dress Is a Blair Waldorf Look-Alike
It's very 'Gossip Girl'-coded.