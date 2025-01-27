Sézane’s Newest Knits Are the Secret to Mastering French Girl Style

All for less than $200.

Woman wearing a green sweater vest in Paris.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
As a born and raised New Yorker, I know every major fashion city has its style codes. All-black looks reign supreme for Manhattanites, but there’s one far-flung city’s aesthetic that I’ve been longing to master stateside—Paris's elusive French girl look. Parisians have mastered the art of the perfect sweater, so I’m (naturally) obsessing over the just-launched knits from my favorite French brand, Sézane.

The new selection includes slinky cardigans perfect for date night and pullovers with slouchy silhouettes you can wear to the office. Longtime best-sellers like the Betty Cardigan have returned in a trendy leopard print. Sweater vests from the line also make the perfect layered outfit, especially when styled over a white T-shirt

Keep scrolling through to shop 19 of my hand-selected picks. My closet can’t possibly hold everything in the new drop, but this edit should cover the bases. Everything on my list is under $200 (with most pieces totaling less than $150).

Kylie Cardigan - Red - 0rganic Cotton - Textile Made From Organic Fibers - Sézane
Kylie Cardigan

This sweet cardigan comes in this vibrant red that’s perfect for breaking up your neutral outfits.

Gary Jumper

Gary Jumper

It doesn't get more quintessentially "French" than a navy-and-white Breton striped sweater.

Cloe Jumper - Red - Viscose Ecovero™ Lenzing™ - Sézane
Cloe Jumper

Upgrade your jeans-and-a-tee outfits by swapping your basic pick for this V-neck knit top.

Isaura Jumper - Jacquard Roses Anthracite Gray Background - Merino Wool - Sézane
Isaura Jumper

This black knit gets the V-day treatment with on-theme florals across the sleeves.

Betty Cardigan - Leopard - Merino Wool - Sézane
Betty Cardigan

Style this printed pick with neutral pieces to get more wear out of it.

Samuel Jumper - Mahogany - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Samuel Jumper

Wear this brown sweater vest with tan trousers for a chic monochromatic look.

Emile Cardigan - Beige/ Pink - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Emile Cardigan

The speckled print on this cozy cardigan means you can easily add color into your winter rotation without much effort.

Hugh Jumper - Blue / Ecru - Kid Mohair - Sézane
Hugh Jumper

Or, opt for this pullover in the dreamiest sky-blue color.

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan

Gaspard Cardigan

Vibrant cobalt blue is shaping up to be a major color trend for 2025. Get ahead of the curve by picking up this option now before it sells out.

Betty Cardigan - Navy Crochet - Merino Wool - Sézane
Betty Cardigan

A sweater so nice, I had to include it twice. This navy blue version of the Betty is perfect if you're a neutrals-only person.

Sézane Nathalia Jumper

Nathalia Jumper

Delicate lace details elevate this otherwise cozy V-neck sweater.

Roxane Cardigan - Perfect Green - Wool - Sézane
Roxane Cardigan

I love how preppy this button-down vest looks, especially in this olive green hue.

Sézane Sami Jumper
Sami Jumper

Tortoiseshell buttons add some French girl flair to this fitted navy jumper.

Maurice Jumper - Camel - Yak - Sézane
Maurice Jumper

Camel continues to be a go-to color in my all-neutrals wardrobe, and this Maurice Jumper is one my favorite pieces in the hue.

Alva Jumper - Black - Merino Wool - Sézane
Alva Jumper

For a sexy look that still feels comfortable (and warm), pick this Alva Jumper.

Noelie Cardigan - Cream - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Noelie Cardigan

Winter brides, this lacy cardigan is for you.

Roy Jumper - Navy - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Roy Jumper

Upgrade your winter office look by teaming this navy mockneck top with a pair of black trousers.

Sézane Camilla Jumper
Camilla Jumper

The oversized buttons along the neckline on this knit let you show some skin in an unexpected place.

Marilou Skirt - Ecru - Merino Wool - Sézane
Marilou Skirt

Style the above pick with this coordinating skirt for a chic winter white look.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

