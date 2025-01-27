Sézane’s Newest Knits Are the Secret to Mastering French Girl Style
All for less than $200.
As a born and raised New Yorker, I know every major fashion city has its style codes. All-black looks reign supreme for Manhattanites, but there’s one far-flung city’s aesthetic that I’ve been longing to master stateside—Paris's elusive French girl look. Parisians have mastered the art of the perfect sweater, so I’m (naturally) obsessing over the just-launched knits from my favorite French brand, Sézane.
The new selection includes slinky cardigans perfect for date night and pullovers with slouchy silhouettes you can wear to the office. Longtime best-sellers like the Betty Cardigan have returned in a trendy leopard print. Sweater vests from the line also make the perfect layered outfit, especially when styled over a white T-shirt
Keep scrolling through to shop 19 of my hand-selected picks. My closet can’t possibly hold everything in the new drop, but this edit should cover the bases. Everything on my list is under $200 (with most pieces totaling less than $150).
This sweet cardigan comes in this vibrant red that’s perfect for breaking up your neutral outfits.
It doesn't get more quintessentially "French" than a navy-and-white Breton striped sweater.
Upgrade your jeans-and-a-tee outfits by swapping your basic pick for this V-neck knit top.
The speckled print on this cozy cardigan means you can easily add color into your winter rotation without much effort.
Vibrant cobalt blue is shaping up to be a major color trend for 2025. Get ahead of the curve by picking up this option now before it sells out.
A sweater so nice, I had to include it twice. This navy blue version of the Betty is perfect if you're a neutrals-only person.
Camel continues to be a go-to color in my all-neutrals wardrobe, and this Maurice Jumper is one my favorite pieces in the hue.
Upgrade your winter office look by teaming this navy mockneck top with a pair of black trousers.
The oversized buttons along the neckline on this knit let you show some skin in an unexpected place.
