I’m Shopping J.Crew’s Sale to Stock Up on Under-$200 Cashmere Finds
These luxe knits won't be in stock for long.
My sweater collection is, to put it lightly, massive. I have thin turtlenecks for layering, oversized sweaters for curling up in, and crewnecks for easy styling—name a style, and I can guarantee it's in my closet. But the knits I prize above anything else in my wardrobe are undoubtedly my cashmere sweaters. They rank the highest in terms of warmth and overall coziness but also, consequently, in price, which is why I only have a few. But with J.Crew's End of Season Sale, I'm excited to add more to my collection while staying on budget.
Currently, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off hundreds of items. Of course, that includes winter wardrobe staples like coats, jackets, and denim, but the brand's on-sale cashmere selection is the best part. If you didn't know, J.Crew's cashmere is top-notch—my knits from the brand are some of the most worn pieces in my closet because of their softness, warmth, and quality. If that wasn't enough, the price point is unbeatable, with every sale ringing for less than $200.
With over 170 cashmere pieces on sale right now, I rounded up the best options worth adding to your cart. Just a warning: The sale ends January 9, and you won't find the brand's cashmere this discounted again, so don't let these quality sweaters pass you by.
This sweet knit is lighter than air, so you can wear it year-round. While you can style it on its own, I especially love it paired with the matching tank underneath. Plus, E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns it and can personally vouch for how soft it is.
A soft, fuzzy finish gives this sweater an ultra-luxurious feel. With it's V-neckline, you can style it with all of your layering outfits, too.
This cashmere cardigan is yet another layering must-have that you'll wear time and time again. Throw it over button-down shirts, T-shirts, dresses—the options are nearly endless.
This cropped sweater will make the perfect pairing for all of your high-waisted jeans, pants, and skirts. Plus, the pretty pastel shade will carry you will through the spring.
Trust me when I say that switching to a cashmere scarf is the best thing you can do to upgrade your winter wardrobe.
Blame it on my inner New Yorker, but I can never have too many black knits. This one has more of a fitted look, so it's a nice switch-up from the many oversized sweaters I have in my rotation.
Striped sweaters will forever remain a classic, so you can't go wrong with this pick.
How adorable is the collar on this sweater? The '60s-inspired fit feels fresher than your average V-neck sweater and would be a breeze to style.
Petite frames will be obsessed with the cropped hem on this sweater. Reviewers say it's just the right length so you're not exposed, plus it's lightweight enough to wear year-round.
Why wear a basic tank top when you can wear a luxurious cashmere one? With a slim fit, and a soft lightweight feel, this pick will become the base layer you'll never want to take off.
With nearly 800 reviews, this is one of J.Crew's most popular cashmere sweaters. Sadly, nearly every one of its many colors is sold out, but you can still grab this fun bubblegum shade in most sizes.
How many times did you leave your house on an extra chilly day and wish you had brought a beanie? Now's your chance to score one that is practically guaranteed to keep you warm.
J.Crew is famous for its Lady Jackets, and now you can get one in a soft cashmere version for under $100. It's a piece that instantly screams "elegance" thanks to its polished gold buttons and black and white stripes.
Fashion girls and A-listers alike are obsessed with sweater vests for winter, so pick up this $60 find if you want to cash in on the trend.
The Spring Street line is J.Crew's limited-edition range of luxurious cashmere inspired by the style of its downtown New York location. Expect a designer feel without the price tag with this elevated knit.
There are plenty of ways to style a cropped cardigan like this, which is why it's a great find. Personally, I like to layer a tank underneath and just leave the very top buttoned.
The tech-touch feature on these gloves makes a world of difference—this is one pair you'll be sure not to lose.
Sometimes, a little extra sparkle is necessary. The next time you have a special occasion on your agenda, try this turtleneck with a pair of trousers and kitten heels for an easy outfit.
I'm obsessing over how J.Crew styled this luxe sweater vest with jeans, a white T-shirt, and lots of gold jewelry. It's a stylish, easy-going outfit I plan on creating immediately.
